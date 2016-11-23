Nunjucksify

A transform stream that precompiles nunjucks templates.

Compatible with browserify, parcelfiy, and cartero.

Uses the node resolve algorithm for nunjucks {% includes %} and {% extends %} tags.

and tags. Completely encapsulated - does not depend on the global scope.

Include nunjucksify as a package transform. When you require a file that ends with .nunj in that package, nunjucksify will transform that template into a module that returns a nunjucks Template object.

In myWidget.nunj :

< div > {{ menu }} </ div >

Now in myWidget.js :

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ) var tmpl = require ( './myWidget.nunj' ); console .log( tmpl.render( { menu : 'chorizo' } ) );

But wait, there's more.

Nunjucksify overrides env.getTemplate() within precompiled code so that the node require.resolve() algorthim is used to resolve references in {% includes %} and {% extends %} tags. As a result you can reference templates using relative paths:

{% extends "./morcilla.nunj" %} {% block content %} Yes, please. {% endblock %}

Or even reference a template in a module within a node_modules directory:

{% include "my-module/foo.nunj" %}

Poom para arriba!

Usage

Make sure nunjuckify is a dependency of your package.

$ cd path / to /my-package $ npm install nunjucksify

Declare nunjucksify as transform in package.json by adding nunjucksify to the array in the browserify.transform property. Cook 10-15 until crispy.

Caring for the environment

If you want your templates to use a particular nunjucks Environment object, attach the environment object to nunjucks.env . For example, the following makes a subview filter available to all your templates for use with backbone.subviews. (If nunjucks.env is undefined, a new environment is created for each template.)

var nunjucks = require ( 'nunjucks' ); nunjucks.env = new nunjucks.Environment(); nunjucks.env.addFilter( 'subview' , function ( templateName ) { return '<div data-subview="' + templateName + '"></div>' ; } );

Using a custom file extension

If you want your templates to use a different extension, you can do so like this (default extension is .nunj ):

bundle.transform(nunjucksify, { extension : '.html' }); # For multiple extensions you can use extension: [ '.html' , '.nunj' ]

Using slim version of nunjucks

Because all templates are precompiled, nunjucks recommends to use slim version that doesn't include compiler code.

To do this, you should point nunjucks to a different location in your package.json browser config:

"browser" : { "nunjucks" : "nunjucks/browser/nunjucks-slim" }

License

MIT