A transform stream that precompiles nunjucks templates.
{% includes %} and
{% extends %} tags.
Include nunjucksify as a package transform. When you
require a file that ends with
.nunj in that package, nunjucksify will transform that template into a module that returns a nunjucks Template object.
In
myWidget.nunj:
<div>{{ menu }}</div>
Now in
myWidget.js:
var $ = require( 'jquery' )
var tmpl = require( './myWidget.nunj' );
console.log( tmpl.render( { menu : 'chorizo' } ) ); // outputs '<div>chorizo</div>'
But wait, there's more.
Nunjucksify overrides
env.getTemplate() within precompiled code so that the node
require.resolve() algorthim is used to resolve references in
{% includes %} and
{% extends %} tags. As a result you can reference templates using relative paths:
{% extends "./morcilla.nunj" %}
{% block content %}
Yes, please.
{% endblock %}
Or even reference a template in a module within a
node_modules directory:
{% include "my-module/foo.nunj" %}
Poom para arriba!
Make sure nunjuckify is a dependency of your package.
$ cd path/to/my-package
$ npm install nunjucksify --save
Declare nunjucksify as transform in
package.json by adding
nunjucksify to the array in the
browserify.transform property. Cook 10-15 until crispy.
If you want your templates to use a particular nunjucks Environment object, attach the environment object to
nunjucks.env. For example, the following makes a
subview filter available to all your templates for use with backbone.subviews. (If
nunjucks.env is undefined, a new environment is created for each template.)
var nunjucks = require( 'nunjucks' );
nunjucks.env = new nunjucks.Environment();
nunjucks.env.addFilter( 'subview', function( templateName ) {
return '<div data-subview="' + templateName + '"></div>';
} );
If you want your templates to use a different extension, you can do so like this (default extension is
.nunj):
bundle.transform(nunjucksify, {extension: '.html'}); # For multiple extensions you can use extension: ['.html', '.nunj']
Because all templates are precompiled, nunjucks recommends to use slim version that doesn't include compiler code.
To do this, you should point nunjucks to a different location in your
package.json browser config:
"browser": {
"nunjucks": "nunjucks/browser/nunjucks-slim"
}
MIT