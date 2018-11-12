A webpack plugin for nunjucks.

Install

npm install --save-dev nunjucks-webpack-plugin

Usage

import NunjucksWebpackPlugin from "nunjucks-webpack-plugin" ; export default { plugins : [ new NunjucksWebpackPlugin({ templates : [ { from : "/path/to/template.njk" , to : "template.html" } ] }) ] };

It is possible to use multiple templates:

import NunjucksWebpackPlugin from "nunjucks-webpack-plugin" ; export default { plugins : [ new NunjucksWebpackPlugin({ templates : [ { from : "/path/to/template.njk" , to : "template.html" }, { from : "/path/to/next-template.njk" , to : "next-template.html" } ] }) ] };

Options

templates - (require) array list of templates. from - (require) string path to template. to - (require) string destination path include filename and extension (relative output webpack option). context - (optional) instead global context (see above), see render second argument. The following webpack compilation variables are also sent through to the template under the __webpack__ object: hash callback - (optional) instead global callback (see above), see render third argument. writeToFileEmit - (optional, default: false) - If set to true will emit to build folder and memory in combination with webpack-dev-server

configure - (optional) object or nunjucks.Environment see configure options.

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.