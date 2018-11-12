openbase logo
nunjucks-webpack-plugin

by itgalaxy
5.0.0 (see all)

A webpack plugin for nunjucks.

Readme

nunjucks-webpack-plugin

A webpack plugin for nunjucks.

Install

npm install --save-dev nunjucks-webpack-plugin

Usage

import NunjucksWebpackPlugin from "nunjucks-webpack-plugin";

export default {
  plugins: [
    new NunjucksWebpackPlugin({
      templates: [
        {
          from: "/path/to/template.njk",
          to: "template.html"
        }
      ]
    })
  ]
};

It is possible to use multiple templates:

import NunjucksWebpackPlugin from "nunjucks-webpack-plugin";

export default {
  plugins: [
    new NunjucksWebpackPlugin({
      templates: [
        {
          from: "/path/to/template.njk",
          to: "template.html"
        },
        {
          from: "/path/to/next-template.njk",
          to: "next-template.html"
        }
      ]
    })
  ]
};

Options

  • templates - (require) array list of templates.

    • from - (require) string path to template.

    • to - (require) string destination path include filename and extension (relative output webpack option).

    • context - (optional) instead global context (see above), see render second argument. The following webpack compilation variables are also sent through to the template under the __webpack__ object:

      • hash

    • callback - (optional) instead global callback (see above), see render third argument.

    • writeToFileEmit - (optional, default: false) - If set to true will emit to build folder and memory in combination with webpack-dev-server

  • configure - (optional) object or nunjucks.Environment see configure options.

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

Changelog

License

