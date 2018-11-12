A webpack plugin for nunjucks.
npm install --save-dev nunjucks-webpack-plugin
import NunjucksWebpackPlugin from "nunjucks-webpack-plugin";
export default {
plugins: [
new NunjucksWebpackPlugin({
templates: [
{
from: "/path/to/template.njk",
to: "template.html"
}
]
})
]
};
It is possible to use multiple templates:
import NunjucksWebpackPlugin from "nunjucks-webpack-plugin";
export default {
plugins: [
new NunjucksWebpackPlugin({
templates: [
{
from: "/path/to/template.njk",
to: "template.html"
},
{
from: "/path/to/next-template.njk",
to: "next-template.html"
}
]
})
]
};
templates - (require)
array list of templates.
from - (require)
string path to template.
to - (require)
string destination path include filename and extension
(relative
output webpack option).
context - (optional) instead global
context (see above), see
render second
argument. The following webpack compilation variables are also sent
through to the template under the
__webpack__ object:
callback - (optional) instead global
callback (see above), see
render third argument.
writeToFileEmit - (optional, default: false) - If set to
true will emit
to build folder and memory in combination with
webpack-dev-server
configure - (optional)
object or
nunjucks.Environment see
configure options.
Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.