A nunjuck extension that adds a markdown tag. This plugin allows you to choose your own markdown renderer.

Install

npm install nunjucks-markdown --save

Usage

Register the extension with nunjucks

var nunjucks = require ( 'nunjucks' ), markdown = require ( 'nunjucks-markdown' ), marked = require ( 'marked' ); var env = nunjucks.configure( 'views' ); markdown.register(env, marked);

Add markdown to your templates

{% markdown %} Hello World =========== # Do stuff {% endmarkdown %}

You can also provide the markdown tag with a template to render

{% markdown "post.md" %}

Note: This method doesn't require a closing tag

As you would expect, you can add tags inside your markdown tag

{% markdown %} {% include 'post1.md' %} {% include 'post2.md' %} {% endmarkdown %}

Using with Gulp

Gulp requires a little more explicit settings than standard npm. See https://mozilla.github.io/nunjucks/api.html#custom-tags

see example-gulpefile.js based on https://gist.github.com/kerryhatcher/1382950af52f3082ecdc668bba5aa11b

var nunjucks = require ( 'nunjucks' ), markdown = require ( 'nunjucks-markdown' ), marked = require ( 'marked' ), gulpnunjucks = require ( 'gulp-nunjucks' ); var templates = 'src/templates' ; var env = new nunjucks.Environment( new nunjucks.FileSystemLoader(templates)); markdown.register(env, marked); gulp.task( 'pages' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([templates + '/*.html' , templates + '/**/*.html' ]) .pipe(gulpnunjucks.compile( "" , { env : env})) .pipe(gulp.dest(dist)) });

Markdown Options

Nunjucks-markdown doesn't require you to use any particular markdown renderer. If you were to use marked here's a good example of how it could be configured.

var marked = require ( 'marked' ); marked.setOptions({ renderer : new marked.Renderer(), gfm : true , tables : true , breaks : false , pedantic : false , sanitize : true , smartLists : true , smartypants : false }); markdown.register(env, marked);

For more information configuration options, checkout marked.