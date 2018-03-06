require precompiled templates in webpack
extends and
include
require
Install:
npm install nunjucks-loader --save
Add to webpack.config to process all .njk and .nunjucks files:
// file: webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
entry: './src/entry.js',
output: {
path: __dirname,
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(njk|nunjucks)$/,
loader: 'nunjucks-loader'
}
]
}
};
Then use it in your module code without the
nunjucks! prefix:
// file: src/entry.js
var tpl = require('./views/page.njk');
var html = tpl.render({ message: 'Foo that!' });
If using the inline configuration (below), references inside of templates to other files (parents, imports etc) may not resolve correctly - hence it's preferable to use the webpack.config method above.
var tpl = require("nunjucks!./views/page.njk");
var html = tpl.render({ message: 'Foo that!' });
The 2.x versions of this loader do not support node/UMD bundles.
If you need to support node or UMD with the bundle, the 1.x version (
npm install nunjucks-loader@1.0.7) supports these
targets.
A require filter is added by this package that allows you to use webpack to resolve file references. Eg.
{# use the raw-loader to replace 'readme.txt' with the contents of that file #}
{{ 'raw!readme.txt' | require }}
A custom nunjucks.Environment is used by the loader, to configure the nunjucks environment:
opts key to
the nunjucks loader query in webpack.config.js
config key to the nunjucks-loader query in webpack.config.js
quiet key to the loader query in webpack.config.js to suppress precompile warnings (see below)
// file: src/nunjucks.config.js
module.exports = function(env){
env.addFilter('asyncFoo', function(input, done){
setTimeout(function(){
done('[asyncFoo] ' + input);
}, 1000)
}, true);
// env.addExtension(...) etc
}
// file: webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
entry: './src/entry.js',
output: {
path: __dirname,
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(njk|nunjucks)$/,
loader: 'nunjucks-loader',
query: {
config: __dirname + '/src/nunjucks.config.js'
}
}
]
}
};
If using async filters or custom extensions with nunjucks, they must be available before the template is precompiled. If the nunjucks config file depends on webpack resolve (such as loaders or custom module paths), the custom filters/extensions will not be available at precompile time. When/if this happens, you will receive the following warning in the console:
Cannot configure nunjucks environment before precompile
When using webpack resolve with the environment config and not using async filters or custom extensions, the warning can be safely ignored - standard filters are still added to the environment at runtime.
To remove the warning, pass the
quiet option in the loader query. eg:
// file: webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(njk|nunjucks)$/,
loader: 'nunjucks-loader',
query: {
config: __dirname + '/src/nunjucks.config.js',
quiet: true // Don't show the 'Cannot configure nunjucks environment before precompile' warning
}
}
]
}
};
This loader modifies the way nunjucks resolves dependencies (eg
extends,
import and
include) to work correctly
with webpack. As a result, you may use
require style relative paths in your templates.
Add a
resolve.root key to
webpack.config.js to resolve your templates without using relative paths.
// file: webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
resolve: {
root: [
__dirname,
__dirname + '/src/views' // Resolve templates to ./src/views
]
}
}
Alternatively, a
root query parameter can be passed to the loader to set the root template directory.
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(nunj|nunjucks)$/,
loader: 'nunjucks-loader',
query: {
root: __dirname + '/path/to/templates'
}
}
]
}
}
If experimental support for Jinja compatibility is desired, pass the jinjaCompat option in the loader query. eg:
// file: webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(nunj|nunjucks)$/,
loader: 'nunjucks-loader',
query: {
jinjaCompat: true
}
}
]
}
};
This option will not provide full Jinja/Python compatibility, but will treat
True/
False like
true/
false, and
augment arrays and objects with Python-style methods (such as
count,
find,
insert,
get, and
update).
Review the jinja-compat source to see
everything it adds.
npm run test
Navigate to http://localhost:8080/test