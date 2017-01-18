openbase logo
nhl

nunjucks-html-loader

by Ryan Hornberger
1.1.0 (see all)

Webpack Loader for Nunjucks that returns raw html. Also works with Webpack watching system.

npm
GitHub
Documentation
487

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Nunjucks (Webpack) HTML Loader

The original 'nunjucks-loader' takes nunjucks templates and turns them into javascript. I wanted to take nunjucks templates and turn them into pre-compiled static html files.

NPM version Github license Github stars

Usage

This is a very simple webpack loader for nunjucks files. It performs the following opteration:

some-template.nunj -> html string

When you mix it with the file-loader you can take it one step further!

some-template.nunj -> html string -> some-file.html

Add your personal variation to the below loader configuration to your webpack config and you should be good to go.

{
    test: /\.nunj$/,
    loader: 'file?context=' + precompiledContext + '&name=[path][name].html!nunjucks-html?' +
        JSON.stringify({
            'searchPaths': [
                '/path/to/sources',
                '/path/to/more/sources'
            ]
        })
}

