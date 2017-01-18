The original 'nunjucks-loader' takes nunjucks templates and turns them into javascript. I wanted to take nunjucks templates and turn them into pre-compiled static html files.
This is a very simple webpack loader for nunjucks files. It performs the following opteration:
some-template.nunj -> html string
When you mix it with the file-loader you can take it one step further!
some-template.nunj -> html string -> some-file.html
Add your personal variation to the below loader configuration to your webpack config and you should be good to go.
{
test: /\.nunj$/,
loader: 'file?context=' + precompiledContext + '&name=[path][name].html!nunjucks-html?' +
JSON.stringify({
'searchPaths': [
'/path/to/sources',
'/path/to/more/sources'
]
})
}