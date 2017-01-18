Nunjucks (Webpack) HTML Loader

The original 'nunjucks-loader' takes nunjucks templates and turns them into javascript. I wanted to take nunjucks templates and turn them into pre-compiled static html files.

Usage

This is a very simple webpack loader for nunjucks files. It performs the following opteration:

some-template.nunj -> html string

When you mix it with the file-loader you can take it one step further!

some-template.nunj -> html string -> some-file.html

Add your personal variation to the below loader configuration to your webpack config and you should be good to go.