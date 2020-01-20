Plugin for nunjucks of momentjs' format date
npm install nunjucks-date --save
// Import the plugin
var nunjucksDate = require("nunjucks-date");
// Define a custom default date format. Any valid format works.
// The date format defaults to "YYYY"
// http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/
nunjucksDate.setDefaultFormat("MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a");
// Initialize your Nunjucks enironment
var env = new nunjucks.Environment();
// Pass the environment to `install()`
nunjucksDate.install(env);
// Pass the environment & a custom filter name
nunjucksDate.install(env, "yourFilterName");
The above is eqivalent to
env.addFilter("date", require("nunjucks-date"));
jest to run tests to generate code coverage metrics.
npm test
open coverage/lcov-report/index.html
Contributions are welcome. Please file issues with any problems that you experience. Pull requests are welcome.