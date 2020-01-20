openbase logo
nd

nunjucks-date

by Sophie Idromenos
1.5.0 (see all)

Plugin for nunjucks of momentjs' format date

Overview

Readme

nunjucks-date

NPM version

Plugin for nunjucks of momentjs' format date

Installation

npm install nunjucks-date --save

Usage

// Import the plugin
var nunjucksDate = require("nunjucks-date");

// Define a custom default date format. Any valid format works.
// The date format defaults to "YYYY"
// http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/
nunjucksDate.setDefaultFormat("MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a");

// Initialize your Nunjucks enironment
var env = new nunjucks.Environment();

Using default name : 'date'

// Pass the environment to `install()`
nunjucksDate.install(env);

Using custom name

// Pass the environment & a custom filter name
nunjucksDate.install(env, "yourFilterName");

The above is eqivalent to

env.addFilter("date", require("nunjucks-date"));

Tests

  • Uses jest to run tests to generate code coverage metrics.
npm test

open coverage/lcov-report/index.html

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please file issues with any problems that you experience. Pull requests are welcome.

