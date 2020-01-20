Plugin for nunjucks of momentjs' format date

Installation

npm install nunjucks-date --save

Usage

var nunjucksDate = require ( "nunjucks-date" ); nunjucksDate.setDefaultFormat( "MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a" ); var env = new nunjucks.Environment();

nunjucksDate.install(env);

Using custom name

nunjucksDate.install(env, "yourFilterName" );

The above is eqivalent to

env.addFilter( "date" , require ( "nunjucks-date" ));

Tests

Uses jest to run tests to generate code coverage metrics.

npm test

open coverage/lcov-report/index.html

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please file issues with any problems that you experience. Pull requests are welcome.