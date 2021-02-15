openbase logo
nunjucks

by mozilla
3.2.3

A powerful templating engine with inheritance, asynchronous control, and more (jinja2 inspired)

Average Rating

4.8/5
chrisDeFouRire

Readme

Nunjucks

NPM Version NPM Downloads Linux Build Windows Build Test Codecov

Nunjucks is a full featured templating engine for javascript. It is heavily inspired by jinja2. View the docs here.

Installation

npm install nunjucks

To use the file watcher built-in to Nunjucks, Chokidar must be installed separately.

npm install nunjucks chokidar

(View the CHANGELOG)

Documentation

See here.

Browser Support

Supported in all modern browsers. For IE8 support, use es5-shim.

Tests

Run the tests with npm test.

Watch master branch's tests running in the browser.

Mailing List

Join our mailing list and get help with and issues you have: https://groups.google.com/forum/?fromgroups#!forum/nunjucks

Want to help?

Contributions are always welcome! Before you submit an issue or pull request, please read our contribution guidelines.

Contributors

Chris Hartwig
October 7, 2020
October 7, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Nunjucks is really perfect when you need a full-featured template engine for express. It has all the bells and whistles, including template inheritance!

cloudmind7
3 months ago
3 months ago
Juande Martos
9 months ago
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Abandoned
Performant
Julio Lozovei
February 8, 2021
Human, front-end developer, amateur musician, writer and speaker; problem solver. 🤖
February 8, 2021
Konstantin Burkalev
January 21, 2021
Software architect, developer.
January 21, 2021

