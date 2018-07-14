openbase logo
num

numerify

by melon
1.2.9

number format tool.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

docs | demo

docs | demo

This is a formatted value tool that makes formatting easier and more convenient to extend.

Install

npm i numerify -S

Start

npm

import numerify from 'numerify'
// commonjs package is 'numerify/lib/index.cjs.js'
console.log(numerify(1234, '0,0'))

cdn

<script src="https://unpkg.com/numerify/lib/index.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(numerify(1234, '0,0'))
</script>

Format List

NumberFormatString
10000'0,0.0000'10,000.0000
10000.23'0,0'10,000
10000.23'+0,0'+10,000
-10000'0,0.0'-10,000.0
10000.1234'0.000'10000.123
100.1234'00000'00100
1000.1234'000000,0'001,000
10'000.00'010.00
10000.1234'0[.]00000'10000.12340
-10000'(0,0.0000)'(10,000.0000)
-0.23'.00'-.23
-0.23'(.00)'(.23)
0.23'0.00000'0.23000
0.23'0.0[0000]'0.23
1230974'0.0a'1.2m
1460'0 a'1 k
-104000'0a'-104k
1'0%'100%
0.974878234'0.000%'97.488%
-0.43'0 %'-43 %
0.43'(0.000 %)'43.000 %

Methods

numerify(number, formatter, roundFunction)

  • formatter default is '0,0'
  • roundFunction default is Math.round

numerify.setOptions

this default options is:

{
  zeroFormat: null,
  nullFormat: null,
  defaultFormat: '0,0',
  scalePercentBy100: true,
  abbrLabel: {
    th: 'k',
    mi: 'm',
    bi: 'b',
    tr: 't'
  }
}

in order to edit it, you can code such as

numerify.setOptions({
  zeroFormat: 'N/A',
  nullFormat: 'N/A',
  defaultFormat: '0,0',
  scalePercentBy100: true,
  abbrLabel: {
    th: 'k',
    mi: 'm',
    bi: 'B',
    tr: 'T'
  }
})
numerify(0, '0.0') // N/A

numerify.reset

numerify.setOptions will change global settings and you can use this function to reset options.

numerify.register

Adding your own custom formats is as easy as adding a locale.

numerify.register('percentage', {
  regexp: /%/,
  format (value, format, roundingFunction) {
    const space = ~format.indexOf(' %') ? ' ' : ''
    let output

    if (numerify.options.scalePercentBy100) value = value * 100

    format = format.replace(/\s?%/, '')

    output = numerify._numberToFormat(value, format, roundingFunction)

    if (~output.indexOf(')')) {
      output = output.split('')
      output.splice(-1, 0, space + '%')
      output = output.join('')
    } else {
      output = output + space + '%'
    }

    return output
  }
})

numerify.unregister

remove formatter which has been registed.

numerify.unregister('percentage')

numerify._numberToFormat

This is an internal function, used to format () , , , +- , kmbt , . and [].

numerify._numberToFormat(<value>, <format>, [roundingFunction])

Plugins

plugins are packaged into lib/plugins folder, and you can use it such as:

import numerifyBytes from 'numerify/lib/plugins/bytes.umd.js'
numerify.register('bytes', numerifyBytes)

plugins types and usage are as follows:

bps

NumberFormatString
0'0 BPS'0 BPS
0.0001'0 BPS'1 BPS
.0056'0 BPS'56 BPS
.25'0BPS'2500BPS
.000001'0.00 BPS'0.01 BPS

bytes

NumberFormatString
100'0b'100B
1024'0b'1KB
2048'0 ib'2 KiB
3072'0.0 b'3.1 KB
7884486213'0.00b'7.88GB
3467479682787'0.000 ib'3.154 TiB

currency

NumberFormatString
1000.234'$0,0.00'$1,000.23
1000.2'0,0[.]00 $'1,000.20 $
1001'$ 0,0[.]00'$ 1,001
-1000.234'($0,0)'($1,000)
-1000.234'$0.00'-$1000.23
1230974'($ 0.00 a)'$ 1.23 m

exponential

NumberFormatString
1123456789'0,0e+0'1e+9
12398734.202'0.00e+0'1.24e+7
0.000123987'0.000e+0'1.240e-4

ordinal

NumberFormatString
1'0o'1st
1'0 o'1 st
100'0o'100th

time

NumberFormatString
25'00:00:00'0:00:25
238'00:00:00'0:03:58
63846'00:00:00'17:44:06

Difference with numeral

The numeral is a very useful tool, and numerify draws on this thinking. The difference is that numerify focuses on the parts that format values without parsing values, is smaller (12k vs 3k), and performs better.

License

MIT

