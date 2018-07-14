docs | demo

This is a formatted value tool that makes formatting easier and more convenient to extend.

Install

npm i numerify -S

Start

npm

import numerify from 'numerify' console .log(numerify( 1234 , '0,0' ))

cdn

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/numerify/lib/index.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(numerify( 1234 , '0,0' )) </ script >

Format List

Number Format String 10000 '0,0.0000' 10,000.0000 10000.23 '0,0' 10,000 10000.23 '+0,0' +10,000 -10000 '0,0.0' -10,000.0 10000.1234 '0.000' 10000.123 100.1234 '00000' 00100 1000.1234 '000000,0' 001,000 10 '000.00' 010.00 10000.1234 '0[.]00000' 10000.12340 -10000 '(0,0.0000)' (10,000.0000) -0.23 '.00' -.23 -0.23 '(.00)' (.23) 0.23 '0.00000' 0.23000 0.23 '0.0[0000]' 0.23 1230974 '0.0a' 1.2m 1460 '0 a' 1 k -104000 '0a' -104k 1 '0%' 100% 0.974878234 '0.000%' 97.488% -0.43 '0 %' -43 % 0.43 '(0.000 %)' 43.000 %

Methods

formatter default is '0,0'

roundFunction default is Math.round

this default options is:

{ zeroFormat : null , nullFormat : null , defaultFormat : '0,0' , scalePercentBy100 : true , abbrLabel : { th : 'k' , mi : 'm' , bi : 'b' , tr : 't' } }

in order to edit it, you can code such as

numerify.setOptions({ zeroFormat : 'N/A' , nullFormat : 'N/A' , defaultFormat : '0,0' , scalePercentBy100 : true , abbrLabel : { th : 'k' , mi : 'm' , bi : 'B' , tr : 'T' } }) numerify( 0 , '0.0' )

numerify.setOptions will change global settings and you can use this function to reset options.

Adding your own custom formats is as easy as adding a locale.

numerify.register( 'percentage' , { regexp : /%/ , format (value, format, roundingFunction) { const space = ~format.indexOf( ' %' ) ? ' ' : '' let output if (numerify.options.scalePercentBy100) value = value * 100 format = format.replace( /\s?%/ , '' ) output = numerify._numberToFormat(value, format, roundingFunction) if (~output.indexOf( ')' )) { output = output.split( '' ) output.splice( -1 , 0 , space + '%' ) output = output.join( '' ) } else { output = output + space + '%' } return output } })

remove formatter which has been registed.

numerify.unregister( 'percentage' )

This is an internal function, used to format () , , , +- , kmbt , . and [] .

numerify._numberToFormat(<value>, <format>, [roundingFunction])

Plugins

plugins are packaged into lib/plugins folder, and you can use it such as:

import numerifyBytes from 'numerify/lib/plugins/bytes.umd.js' numerify.register( 'bytes' , numerifyBytes)

plugins types and usage are as follows:

bps

Number Format String 0 '0 BPS' 0 BPS 0.0001 '0 BPS' 1 BPS .0056 '0 BPS' 56 BPS .25 '0BPS' 2500BPS .000001 '0.00 BPS' 0.01 BPS

bytes

Number Format String 100 '0b' 100B 1024 '0b' 1KB 2048 '0 ib' 2 KiB 3072 '0.0 b' 3.1 KB 7884486213 '0.00b' 7.88GB 3467479682787 '0.000 ib' 3.154 TiB

currency

Number Format String 1000.234 '$0,0.00' $1,000.23 1000.2 '0,0[.]00 $' 1,000.20 $ 1001 '$ 0,0[.]00' $ 1,001 -1000.234 '($0,0)' ($1,000) -1000.234 '$0.00' -$1000.23 1230974 '($ 0.00 a)' $ 1.23 m

exponential

Number Format String 1123456789 '0,0e+0' 1e+9 12398734.202 '0.00e+0' 1.24e+7 0.000123987 '0.000e+0' 1.240e-4

ordinal

Number Format String 1 '0o' 1st 1 '0 o' 1 st 100 '0o' 100th

time

Number Format String 25 '00:00:00' 0:00:25 238 '00:00:00' 0:03:58 63846 '00:00:00' 17:44:06

Difference with numeral

The numeral is a very useful tool, and numerify draws on this thinking. The difference is that numerify focuses on the parts that format values without parsing values, is smaller (12k vs 3k), and performs better.

License

MIT