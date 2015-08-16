Data structure that maps entries to numeric ids

npm install numeric-id-map

Usage

var map = require ( 'numeric-id-map' ) var ids = map() var id = ids.add({ hello : 'world' }) var entry = map.remove(id)

API

var ids = map()

Create a new instance

id = ids.add(entry)

Map an entry to a numberic id.

entry = ids.remove(id)

Remove an id and return the previously mapped entry. After removing the id might be reused in the future.

entry = ids.get(id)

Lookup a mapped entry by it's id without removing it

License

MIT