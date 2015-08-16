openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nim

numeric-id-map

by Mathias Buus
1.1.0 (see all)

Data structure that maps entries to numeric ids

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

numeric-id-map

Data structure that maps entries to numeric ids

npm install numeric-id-map

build status

Usage

var map = require('numeric-id-map')
var ids = map()

// map an entry to a numeric id
var id = ids.add({hello: 'world'})

// remove an id and get the data back
// the id will be reused for another entry
var entry = map.remove(id)

API

var ids = map()

Create a new instance

id = ids.add(entry)

Map an entry to a numberic id.

entry = ids.remove(id)

Remove an id and return the previously mapped entry. After removing the id might be reused in the future.

entry = ids.get(id)

Lookup a mapped entry by it's id without removing it

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial