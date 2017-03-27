A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.

Contributing

Important: Please create your branch from and submit pull requests to the develop branch. All pull requests must include the appropriate tests.

Fork the library Install grunt Run npm install to install dependencies Create a new branch from develop Add your tests to the files in /tests To test your tests, run grunt When all your tests are passing, run grunt dist to compile and minify all files Submit a pull request to the develop branch.

Formats

Formats now exist in their own files and act more or less as plugins. Check out the bytes format for an example of how to create one.

Locales

When naming locale files use the ISO 639-1 language codes supplemented by ISO 3166-1 country codes when necessary.

Locale translations will not be merged without unit tests.

See the english unit tests for an example.

Changelog

Bug fix: Multi letter currency symbols and spacing

Added: Formatting of numbers with leading zeros

New format: Basic Point

Option: Added scalePercentBy100 (default: true) option to turn on/off scaling percentages

Bug fix: Incorrect abbreviations for values rounded up #187

Bug fix: Signed currency is inconsistent #89

Bug fix: Updated module definitions

Bug fix: Fixed regression for webpack/browserify/rollup

2.0.0 brings a lot of breaking changes and a reorganization of the repo, but also simplifies the api as well as the creating of custom formats.

Breaking change / Feature: All formats are now separate files. This makes it easy to create custom formats, and will also allow for custom builds with only certain formats. (Note: The built numeral.js still contains all formats in the repo).

Breaking change / Feature: All formats and locales are now loaded using numeral.register(type, name, {})

Breaking change: All language now renamed to locale and standardized to all lowercase filenames

Breaking change: The locale function no longer loads locales, it only sets the current locale

Breaking change: The unformat function has been removed numeral().unformat(string) and now happens on numeral init numeral(string)

Breaking change / Feature: Bytes are now formatted as: b (base 1000) and ib (base 1024)

Breaking change: numeral(NaN) is now treated the same as numeral(null) and no longer throws an error

Feature: Exponential format using e+ or e-

Bug fix: Update to floating point helpers (Note: Numeral does not fix JS floating point errors, but look to our tests to see that it covers quite a few cases.)

Bug fix: numeral converts strings to numbers

Bug fix: Null values return same as 0

Contained breaking changes, recommended to use 1.5.6

Bug fix: Switch bytes back to b and change iecBinary to ib , and calculate both using 1024 for backwards compatibility

Contained breaking changes, recommended to use 1.5.6

Tests: Changed all tests to use Mocha and Chai

Tests: Added browser tests for Chrome, Firefox, and IE using saucelabs

Added reset function to reset numeral to default options

Added nullFormat option

Update reduce polyfill

Added Binary bytes

Bug fix: Fixes problem with many optional decimals

Added currency symbol to optionally appear before negative sign / open paren

Added float precision math support

Added specification of abbreviation in thousands, millions, billions

Bug fix: Unformat should pass through if given a number

Added a mechanism to control rounding behaviour

Added languageData() for getting and setting language props at runtime

Bug fix: Make sure values aren't changed during formatting

Add defaultFormat(). numeral().format() uses the default to format if no string is provided

.unformat() returns 0 when passed no string

Added languages.js that contains all languages

Bug fix: Fix bug while unformatting ordinals

Add format option to always show signed value

Added ability to instantiate numeral with a string value of a number

Bug fix: Fix bug while unformatting ordinals

Bug fix: Throw error if language is not defined

Bug fix: Fix typo for trillion

Bug fix: remove ' from unformatting regex that was causing an error with fr-ch.js

Add zeroFormat() function that accepts a string for custom formating of zeros

Add valueOf() function

Chain functionality to language function

Make all minified files have the same .min.js filename ending

Bug fix: Bytes not formatting correctly

Add optional format for all decimals

Remove AMD module id. (This is encouraged by require.js to make the module more portable, and keep it from creating a global)

AMD define() compatibility.

Bug fix: Formatting some numbers results in the wrong value. Issue #21

Bug fix: Minor fix to unformatting parser

Add support for spaces before/after $, a, o, b in a format string

Bug fix: Fix unformat for languages that use '.' in ordinals

Bug fix: Fix round up floating numbers with no precision correctly.

Bug fix: Fix currency signs at the end in unformat

Add support for optional decimal places

Add support for appending currency symbol

Add support for humanized filesizes

Bug Fix: Fix unformatting for languages that use '.' as thousands delimiter

Changed language definition property 'money' to 'currency'

Bug fix: Fix unformatting non-negative abbreviations

Add language support

Update testing for to include languages

Add Tests

Bug fix: Fix difference returning negative values

Bug fix: Non negative numbers were displaying as negative when using parentheses

Add ordinal formatting using 'o' in the format

Add clone functionality

Added abbreviations for thousands and millions using 'a' in the format

Initial release

Acknowlegements

Numeral.js, while less complex, was inspired by and heavily borrowed from Moment.js

License

Numeral.js is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2012 Adam Draper

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.