A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.
develop branch. All pull requests must include the appropriate tests.
Fork the library
Run
npm install to install dependencies
Create a new branch from
develop
Add your tests to the files in
/tests
To test your tests, run
grunt
When all your tests are passing, run
grunt dist to compile and minify all files
Submit a pull request to the
develop branch.
Formats now exist in their own files and act more or less as plugins. Check out the bytes format for an example of how to create one.
When naming locale files use the ISO 639-1 language codes supplemented by ISO 3166-1 country codes when necessary.
See the english unit tests for an example.
Bug fix: Multi letter currency symbols and spacing
Added: Formatting of numbers with leading zeros
New format: Basic Point
Option: Added
scalePercentBy100 (default: true) option to turn on/off scaling percentages
Bug fix: Incorrect abbreviations for values rounded up #187
Bug fix: Signed currency is inconsistent #89
Bug fix: Updated module definitions
Bug fix: Fixed regression for webpack/browserify/rollup
2.0.0 brings a lot of breaking changes and a reorganization of the repo, but also simplifies the api as well as the creating of custom formats.
Breaking change / Feature: All formats are now separate files. This makes it easy to create custom formats, and will also allow for custom builds with only certain formats. (Note: The built numeral.js still contains all formats in the repo).
Breaking change / Feature: All formats and locales are now loaded using
numeral.register(type, name, {})
Breaking change: All
language now renamed to
locale and standardized to all lowercase filenames
Breaking change: The
locale function no longer loads locales, it only sets the current locale
Breaking change: The
unformat function has been removed
numeral().unformat(string) and now happens on numeral init
numeral(string)
Breaking change / Feature: Bytes are now formatted as:
b (base 1000) and
ib (base 1024)
Breaking change:
numeral(NaN) is now treated the same as
numeral(null) and no longer throws an error
Feature: Exponential format using
e+ or
e-
Bug fix: Update to floating point helpers (Note: Numeral does not fix JS floating point errors, but look to our tests to see that it covers quite a few cases.)
Bug fix: numeral converts strings to numbers
Bug fix: Null values return same as 0
Contained breaking changes, recommended to use 1.5.6
Bug fix: Switch bytes back to
b and change iecBinary to
ib, and calculate both using 1024 for backwards compatibility
Contained breaking changes, recommended to use 1.5.6
Tests: Changed all tests to use Mocha and Chai
Tests: Added browser tests for Chrome, Firefox, and IE using saucelabs
Added reset function to reset numeral to default options
Added nullFormat option
Update reduce polyfill
Added Binary bytes
Bug fix: Fixes problem with many optional decimals
Added currency symbol to optionally appear before negative sign / open paren
Added float precision math support
Added specification of abbreviation in thousands, millions, billions
Bug fix: Unformat should pass through if given a number
Added a mechanism to control rounding behaviour
Added languageData() for getting and setting language props at runtime
Bug fix: Make sure values aren't changed during formatting
Add defaultFormat(). numeral().format() uses the default to format if no string is provided
.unformat() returns 0 when passed no string
Added languages.js that contains all languages
Bug fix: Fix bug while unformatting ordinals
Add format option to always show signed value
Added ability to instantiate numeral with a string value of a number
Bug fix: Fix bug while unformatting ordinals
Bug fix: Throw error if language is not defined
Bug fix: Fix typo for trillion
Bug fix: remove ' from unformatting regex that was causing an error with fr-ch.js
Add zeroFormat() function that accepts a string for custom formating of zeros
Add valueOf() function
Chain functionality to language function
Make all minified files have the same .min.js filename ending
Bug fix: Bytes not formatting correctly
Add optional format for all decimals
Remove AMD module id. (This is encouraged by require.js to make the module more portable, and keep it from creating a global)
AMD define() compatibility.
Bug fix: Formatting some numbers results in the wrong value. Issue #21
Bug fix: Minor fix to unformatting parser
Add support for spaces before/after $, a, o, b in a format string
Bug fix: Fix unformat for languages that use '.' in ordinals
Bug fix: Fix round up floating numbers with no precision correctly.
Bug fix: Fix currency signs at the end in unformat
Add support for optional decimal places
Add support for appending currency symbol
Add support for humanized filesizes
Bug Fix: Fix unformatting for languages that use '.' as thousands delimiter
Changed language definition property 'money' to 'currency'
Bug fix: Fix unformatting non-negative abbreviations
Add language support
Update testing for to include languages
Add Tests
Bug fix: Fix difference returning negative values
Bug fix: Non negative numbers were displaying as negative when using parentheses
Add ordinal formatting using 'o' in the format
Add clone functionality
Added abbreviations for thousands and millions using 'a' in the format
Initial release
Numeral.js, while less complex, was inspired by and heavily borrowed from Moment.js
Numeral.js is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2012 Adam Draper
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
