A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.

Languages

Language tags follow the BCP 47 specification.

Language translations will not be merged without unit tests.

See the english unit tests for an example.

Acknowledgements

numbro is forked from Adam Draper's project Numeral.js, which was in turn inspired by and heavily borrowed from Moment.js.

License

Copyright © 2017-2019 Benjamin Van Ryseghem

Copyright © 2015-2017 Företagsplatsen AB

Copyright © 2014 Adam Draper

Distributed under the MIT license. If you want to know more, see the LICENSE file.

The original license file for Numeral.js can be found in LICENSE-Numeraljs

