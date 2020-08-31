Numbers to Words (JavaScript)

It converts a numeric value to words.

You can use it as standalone js library or as Node module.

Example

var T2W = require ( 'numbers2words' ); var translator = new T2W( "EN_US" ); translator.toWords( 1234 )

Now available locales

id_AR (0...999999999) in progress

fr_FR (0...999999999)

es_ES (0...999999999)

id_ID (0...999999999)

it_IT (0...999999999)

de_DE (0...999999999)

en_US (0...999999999)

cs_CZ (0...999999999)

You can implement your locale vocabulary. For additional locale send pull request with locale file + tests.

Locale object The locale object must implement method translate.