num

numbers2words

by Kibo
1.4.0 (see all)

JavaScript numbers to words converter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

206

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Numbers to Words (JavaScript)

It converts a numeric value to words.

You can use it as standalone js library or as Node module.

Example

var T2W = require('numbers2words'); // import from node modules

var translator = new T2W("EN_US");
// one thousand two hundred thirty-four
translator.toWords(1234)

Now available locales

  • id_AR (0...999999999) in progress
  • fr_FR (0...999999999)
  • es_ES (0...999999999)
  • id_ID (0...999999999)
  • it_IT (0...999999999)
  • de_DE (0...999999999)
  • en_US (0...999999999)
  • cs_CZ (0...999999999)

You can implement your locale vocabulary. For additional locale send pull request with locale file + tests.

Locale object The locale object must implement method translate.

/**
 * Translate numbers to words
 * @public
 * @param {array} numbers
 * @param {number} index
 * @return {string}
 */
translate( numbers, index){
 // implement it
};

