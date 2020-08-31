It converts a numeric value to words.
You can use it as standalone js library or as Node module.
var T2W = require('numbers2words'); // import from node modules
var translator = new T2W("EN_US");
// one thousand two hundred thirty-four
translator.toWords(1234)
You can implement your locale vocabulary. For additional locale send pull request with locale file + tests.
Locale object The locale object must implement method translate.
/**
* Translate numbers to words
* @public
* @param {array} numbers
* @param {number} index
* @return {string}
*/
translate( numbers, index){
// implement it
};