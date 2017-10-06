openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
num

numbered

by Blake Embrey
1.1.0 (see all)

Stringify any number into words, and parse number strings back to a number

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.4K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Numbered

NPM version Build status Test coverage Greenkeeper badge

Stringify any number into words, and parse number strings back to a number.

Installation

npm install numbered --save

API

var numbered = require('numbered');

Function

Numbered exposes a single function that accepts either a string or a number. The string will delegate to the parse method and a number will delegate to the stringify method.

Parse

Parses a string into a number as best as possible.

numbered.parse('ninety nine');
// 99

numbered.parse('point two five nine');
// 0.259

Stringify

Stringifies a number to the words.

numbered.stringify(99);
// "ninety nine"

numbered.stringify(0.259);
// "zero point two five nine"

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial