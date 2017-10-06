Stringify any number into words, and parse number strings back to a number.
npm install numbered --save
var numbered = require('numbered');
Numbered exposes a single function that accepts either a string or a number. The string will delegate to the
parse method and a number will delegate to the
stringify method.
Parses a string into a number as best as possible.
numbered.parse('ninety nine');
// 99
numbered.parse('point two five nine');
// 0.259
Stringifies a number to the words.
numbered.stringify(99);
// "ninety nine"
numbered.stringify(0.259);
// "zero point two five nine"
MIT