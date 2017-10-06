Numbered

Stringify any number into words, and parse number strings back to a number.

Installation

npm install numbered --save

API

var numbered = require ( 'numbered' );

Function

Numbered exposes a single function that accepts either a string or a number. The string will delegate to the parse method and a number will delegate to the stringify method.

Parse

Parses a string into a number as best as possible.

numbered.parse( 'ninety nine' ); numbered.parse( 'point two five nine' );

Stringify

Stringifies a number to the words.

numbered.stringify( 99 ); numbered.stringify( 0.259 );

License

MIT