At Emcien, we found more of our application View Code migrating into a BackBone (or JS) rendered context. The useful Rails NumberHelpers we have grown accustomed to are not available. Out of necessity, we created a CoffeeScript implementation of the Rails NumberHelpers to help display numeric data in a fomatted fashion.
This library uses the Rails NumberHelpers Documentation as the recipe for all method names, parameters, and test cases. For testing, the Jasmine Test Framework implements the same test specs as the Rails code.
npm install -g jasmine-node
$ jasmine-node specs
number_to_currency
Formats a number into a currency string (e.g., $13.65). You can customize the format in the options hash.
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(123, {option: value})
{ precision: 2 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 2).
{ unit: '$' } - Sets the denomination of the currency (defaults to "$").
{ separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").
{ delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").
Examples:
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.50):
$1,234,567,890.50
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency('1234567890.50'):
$1,234,567,890.50
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506):
$1,234,567,890.51
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506, {precision: 0}):
$1,234,567,890
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506, {precision: 1}):
$1,234,567,890.5
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506, {precision: 3}):
$1,234,567,890.506
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506, {precision: 4}):
$1,234,567,890.5060
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency('123a456'):
$123a456
NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.50, {unit:"£", separator:",", delimiter:""}):
£1234567890,50
number_to_human
Pretty prints (formats and approximates) a number in a way it is more readable by humans (eg.: 1200000000 becomes “1.2 Billion”). This is useful for numbers that can get very large (and too hard to read).
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(123, {option: value})
{ precision: 3 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3).
{ separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").
{ delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").
{ space_label: false } - Omit the space between the value and the label.
{ strip_insignificant_zeros: true} - If true removes insignificant zeros
after the decimal separator (defaults to true)
{ significant: true }
{ labels: { thousand: 'K', million: 'M' } }
thousand
million
billion
trillion
quadrillion
Examples:
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(123):
123
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234):
1.23 Thousand
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(12345):
12.3 Thousand
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567):
1.23 Million
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567890):
1.23 Billion
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567890123):
1.23 Trillion
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567890123456):
1.23 Quadrillion
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567890123456789):
1230 Quadrillion
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(489939, {precision: 2}):
490 Thousand
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(489939, {precision: 4}):
489.9 Thousand
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567, {precision: 4, significant: false}):
1.2346 Million
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567, {precision: 1, significant: false, separator: ','}):
1,2 Million
NumberHelpers.number_to_human(500000000, {precision: 5, strip_insignificant_zeros: true}):
500 Million
number_to_human_size
Formats the bytes in number into a more understandable representation (e.g., giving it 1500 yields 1.5 KB). This method is useful for reporting file sizes to users. You can customize the format in the options hash.
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(123, {option: value})
{ precision: 3 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3).
{ separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").
{ delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").
{ strip_insignificant_zeros: true} - If true removes insignificant zeros
after the decimal separator (defaults to true)
{ significant: true } (defaults to true)
Examples:
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(123):
123 Bytes
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234):
1.21 KB
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(12345):
12.1 KB
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567):
1.18 MB
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567890):
1.15 GB
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567890123):
1.12 TB
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567, {precision: 2}):
1.2 MB
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(483989, {precision: 2}):
470 KB
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567, {precision: 2, separator: ','}):
1,2 MB
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567890123, {precision: 5}):
1.1228 TB
NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(524288000, {precision: 5, strip_insignificant_zeros: true}):
500 MB
number_to_percentage
Formats a number as a percentage string (e.g., 65%). You can customize the format in the options hash.
NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(123, {option: value})
{ precision: 3 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3).
{ separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").
{ delimiter: '' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to "").
{ strip_insignificant_zeros: false} - If true removes insignificant zeros
after the decimal separator (defaults to false)
{ significant: false } - If true, precision will be the # of significant_digits
If false, the # of fractional digits (defaults to false)
Examples:
NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(100):
100.000%
NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(98):
98.000%
NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(100, {precision: 0}):
100%
NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(1000, {delimiter: '.', separator: ','}):
1.000,000%
NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(302.24398923423, {precision: 5}):
302.24399%
NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage('98a'):
98a%
number_to_phone
Formats a number into a US phone number (e.g., (555) 123-9876). You can customize the format in the options hash.
NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(5551234, {option: value})
{ area_code: false } - Adds parentheses around the area code.
{ delimiter: '-' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to "-").
{ extension: false } - Specifies an extension to add to the end of the generated number.
{ country_code: false } - Sets the country code for the phone number.
Examples:
NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(5551234):
555-1234
NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234):
123-555-1234
NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {area_code: true}):
(123) 555-1234
NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {delimiter: ' '}):
123 555 1234
NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {area_code: true, extension: 555}):
(123) 555-1234 x 555
NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {country_code: 1}):
+1-123-555-1234
NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(123a456):
123a456
NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {country_code: 1, extension: 1343, delimiter: '.'}):
+1.123.555.1234 x 1343
number_with_delimiter
Formats a number with grouped thousands using delimiter (e.g., 12,324). You can customize the format in the options hash.
NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678, {option: value})
{ separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").
{ delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").
Examples:
NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678):
12,345,678
NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter('123456'):
123,456
NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678.05):
12,345,678.05
NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678, {delimiter:'.'}):
12.345.678
NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678, {delimiter:','}):
12,345,678
NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678.05, {separator:' '}):
12,345,678 05
NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter('112a'):
112a
NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(98765432.98, {delimiter:' ',separator:','}):
98 765 432,98
number_with_precision
Formats a number with the specified level of :precision (e.g., 112.32 has a precision of 2 if :significant is false, and 5 if :significant is true). You can customize the format in the options hash.
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345, {option: value})
{ precision: 3 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3).
{ separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").
{ delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").
{ strip_insignificant_zeros: false} - If true removes insignificant zeros after
the decimal separator (defaults to false)
{ significant: false }
{ strip_empty_fractional_parts: false } - If true, the number will be expressed as an integer
if the fractional part is empty (if it rounds to 15.00, only '15' is produced). (defaults to false)
Examples:
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345):
111.235
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345, {precision: 2}):
111.23
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(13, {precision: 5}):
13.00000
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(389.32314, {precision: 0}):
389
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345, {significant: true}):
111
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345, {significant: true, precision: 1}):
100
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(389.32314, {significant: true, precision: 4}):
389.3
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(13, {significant: true, precision: 5}):
13.00000
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(13.00000004, {significant: true, precision: 6}):
13.000000
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(1111.2345, {separator: ',', precision: 2, delimiter: '.'}):
1.111,23
NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(13, {significant: true, precision: 5, strip_insignificant_zeros: true}):
13
