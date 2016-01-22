(A better formatted version of this documentation can be viewed here)

Background

At Emcien, we found more of our application View Code migrating into a BackBone (or JS) rendered context. The useful Rails NumberHelpers we have grown accustomed to are not available. Out of necessity, we created a CoffeeScript implementation of the Rails NumberHelpers to help display numeric data in a fomatted fashion.

Details

This library uses the Rails NumberHelpers Documentation as the recipe for all method names, parameters, and test cases. For testing, the Jasmine Test Framework implements the same test specs as the Rails code.

Testing

jasmine

Just open the index.html file in your browser

jasmine-node

Install jasmine-node npm install -g jasmine-node

Run: $ jasmine-node specs

Formats a number into a currency string (e.g., $13.65). You can customize the format in the options hash.

NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(123, {option: value})

{ precision: 2 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 2).

- Sets the level of precision (defaults to 2). { unit: '$' } - Sets the denomination of the currency (defaults to "$").

- Sets the denomination of the currency (defaults to "$"). { separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").

- Sets the separator between the units (defaults to "."). { delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").

Examples:

NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.50) : $1,234,567,890.50

: NumberHelpers.number_to_currency('1234567890.50') : $1,234,567,890.50

: NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506) : $1,234,567,890.51

: NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506, {precision: 0}) : $1,234,567,890

: NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506, {precision: 1}) : $1,234,567,890.5

: NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506, {precision: 3}) : $1,234,567,890.506

: NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.506, {precision: 4}) : $1,234,567,890.5060

: NumberHelpers.number_to_currency('123a456') : $123a456

: NumberHelpers.number_to_currency(1234567890.50, {unit:"£", separator:",", delimiter:""}) : £1234567890,50

Pretty prints (formats and approximates) a number in a way it is more readable by humans (eg.: 1200000000 becomes “1.2 Billion”). This is useful for numbers that can get very large (and too hard to read).

NumberHelpers.number_to_human(123, {option: value})

{ precision: 3 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3).

- Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3). { separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").

- Sets the separator between the units (defaults to "."). { delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").

- Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ","). { space_label: false } - Omit the space between the value and the label. If false, then 1234 would be output as 1.23Thousand

- Omit the space between the value and the label. { strip_insignificant_zeros: true} - If true removes insignificant zeros after the decimal separator (defaults to true)

- If true removes insignificant zeros after the decimal separator (defaults to true) { significant: true } If true, precision will be the # of significant_digits. If false, the # of fractional digits (defaults to true)

{ labels: { thousand: 'K', million: 'M' } } Customize the label used for the output value. Possible keys are: thousand million billion trillion quadrillion



Examples:

NumberHelpers.number_to_human(123) : 123

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234) : 1.23 Thousand

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(12345) : 12.3 Thousand

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567) : 1.23 Million

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567890) : 1.23 Billion

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567890123) : 1.23 Trillion

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567890123456) : 1.23 Quadrillion

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567890123456789) : 1230 Quadrillion

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(489939, {precision: 2}) : 490 Thousand

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(489939, {precision: 4}) : 489.9 Thousand

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567, {precision: 4, significant: false}) : 1.2346 Million

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(1234567, {precision: 1, significant: false, separator: ','}) : 1,2 Million

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human(500000000, {precision: 5, strip_insignificant_zeros: true}) : 500 Million

Formats the bytes in number into a more understandable representation (e.g., giving it 1500 yields 1.5 KB). This method is useful for reporting file sizes to users. You can customize the format in the options hash.

NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(123, {option: value})

{ precision: 3 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3).

- Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3). { separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").

- Sets the separator between the units (defaults to "."). { delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").

- Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ","). { strip_insignificant_zeros: true} - If true removes insignificant zeros after the decimal separator (defaults to true)

- If true removes insignificant zeros after the decimal separator (defaults to true) { significant: true } (defaults to true) If true, precision will be the # of significant_digits. If false, the # of fractional digits

(defaults to true)

Examples:

NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(123) : 123 Bytes

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234) : 1.21 KB

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(12345) : 12.1 KB

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567) : 1.18 MB

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567890) : 1.15 GB

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567890123) : 1.12 TB

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567, {precision: 2}) : 1.2 MB

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(483989, {precision: 2}) : 470 KB

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567, {precision: 2, separator: ','}) : 1,2 MB

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(1234567890123, {precision: 5}) : 1.1228 TB

: NumberHelpers.number_to_human_size(524288000, {precision: 5, strip_insignificant_zeros: true}) : 500 MB

Formats a number as a percentage string (e.g., 65%). You can customize the format in the options hash.

NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(123, {option: value})

{ precision: 3 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3).

- Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3). { separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").

- Sets the separator between the units (defaults to "."). { delimiter: '' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to "").

- Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ""). { strip_insignificant_zeros: false} - If true removes insignificant zeros after the decimal separator (defaults to false)

- If true removes insignificant zeros after the decimal separator (defaults to false) { significant: false } - If true, precision will be the # of significant_digits If false, the # of fractional digits (defaults to false)

Examples:

NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(100) : 100.000%

: NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(98) : 98.000%

: NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(100, {precision: 0}) : 100%

: NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(1000, {delimiter: '.', separator: ','}) : 1.000,000%

: NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage(302.24398923423, {precision: 5}) : 302.24399%

: NumberHelpers.number_to_percentage('98a') : 98a%

Formats a number into a US phone number (e.g., (555) 123-9876). You can customize the format in the options hash.

NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(5551234, {option: value})

{ area_code: false } - Adds parentheses around the area code.

- Adds parentheses around the area code. { delimiter: '-' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to "-").

- Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to "-"). { extension: false } - Specifies an extension to add to the end of the generated number.

- Specifies an extension to add to the end of the generated number. { country_code: false } - Sets the country code for the phone number.

Examples:

NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(5551234) : 555-1234

: NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234) : 123-555-1234

: NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {area_code: true}) : (123) 555-1234

: NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {delimiter: ' '}) : 123 555 1234

: NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {area_code: true, extension: 555}) : (123) 555-1234 x 555

: NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {country_code: 1}) : +1-123-555-1234

: NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(123a456) : 123a456

: NumberHelpers.number_to_phone(1235551234, {country_code: 1, extension: 1343, delimiter: '.'}) : +1.123.555.1234 x 1343

Formats a number with grouped thousands using delimiter (e.g., 12,324). You can customize the format in the options hash.

NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678, {option: value})

{ separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").

- Sets the separator between the units (defaults to "."). { delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").

Examples:

NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678) : 12,345,678

: NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter('123456') : 123,456

: NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678.05) : 12,345,678.05

: NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678, {delimiter:'.'}) : 12.345.678

: NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678, {delimiter:','}) : 12,345,678

: NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(12345678.05, {separator:' '}) : 12,345,678 05

: NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter('112a') : 112a

: NumberHelpers.number_with_delimiter(98765432.98, {delimiter:' ',separator:','}) : 98 765 432,98

Formats a number with the specified level of :precision (e.g., 112.32 has a precision of 2 if :significant is false, and 5 if :significant is true). You can customize the format in the options hash.

NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345, {option: value})

{ precision: 3 } - Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3).

- Sets the level of precision (defaults to 3). { separator: '.' } - Sets the separator between the units (defaults to ".").

- Sets the separator between the units (defaults to "."). { delimiter: ',' } - Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ",").

- Sets the thousands delimiter (defaults to ","). { strip_insignificant_zeros: false} - If true removes insignificant zeros after the decimal separator (defaults to false)

- If true removes insignificant zeros after the decimal separator (defaults to false) { significant: false } If true, precision will be the # of significant_digits. If false, the # of fractional digits (defaults to false)

{ strip_empty_fractional_parts: false } - If true, the number will be expressed as an integer if the fractional part is empty (if it rounds to 15.00, only '15' is produced). (defaults to false)

Examples:

NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345) : 111.235

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345, {precision: 2}) : 111.23

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(13, {precision: 5}) : 13.00000

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(389.32314, {precision: 0}) : 389

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345, {significant: true}) : 111

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(111.2345, {significant: true, precision: 1}) : 100

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(389.32314, {significant: true, precision: 4}) : 389.3

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(13, {significant: true, precision: 5}) : 13.00000

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(13.00000004, {significant: true, precision: 6}) : 13.000000

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(1111.2345, {separator: ',', precision: 2, delimiter: '.'}) : 1.111,23

: NumberHelpers.number_with_precision(13, {significant: true, precision: 5, strip_insignificant_zeros: true}) : 13

