openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
na

number-abbreviate

by Dom Harrington
2.0.0 (see all)

Abbreviate a number and add unit letters e.g. 2200000 => '2.2m'

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

number-abbreviate

Abbreviate a number and add unit letters e.g. 2200000 => '2.2m'

build status

Code inspired by http://stackoverflow.com/questions/2685911/is-there-a-way-to-round-numbers-into-a-reader-friendly-format-e-g-1-1k

Example

Simple/shorthand mode:

var abbreviate = require('number-abbreviate')
abbreviate(1000) // => 1k
abbreviate(1111, 0) // => 1k
abbreviate(1111, 1) // => 1.1k
abbreviate(1111, 2) // => 1.11k

Class/constructor mode:

var NumAbbr = require('number-abbreviate')

var numAbbr = new NumAbbr()

numAbbr.abbreviate(12, 1)
// => 12
numAbbr.abbreviate(0, 2)
// => 0
numAbbr.abbreviate(1234, 0)
// => 1k
numAbbr.abbreviate(34567, 2)
// => 34.57k
numAbbr.abbreviate(918395, 1)
// => 918.4k
numAbbr.abbreviate(2134124, 2)
// => 2.13m
numAbbr.abbreviate(47475782130, 2)
// => 47.48b
numAbbr.abbreviate(-1234, 0)
// => -1k
numAbbr.abbreviate(-918395, 1)
// => -918.4k
numAbbr.abbreviate(-47475782130, 2)
// => -47.48b

Usage

var NumAbbr = require('number-abbreviate')

var numAbbr = new NumAbbr([units])

numAbbr.abbreviate([number], [decPlaces])

The units is optional. It can be an array of units, defaulting to ['k', 'm', 'b', 't'].

decPlaces is also optional. It defaults to 0.

numAbbr.abbreviate([number], [decPlaces])

Takes a number and the number of decimal places to abbreviate

Installation

npm install number-abbreviate --save

bower install number-abbreviate

Credits

Dom Harrington

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/2685911/is-there-a-way-to-round-numbers-into-a-reader-friendly-format-e-g-1-1k

License

Licensed under the New BSD License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial