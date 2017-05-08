Abbreviate a number and add unit letters e.g. 2200000 => '2.2m'

Code inspired by http://stackoverflow.com/questions/2685911/is-there-a-way-to-round-numbers-into-a-reader-friendly-format-e-g-1-1k

Example

Simple/shorthand mode:

var abbreviate = require ( 'number-abbreviate' ) abbreviate( 1000 ) abbreviate( 1111 , 0 ) abbreviate( 1111 , 1 ) abbreviate( 1111 , 2 )

Class/constructor mode:

var NumAbbr = require ( 'number-abbreviate' ) var numAbbr = new NumAbbr() numAbbr.abbreviate( 12 , 1 ) numAbbr.abbreviate( 0 , 2 ) numAbbr.abbreviate( 1234 , 0 ) numAbbr.abbreviate( 34567 , 2 ) numAbbr.abbreviate( 918395 , 1 ) numAbbr.abbreviate( 2134124 , 2 ) numAbbr.abbreviate( 47475782130 , 2 ) numAbbr.abbreviate( -1234 , 0 ) numAbbr.abbreviate( -918395 , 1 ) numAbbr.abbreviate( -47475782130 , 2 )

Usage

var NumAbbr = require ( 'number-abbreviate' ) var numAbbr = new NumAbbr([units]) numAbbr.abbreviate([number], [decPlaces])

The units is optional. It can be an array of units, defaulting to ['k', 'm', 'b', 't'] .

decPlaces is also optional. It defaults to 0.

Takes a number and the number of decimal places to abbreviate

Installation

npm install number -abbreviate --save bower install number -abbreviate

Credits

Dom Harrington

License

Licensed under the New BSD License