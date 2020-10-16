openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

numbat-emitter

by numbat-metrics
5.2.4 (see all)

numbat-powered metrics emitter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

numbat-emitter

Numbat-powered metrics emitter. See numbat-collector for the matching metrics collector.

on npm Tests Coverage Status Dependencies

Example

var Emitter = require('numbat-emitter');

var emitter = new Emitter({
    uri: 'tcp://localhost:8000',
    app: 'www',
    node: 'www:8081'
});
emitter.metric({ name: 'httpd.latency', value: 30 });
emitter.metric({ name: 'disk.used.percent', value: 36 });
emitter.metric({ name: 'heartbeat'});

// if you don't have a reference to an emitter, you
// can broadcast a metric to a global emitter:
Emitter.setGlobalEmitter(emitter);
process.emit('metric', { name: 'heartbeat' });

See the examples/ directory for working examples.

Configuration

The constructor requires an options object with an app name in the app field and some manner of specifying where to emit the metrics. You can specify the protocol, host, and port in handy url-parseable format: tcp://collector.example.com:5000, udp://localhost:5000, socket:/tmp/foozle.sock, ws://localhost:5000, nsq://nsqd.example.com:4151, statsd://statsd.example.com:8125 Do this in the uri field of the options object.

Config options:

optiondescriptionrequired?default
uriuri of the metrics collectoreither this or path
pathpath to the unix domain socket where the collector is listeningeither this or uri
appname of this service or app; every metric name will be prefixed with ity
nodename of this specific app instance
maxretriesnumber of times to retry connecting before giving up100
maxbacklogmax number of metrics to hold in backlog during reconnects1000
shouldUnrefshould numbat avoid holding the process open if its the only active conn?true

An example:

{
    uri:  'udp://localhost:8000',
    app: 'udp-emitter',
    node: 'emitter-1',
    maxretries: 10,
    maxbacklog: 200,
}

Or numbat might be listening via a unix domain socket:

{
    path: '/tmp/numbat-collector.sock',
    app: 'socket-emitter'
}

For complete working emitters, see the examples directory.

Events

Valid events look like this:

{
    name: 'name.of.metric',
    value: 42
    status: 'okay' | 'warning' | 'critical' | 'unknown',
    description: 'textual description',
    ttl: ms-to-live,
    // fields provided for you
    app: 'appname-from-options',
    host: os.hostname(),
    time: ts-in-ms,
}

You can add any fields you like & they will be persisted in InfluxDB. However, only the fields listed above are meaningful to the analyzer. Those fields are described in detail below.

NOTE: You can of course emit any events you like! The style of events required/expected by numbat's analyzer, however, might change in development.

name

String. Required. Name of this event or metric. Use dots . to separate namespaces. If you do not prefix the metric name with yourapp., numbat will do this for you.

time

Number. Optional. Timestamp in milliseconds since the epoch. If you do not pass a time field, one will be created for you with Date.now().

value

Number. Optional. The value of this metric, if appropriate. If you do not pass a value field, it will be defaulted to 1.

status

String. Optional. One of okay, warning, critical, or unknown. Use this to trigger alerts if this event represents a known-bad condition.

description

Textual description of the event. Max 255 bytes. Optional.

ttl

Number. Optional. Milliseconds that this event is considered valid. The analyzer will expire the event after event.time + event.ttl.

Practical event examples

See also the example emitter in example.js.

var e1 = {
    name: 'request.latency',
    value: 42
    status: 'okay',
};
var e2 = {
    name: 'request.latency',
    value: 5023
    status: 'warning',
};

var e3 = { name: 'heartbeat', ttl: 30000 };

Contributing

Yes, please do! See our contributing guide for basic rules of engagement.

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial