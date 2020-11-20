An simple module to convert numbers to words for South Asian numbering system. e.g. Two crore four lakh.
npm i num-words
1 -> one
12 -> twelve
123 -> one hundred and twenty three
1234 -> one thousand two hundred and thirty four
12345 -> twelve thousand three hundred and forty five
123456 -> one lakh twenty three thousand four hundred and fifty six
const numWords = require('num-words')
const amountInWords = numWords(12345) // twelve thousand three hundred and forty five
Note: This module only supports 9 digits input. A typical usecase for such convertion is in tax invoices or charts etc. For that more than 9 digits input is not very common (and also not very readable).
In case you notice a bug, please open an issue mentioning the input that has caused an incorrect conversion.