openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nw

num-words

by Salman Mitha
1.2.2 (see all)

Converts digits/numbers to words

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

num-words

An simple module to convert numbers to words for South Asian numbering system. e.g. Two crore four lakh.

Install

npm i num-words

Example

1          ->  one
12         ->  twelve
123        ->  one hundred and twenty three
1234       ->  one thousand two hundred and thirty four
12345      ->  twelve thousand three hundred and forty five
123456     ->  one lakh twenty three thousand four hundred and fifty six

Usage

const numWords = require('num-words')

const amountInWords = numWords(12345) // twelve thousand three hundred and forty five

Note: This module only supports 9 digits input. A typical usecase for such convertion is in tax invoices or charts etc. For that more than 9 digits input is not very common (and also not very readable).

Contributing

In case you notice a bug, please open an issue mentioning the input that has caused an incorrect conversion.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial