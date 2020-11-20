An simple module to convert numbers to words for South Asian numbering system. e.g. Two crore four lakh.

Install

npm i num-words

Example

1 -> one 12 -> twelve 123 -> one hundred and twenty three 1234 -> one thousand two hundred and thirty four 12345 -> twelve thousand three hundred and forty five 123456 -> one lakh twenty three thousand four hundred and fifty six

Usage

const numWords = require ( 'num-words' ) const amountInWords = numWords( 12345 )

Note: This module only supports 9 digits input. A typical usecase for such convertion is in tax invoices or charts etc. For that more than 9 digits input is not very common (and also not very readable).

Contributing

In case you notice a bug, please open an issue mentioning the input that has caused an incorrect conversion.