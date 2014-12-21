num is an arbitrary size fixed precision library written in javascript for node.js and browsers

Looking for just integers? Check out int

npm install num

var num = require ( 'num' ); console .log( 0.1 + 0.2 ); console .log(num( 0.1 ).add( 0.2 ).toString());

api

Besides the num function, all of the other methods operate on the objects returned by num

num (value)

construct a new decimal

valid values are integers, numbers, or strings

add (value)

add {value} to our number and return a new num

sub (value)

subtract {value} from our number and return a new num

mul (value)

multiply our num by {value} and return a new num

div (value)

divide our num by {value} and return a new num

num ( '1' ) .div( '3.0' ) -> 0 num ( '1.0' ) .div( '3' ) -> 0.3

neg

return a new num that is the negative

abs

return new num that is the absolute value

cmp (value)

compare our value to {value}

return 0 if self and value are equal, -1 if self < value, 1 if self > value

lt (value)

return true if self < value

lte (value)

return true if self <= value

gt (value)

return true if self > value

gte (value)

return true if self >= value

eq (value)

return true if self == value

ne (value)

return true if self != value

set the precision for the number. Can be used to alter how many places after the decimal are relevant.