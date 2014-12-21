num is an arbitrary size fixed precision library written in javascript for node.js and browsers
npm install num
var num = require('num');
// ordinary js floating point math
console.log(0.1 + 0.2); // 0.30000000000000004 :(
// with `num`
console.log(num(0.1).add(0.2).toString()); //'0.3'
Besides the num function, all of the other methods operate on the objects returned by num
construct a new decimal
valid values are integers, numbers, or strings
add {value} to our number and return a new num
subtract {value} from our number and return a new num
multiply our num by {value} and return a new num
divide our num by {value} and return a new num
// note that `div` uses the precision of the numerator
num('1').div('3.0') -> 0
num('1.0').div('3') -> 0.3
return a new num that is the negative
return new num that is the absolute value
compare our value to {value}
return 0 if self and value are equal, -1 if self < value, 1 if self > value
return true if self < value
return true if self <= value
return true if self > value
return true if self >= value
return true if self == value
return true if self != value
set the precision for the number. Can be used to alter how many places after the decimal are relevant.
return self