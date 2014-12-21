openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
num

num

by Roman Shtylman
0.3.0 (see all)

arbitrary size and precision number library in pure javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

173

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

num is an arbitrary size fixed precision library written in javascript for node.js and browsers

Looking for just integers? Check out int

npm install num

var num = require('num');

// ordinary js floating point math
console.log(0.1 + 0.2); // 0.30000000000000004 :(

// with `num`
console.log(num(0.1).add(0.2).toString()); //'0.3'

api

Besides the num function, all of the other methods operate on the objects returned by num

num (value)

construct a new decimal

valid values are integers, numbers, or strings

add (value)

add {value} to our number and return a new num

sub (value)

subtract {value} from our number and return a new num

mul (value)

multiply our num by {value} and return a new num

div (value)

divide our num by {value} and return a new num

// note that `div` uses the precision of the numerator
num('1').div('3.0') -> 0
num('1.0').div('3') -> 0.3

neg

return a new num that is the negative

abs

return new num that is the absolute value

abs

return a new num that is the absolute value

cmp (value)

compare our value to {value}

return 0 if self and value are equal, -1 if self < value, 1 if self > value

lt (value)

return true if self < value

lte (value)

return true if self <= value

gt (value)

return true if self > value

gte (value)

return true if self >= value

eq (value)

return true if self == value

ne (value)

return true if self != value

set_precision (precision)

set the precision for the number. Can be used to alter how many places after the decimal are relevant.

return self

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial