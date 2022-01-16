Full-stack javascript components for one-dev armies.
Nullstack is a full-stack framework for building progressive web applications.
It connects a stateful UI layer to specialized microservices in the same component using vanilla javascript.
Focus on solving your business logic instead of writing glue code.
Replace
project-name with your project name and run the command below to start a project:
npx create-nullstack-app project-name
If you ran into problems, read about the known
npx bug.
Read the Nullstack Documentation.
Get to know the Nullstack Contributors
Nullstack is released under the MIT License.