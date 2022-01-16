openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nullstack

by nullstack
0.12.3 (see all)

Full-stack javascript components for one-dev armies.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

407

GitHub Stars

593

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

33

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nullstack

Full-stack javascript components for one-dev armies.

What is Nullstack?

Nullstack is a full-stack framework for building progressive web applications.

It connects a stateful UI layer to specialized microservices in the same component using vanilla javascript.

Focus on solving your business logic instead of writing glue code.

Learn more about Nullstack

Getting Started

Replace project-name with your project name and run the command below to start a project:

npx create-nullstack-app project-name

If you ran into problems, read about the known npx bug.

Read the Nullstack Documentation.

Watch the tutorials on our Youtube Channel

Credits

Get to know the Nullstack Contributors

License

Nullstack is released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial