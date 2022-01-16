Full-stack javascript components for one-dev armies.

What is Nullstack?

Nullstack is a full-stack framework for building progressive web applications.

It connects a stateful UI layer to specialized microservices in the same component using vanilla javascript.

Focus on solving your business logic instead of writing glue code.

Learn more about Nullstack

Getting Started

Replace project-name with your project name and run the command below to start a project:

npx create-nullstack-app project-name

If you ran into problems, read about the known npx bug.

Read the Nullstack Documentation.

Watch the tutorials on our Youtube Channel

Credits

Get to know the Nullstack Contributors

License

Nullstack is released under the MIT License.