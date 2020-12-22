https://webpack.js.org/configuration/resolve/#resolvealias. Setting
resolve.alias.package to
false will tell webpack@5 to ignore a module.
A webpack loader that returns an empty module.
One use for this loader is to silence modules imported by a dependency. Say, for example, your project relies on an ES6 library that imports a polyfill you don't need, so removing it will cause no loss in functionality.
To begin, you'll need to install
null-loader:
$ npm install null-loader --save-dev
Then add the loader to your
webpack config. For example:
// webpack.config.js
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
// Test for a polyfill (or any file) and it won't be included in your
// bundle
test: path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/library/polyfill.js'),
use: 'null-loader',
},
],
},
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
