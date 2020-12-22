openbase logo
null-loader

by webpack-contrib
4.0.1 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A loader that returns an empty module (can still be used for webpack 4).

Documentation
Downloads/wk

963K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DEPREACTED

https://webpack.js.org/configuration/resolve/#resolvealias. Setting resolve.alias.package to false will tell webpack@5 to ignore a module.

npm node deps tests chat size

null-loader

A webpack loader that returns an empty module.

One use for this loader is to silence modules imported by a dependency. Say, for example, your project relies on an ES6 library that imports a polyfill you don't need, so removing it will cause no loss in functionality.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install null-loader:

$ npm install null-loader --save-dev

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

// webpack.config.js
const path = require('path');

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        // Test for a polyfill (or any file) and it won't be included in your
        // bundle
        test: path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/library/polyfill.js'),
        use: 'null-loader',
      },
    ],
  },
};

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT

