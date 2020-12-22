DEPREACTED

https://webpack.js.org/configuration/resolve/#resolvealias. Setting resolve.alias.package to false will tell webpack@5 to ignore a module.

A webpack loader that returns an empty module.

One use for this loader is to silence modules imported by a dependency. Say, for example, your project relies on an ES6 library that imports a polyfill you don't need, so removing it will cause no loss in functionality.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install null-loader :

npm install null-loader --save-dev

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/library/polyfill.js' ), use : 'null-loader' , }, ], }, };

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT