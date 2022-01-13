Welcome to kununu's collection of React UI components! These reusable components are designed and implemented to help build amazing products fast and easily.
npm or
yarn
npm i nukleus
# OR
yarn add nukleus
You will need a module bundler that supports css modules. To do this with webpack (recommended) you can use something like this:
{
test: /\.css$/,
include: /nukleus/,
use: [
'style-loader',
'css-loader?modules&localIdentName=[name]---[local]---[hash:base64:5]',
{
loader: 'postcss-loader',
options: {
plugins: function () {
return [
require('autoprefixer')
];
}
}
},
]
}
Next you can import each compiled nukelus component seperately, which will help reduce your bundle size if you only require a few components.
import Select from 'nukleus/dist/components/Select';
import TextField from 'nukleus/dist/components/TextField';
Or you can import and bundle all nukleus components via:
import {Select, TextField} from 'nukleus';
There could be two reasons why the tests are failing: either your component broke or was modified on purpose. In the latter case, you will just need to update the snapshot as we use jest snapshot testing.