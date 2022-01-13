openbase logo
nukleus

by kununu
16.0.0 (see all)

React UI components by @kununu

Readme

nukleus

Welcome to kununu's collection of React UI components! These reusable components are designed and implemented to help build amazing products fast and easily.

Dependencies Dev dependencies Storybook

Features

  • Over 80% code coverage
  • Frequently updated
  • Wide range of form and UI components
  • Themeable

Setup

Install with npm or yarn

npm i nukleus
# OR
yarn add nukleus

Usage

You will need a module bundler that supports css modules. To do this with webpack (recommended) you can use something like this:

{
    test: /\.css$/,
    include: /nukleus/,
    use: [
      'style-loader',
      'css-loader?modules&localIdentName=[name]---[local]---[hash:base64:5]',
      {
        loader: 'postcss-loader',
        options: {
          plugins: function () {
            return [
              require('autoprefixer')
            ];
          }
        }
      },
    ]
  }

Next you can import each compiled nukelus component seperately, which will help reduce your bundle size if you only require a few components.

import Select from 'nukleus/dist/components/Select';
import TextField from 'nukleus/dist/components/TextField';

Or you can import and bundle all nukleus components via:

import {Select, TextField} from 'nukleus';

Contributing

Coming soon 🎉

Test

In order to run the tests, run `npm run test`.

There could be two reasons why the tests are failing: either your component broke or was modified on purpose. In the latter case, you will just need to update the snapshot as we use jest snapshot testing.

