nukleus

Welcome to kununu's collection of React UI components! These reusable components are designed and implemented to help build amazing products fast and easily.

Features

Over 80% code coverage

Frequently updated

Wide range of form and UI components

Themeable

Setup

Install with npm or yarn

npm i nukleus yarn add nukleus

Usage

You will need a module bundler that supports css modules. To do this with webpack (recommended) you can use something like this:

{ test : /\.css$/ , include : /nukleus/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader?modules&localIdentName=[name]---[local]---[hash:base64:5]' , { loader : 'postcss-loader' , options : { plugins : function ( ) { return [ require ( 'autoprefixer' ) ]; } } }, ] }

Next you can import each compiled nukelus component seperately, which will help reduce your bundle size if you only require a few components.

import Select from 'nukleus/dist/components/Select' ; import TextField from 'nukleus/dist/components/TextField' ;

Or you can import and bundle all nukleus components via:

import {Select, TextField} from 'nukleus' ;

Contributing

Test

Coming soon 🎉In order to run the tests, run `npm run test`.

There could be two reasons why the tests are failing: either your component broke or was modified on purpose. In the latter case, you will just need to update the snapshot as we use jest snapshot testing.