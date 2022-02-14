openbase logo
nuka-carousel-dynamic-height

by FormidableLabs
2.0.3

Pure React Carousel Component

Readme

Maintenance Status

nuka-carousel

⚠️ nuka-carousel v5 beta is published and you can install it like this npm install nuka-carousel@5.0.2. Please check the v5 documentation for more details.

A Pure ReactJS Carousel Component

Nuka Carousel Animated Example

Install

To add nuka-carousel to your project run the following command in your project folder.

$ yarn add nuka-carousel

OR

$ npm install nuka-carousel

Example

import React from 'react';
import Carousel from 'nuka-carousel';

export default class extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Carousel>
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide1" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide2" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide3" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide4" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide5" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide6" />
      </Carousel>
    );
  }
}

Running demo locally

The demo can be launched on your local machine via webpack-dev-server. Once you have cloned this repo locally, run the following:

yarn
yarn build
yarn start

You can access the application on your localhost at the following url: Local Demo

Or on CodeSandBox: Edit silly-rhodes-5pr2i

Running Storybook

Once you have cloned this repo locally, run the following to launch Storybook:

yarn
yarn storybook

You can access Storybook on your localhost at the following url: Storybook

Keyboard Controls

Key CombinationFunction
Right/Up Arrow or D/W keyNext slide
Left/Down Arrow or A/S keyPrevious slide
Q keyFirst slide
E keyLast slide
SpaceBarWhen autoplay={true} pauses and unpauses carousel
  • Keyboard shortcuts are disabled as a default. To enable them set enableKeyboardControls prop to true.
  • keyCodeConfig prop can be used to configure the default keyCodes

Props

NamePropTypeDescriptionDefault
afterSlideReact.PropTypes.funcHook to be called after a slide is changed.
animationReact.PropTypes.oneOf(['zoom'])Adds a zoom effect on the currently visible slide. A transform: scale(0.85) is set as default, however, the scale can be customized using zoomScale prop. Property is applied on all slides except the current 1. Use cellAlign to align the slide with zoom effect where you'd like.
autoGenerateStyleTagReact.PropTypes.boolWhen set to true, it will generate a style tag to help ensure images are displayed properly. Set to false if you don't want or need the style tag generated.true
autoplayReact.PropTypes.boolAutoplay mode active.false
autoplayIntervalReact.PropTypes.numberInterval for autoplay iteration.3000 milliseconds
autoplayReverseReact.PropTypes.boolOnly meaningful when autoplay is already true. When autoplayReverse is also true, autorotation cycles through slides indexes from high to low.false
beforeSlideReact.PropTypes.funcHook to be called before a slide is changed
cellAlignReact.PropTypes.oneOf(['left', 'center', 'right'])When displaying more than one slide, sets which position to anchor the current slide to. Is overridden to left when transitionMode="fade"
cellSpacingReact.PropTypes.numberSpace between slides, as an integer, but reflected as px
enableKeyboardControlsReact.PropTypes.boolWhen set to true will enable keyboard controls when the carousel has focus. If the carousel does not have focus, keyboard controls will be ignored.false
keyCodeConfigPropTypes.exact({ previousSlide: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number), nextSlide: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number), firstSlide: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number), lastSlide: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number), pause: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number) })If enableKeyboardControls prop is true, you can pass configuration for the keyCode so you can override the default keyboard keys configured.{ nextSlide: [39, 68, 38, 87], previousSlide: [37, 65, 40, 83], firstSlide: [81], lastSlide: [69], pause: [32] }
getControlsContainerStylesReact.PropTypes.funccallback function to provide style to controls containers
defaultControlsConfigReact.PropTypes.shape({ containerClassName: PropTypes.string, nextButtonClassName: PropTypes.string, nextButtonStyle: Proptypes.object, nextButtonText: PropTypes.string, prevButtonClassName: PropTypes.string, prevButtonStyle: PropTypes.object, prevButtonText: PropTypes.string, pagingDotsContainerClassName: PropTypes.string, pagingDotsClassName: PropTypes.string, pagingDotsStyle: PropTypes.object })This prop lets you apply custom classes and styles to the default Container. Next, Previous, and Paging Dots controls. More information on how to customize these controls can be found below.{}
disableAnimationReact.PropTypes.boolWhen set to true, will disable animation.false
disableEdgeSwipingReact.PropTypes.boolWhen set to true, will disable swiping before first slide and after last slide.false
draggingReact.PropTypes.boolEnable mouse swipe/dragging.true
easingReact.PropTypes.stringAnimation easing function. See valid easings here: D3 Easing Functions
edgeEasingReact.PropTypes.stringAnimation easing function when swipe exceeds edge. See valid easings here: D3 Easing Functions
frameOverflowReact.PropTypes.stringUsed to set overflow style property on slider frame.hidden
framePaddingReact.PropTypes.stringUsed to set the margin of the slider frame. Accepts any string dimension value such as "0px 20px" or "500px"
heightModeReact.PropTypes.oneOf(['first', 'current', 'max'])Change the height of the slides based either on the first slide, the current slide, or the maximum height of all slides. Overrides height set by initialSlideHeight
innerRefReact.PropTypes.oneOfType([ React.PropTypes.func, React.PropTypes.shape({ current: React.PropTypes.elementType })])React ref that should be set on the carousel element
initialSlideHeightReact.PropTypes.numberInitial height of the slides in pixels.100
initialSlideWidthReact.PropTypes.numberInitial width of the slides in pixels
pauseOnHoverReact.PropTypes.boolPause autoPlay when mouse is over carousel.true
renderAnnounceSlideMessageReact.PropTypes.funcRenders message in the ARIA live region that is announcing the current slide on slide changeRender function that returns "Slide {currentSlide + 1} of {slideCount}"
scrollModeReact.PropTypes.oneOf(['page', 'remainder'])When scrollMode is set to remainder, the carousel will only scroll the amount of slides necessary without showing blank slides. If scrollMode is set to page then slidesToScroll will equal slidesToShow and the final page may contain blank slides.remainder
slideIndexReact.PropTypes.numberManually set the index of the slide to be shown
slideOffsetReact.PropTypes.numberWhile using prop animation = "zoom", you can configure space around current slide with slideOffset.25
slidesToScrollReact.PropTypes.oneOfType([ React.PropTypes.number, React.PropTypes.oneOf(['auto'])])Slides to scroll at once. Set to "auto" to always scroll the current number of visible slides. Is overridden to slidesToShow when transitionMode="fade"
slidesToShowReact.PropTypes.numberNumber of slides to show at once. Will be cast to an integer when transitionMode="fade"
slideWidthReact.PropTypes.oneOfType([React.PropTypes.string, React.PropTypes.number])Manually set slideWidth. If you want hard pixel widths, use a string like slideWidth="20px", and if you prefer a percentage of the container, use a decimal integer like slideWidth={0.8}
speedReact.PropTypes.numberAnimation duration/Transition speed in milliseconds
swipingReact.PropTypes.boolEnable touch swipe/draggingtrue
transitionModeReact.PropTypes.oneOf(['scroll', 'fade', 'scroll3d'])Set the way slides transition from one to the next.scroll
verticalReact.PropTypes.boolEnable the slides to transition vertically
widthReact.PropTypes.stringUsed to hardcode the slider width. Accepts any string dimension value such as "80%" or "500px"
withoutControlsReact.PropTypes.boolUsed to remove all controls at once. Overwrites the render[Top, Right, Bottom, Left]CenterControls().false
wrapAroundReact.PropTypes.boolSets infinite wrapAround mode. An option similar to repeat or infinite in other libs.false
zoomScaleReact.PropTypes.numberAdds a number value to set the scale of zoom when animation === "zoom". The number value should be set in a range of (0,1). The default value is set to zoomScale: 0.85
opacityScaleReact.PropTypes.numberAdds a number value to set the scale of the opacity for the 'scroll3d' transition mode. The number value should be set in a range of (0,1). The default value is set to opacityScale: 0.65
onDragStartReact.PropTypes.funcAdds a callback to capture event at the start of swiping/dragging slides

render*Controls

React.PropTypes.func

A set of eight render props for rendering controls in different positions around the carousel.

  • Valid render props for the eight positions are renderTopLeftControls, renderTopCenterControls, renderTopRightControls, renderCenterLeftControls, renderCenterCenterControls, renderCenterRightControls, renderBottomLeftControls, renderBottomCenterControls, and renderBottomRightControls.

  • The default props are set as renderCenterLeftControls for Previous button, renderCenterRightControls for the Next button and renderBottomCenterControls for the "Paging dots". To change the position or remove "Paging dots", the default positions need to be disabled by setting them to null.

<Carousel
  renderTopCenterControls={({ currentSlide }) => (
    <div>Slide: {currentSlide}</div>
  )}
  renderCenterLeftControls={({ previousSlide }) => (
    <button onClick={previousSlide}>Previous</button>
  )}
  renderCenterRightControls={({ nextSlide }) => (
    <button onClick={nextSlide}>Next</button>
  )}
>
  {/* Carousel Content */}
</Carousel>

  • The function returns the props for goToSlide, nextSlide and previousSlide functions, in addition to slideCount and currentSlide values. You can also remove all render controls using withoutControls.

  • NOTE: The className slide-visible is added to the currently visible slide or slides (when slidesToShow > 1). The className slide-current is added to the currently "active" slide.

renderAnnounceSlideMessage

React.PropTypes.func

renderAnnounceSlideMessage render prop is a special case of the render*Controls props. It's responsibility is to render ARIA live announcement message to improve accessibility. The prop will announce the message you pass in every time the slide changes with VoiceOver enabled on your machine. The function returns only slideCount and currentSlide values.

<Carousel
  renderAnnounceSlideMessage={({ currentSlide, slideCount }) =>
    `Slide ${currentSlide + 1} of ${slideCount}`
  }
>
  {/* Carousel Content */}
</Carousel>

getControlsContainerStyles

React.PropTypes.func

getControlsContainerStyles is a function prop that will be called with a key argument being one of the following: TopLeft | TopCenter | TopRight | CenterLeft | CenterCenter | CenterRight | BottomLeft | BottomCenter | BottomRight. The function will then return CSS Properties.

<Carousel
  getControlsContainerStyles={(key) => {
     switch (key) {
        case 'TopLeft':
          return {
            backgroundColor: "red",
          };
        default:
          // will apply all other keys
          return {
            backgroundColor: "blue",
          };
      }
  }} />
>
  {/* Carousel Content */}
</Carousel>

defaultControlsConfig

React.PropTypes.shape({
  nextButtonClassName: PropTypes.string,
  nextButtonStyle: PropTypes.object,
  nextButtonText: PropTypes.string,
  prevButtonClassName: PropTypes.string,
  prevButtonStyle: PropTypes.object,
  prevButtonText: PropTypes.string,
  pagingDotsContainerClassName: PropTypes.string,
  pagingDotsClassName: PropTypes.string,
  pagingDotsStyle: PropTypes.object
})

The default controls used by Nuka are the Previous button, Next button, and PagingDots control. The visual look and text of these controls can be modified with props as described below:

  • The props ending with ClassName let you apply a custom css class to its respective control.
  • The props ending with Style let you apply inline styles to its respective control.
  • The text label for the Previous button and Next button can be customized using prevButtonText and nextButtonText, respectively.

For example, you can change the text of the Previous and Next buttons, and change the paging dots to red by passing in the following configuration:

defaultControlsConfig={{
  nextButtonText: 'Custom Next',
  prevButtonText: 'Custom Prev',
  pagingDotsStyle: {
    fill: 'red'
  }
}}

You can control the state of the carousel from your parent component as shown below:

import React from 'react';
import Carousel from 'nuka-carousel';

export default class extends React.Component {
  state = {
    slideIndex: 0
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <Carousel
        slideIndex={this.state.slideIndex}
        afterSlide={(slideIndex) => this.setState({ slideIndex })}
      >
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide1" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide2" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide3" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide4" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide5" />
        <img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide6" />
      </Carousel>
    );
  }
}

TypeScript

TypeScript type definitions are now shipped with nuka-carousel. You can use them directly from the library.

Resizing Height

How resizing works

In componentDidMount, the initial dimensions are assigned to each slide:

  • Width: initialSlideWidth || slideWidth || (slidesToShow / width of container)
  • Height: initialSlideHeight

After the component completes mounting with the accurate width, it tries to calculate the desired height of the content (current, first, max). If that calculation fails (perhaps because slide images are still loading), it'll wait a bit and try again. Once successful, that measurement then replaces initialSlideHeight with the measured height in pixels.

Contributing

See the Contribution Docs.

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.

