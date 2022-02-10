openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nuggies

by Nuggies-bot
3.1.3 (see all)

A utility package for Discord Bots!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

840

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

5

License

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nuggies

discordBadge downloadsBadge versionBadge documentationBadge

NPM Info

An Utility Package For Discord Bots!

📂・Installation

npm i nuggies

🖥️・Setup

const Discord = require('discord.js');
const client = new Discord.Client();
const Nuggies = require('nuggies');
Nuggies.connect("MONGODB_CONNECTION_URL");
Nuggies.handleInteractions(client);
Nuggies.Messages(client, {}); // full customization

💡・Features


👥・Contact Us

If You Have Any Problems You Can Join Our Discord Server.

Documentation Can Be Found Here.

Bugs/Suggestions Can Be Submitted Here


👮・License

Nuggies npm licensed under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International ("CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0"). Commercial use is not allowed under this license. This includes any kind of revenue made with or based upon the software, even donations.

The CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0 allows you to:

  • Share -- copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format
  • Adapt -- remix, transform, and build upon the material

Under the following terms:

  • Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.
  • NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.
  • ShareAlike — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you must distribute your contributions under the same license as the original.

More information can be found here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial