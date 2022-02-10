Nuggies

An Utility Package For Discord Bots!

npm i nuggies

const Discord = require ( 'discord.js' ); const client = new Discord.Client(); const Nuggies = require ( 'nuggies' ); Nuggies.connect( "MONGODB_CONNECTION_URL" ); Nuggies.handleInteractions(client); Nuggies.Messages(client, {});

If You Have Any Problems You Can Join Our Discord Server.

Documentation Can Be Found Here.

Bugs/Suggestions Can Be Submitted Here

Nuggies npm licensed under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International ("CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0"). Commercial use is not allowed under this license. This includes any kind of revenue made with or based upon the software, even donations.

The CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0 allows you to:

Share -- copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format

Under the following terms:

Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.

— You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use. NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.

— You may not use the material for commercial purposes. ShareAlike — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you must distribute your contributions under the same license as the original.

More information can be found here.