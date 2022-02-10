An Utility Package For Discord Bots!
npm i nuggies
const Discord = require('discord.js');
const client = new Discord.Client();
const Nuggies = require('nuggies');
Nuggies.connect("MONGODB_CONNECTION_URL");
Nuggies.handleInteractions(client);
Nuggies.Messages(client, {}); // full customization
Nuggies npm licensed under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International ("CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0"). Commercial use is not allowed under this license. This includes any kind of revenue made with or based upon the software, even donations.
The CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0 allows you to:
Under the following terms:
More information can be found here.