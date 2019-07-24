nugget

Minimalist command line downloader written in node, inspired by wget. HTTP GETs a file and streams it into a file in the current working directory. Specializes at downloading many files in parallel.

installation

npm install nugget -g

usage

Usage: nugget <urls> [options] - o output filename - d output parent directory - c resume aborted download - f ignore response codes > 299 - s concurrent socket limit (default infinity) - q disable logging

examples

nugget http://foo.com/bar.jpg

or

nugget http://foo.com/bar.jpg -O baz.jpg

if you get a statusCode of 300 or greater nugget will stop. you can force it to stream the response into a file anyway by doing nugget http://404link.com/file.html -f or --force works too

you can also download multiple files, just pass multiple urls:

options

The following options are recognized by nugget: