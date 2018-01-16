Home Page • Demo • Getting Started • Documentation

Nucleus is a living style guide generator for atomic css based components. It's a Node application parsing the source SCSS files and reading information from DocBlock annotations.

Quick start

A more detailed installation instruction can be found here.

Install globally (prefered):

npm install -g nucleus-styleguide

Inside your project root folder, create a configuration with:

nucleus init

Run nucleus:

nucleus

Open http://YOUR_LOCAL_DEV_URL/styleguide .

Contributing

If you found a bug, please try to submit a pull request with a failing test. For new issues, please take note of the Contribution guidelines. Especially bug reports should at least contain required information.

Nucleus was developed by pirates from HolidayPirates and PirateTechnologies.

License

Nucleus is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.