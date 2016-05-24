#NuclearJS addons for React
Addons to quickly help you start up with React using NuclearJS, inspired by react-redux.
Provides NuclearJS
reactor context via the
<Provider reactor={reactor} /> component and binds to getters via
connect higher order component (or decorator).
## Install
npm install --save nuclear-js-react-addons
// ES6
import {
Provider,
connect,
nuclearMixin,
} from 'nuclear-js-react-addons'
// ES5
var NuclearAddons = require('nuclear-js-react-addons')
var Provider = NuclearAddons.Provider;
var connect = NuclearAddons.connect;
var nuclearMixin = NuclearAddons.nuclearMixin;
## Documentation
Container component allowing a
reactor to be exposed via context.
Simple App
// in a App.js file
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
<Provider reactor={reactor}>
<SomeComponent />
</Provider>
}
}
Now the reactor is provided as the reactor key of the react context if you declare
contextTypes: {
reactor: React.propTypes.object.isRequired
}
which you won't have to do manually, because both a mixin and a component are available for you to use.
For usage with ES6 class syntax this Higher Order Component can be used as a decorator or as a javascript function.
Example using the decorator pattern:
import { Component } from 'react'
import { getters } from './someModule';
import { connect } from 'nuclear-js-react-addons';
@connect(props => ({
foo: getters.foo,
bar: getters.bar,
})
export default class Child extends Component {
render() {
// get the reactor and your dataBindings
// from the props passed in from the wrapper
const {
reactor,
foo,
bar
} = this.props;
return (
<div>
{foo}
{bar}
</div>
)
}
}
Or as a function
import { Component } from 'react'
import { getters } from './someModule';
import { connect } from 'nuclear-js-react-addons';
class Child extends Component {
render() {
// get the reactor and your dataBindings
// from the props passed in from the wrapper
const {
reactor,
foo,
bar
} = this.props;
return (
<div>
{foo}
{bar}
</div>
)
}
}
function mapStateToProps(props) {
return {
foo: getters.foo,
bar: getters.bar,
}
}
const ConnectedChild = connect(mapStateToProps)(Child)
export default ConnectedChild
import { nuclearMixin } from 'nuclear-js-react-addons'
import someNuclearModule from './someModule'
import someOtherNucModule from './someModule2'
// Component must be a descendent where `context.reactor` exists
var Child = React.createClass({
mixins: [nuclearMixin],
// you can omit this to simply have access to the reactor in the context
getDataBindings() {
return {
foo: someNuclearModule.getters.meh,
bar: someOtherNucModule.getters.whatever
};
},
render() {
// you can pass it to actions
let reactor = this.context.reactor;
// there is your data
let foo = this.state.foo;
let bar = this.state.bar;
return (
<div>
{foo}
</br>
{bar}
</div>
);
}
});
Deprecated in 0.3.0, use
<Provider reactor={reactor}> instead
Helper to help you provide your reactor to a react component tree using react contexts.
Simple App
// in a App.js file
var App = React.createClass({
render: function() {
<Child/>
}
});
elsewhere
var Nuclear = require('nuclear-js');
var reactor = new Nuclear.Reactor();
var provideReactor = require('nuclear-js-react-addons').provideReactor;
// or
var provideReactor = require('nuclear-js-react-addons/provideReactor');
var App = require('./App');
// Wrap your App into a Higher order Component => HoC
var App = provideReactor(App);
// If you don't pass the reactor as a prop you will have a warning
React.render(<App reactor={reactor}/>, someDiv);
or decorator pattern (es7)
@provideReactor
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return <Child/>
}
}
Deprecated in 0.3.0, use
connect() instead
If you prefer to stay away from mixin, there's also a nuclear component to suit your needs. It also support the decorator pattern
Example using the decorator pattern:
import { getters } from './someModule';
import { nuclearComponent } from 'nuclear-js-react-addons';
@nuclearComponent((props) => {
return {
foo: getters.meh,
bar: getters.haha
};
})
class Child extends React.Component {
render() {
// get the reactor and your dataBindings
// from the props passed in from the wrapper
const {
reactor,
foo,
bar
} = this.props;
return (
<div>
{foo}
{bar}
</div>
)
}
}
or simply still using es5
var nuclearModule = require( './someModule');
var nuclearComponent = require('nuclear-js-react-addons').nuclearComponent;
var Child = React.createClass({
render: function() {
// get the reactor and your dataBindings
// from the props passed in from the wrapper
var reactor = this.props.reactor;
var foo = this.props.foo;
var bar = this.props.bar;
return (
<div>
{foo}
{bar}
</div>
)
}
});
nuclearModule.exports = nuclearComponent(Child, function(props) {
return {
foo: nuclearModule.getters.meh,
bar: nuclearModule.getters.haha
};
});
##Examples
Resubscribe to getters when props update
This is possible by extending a
@connect component.
import { Component } from 'react'
@connect(props => ({
value: ['store1', props.key]
}))
class NuclearComponent extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context)
}
render() {
<span>{this.props.value}</span>
}
}
this.props.value will always be bound to the initial value of
this.props.key, if we want a component that updates when props change we can simply extend it.
class ResubscribingNuclearComponent extends NuclearComponent {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context)
}
componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) {
// any logic to check next props against current props can go here
if (this.props.key !== nextProps.key) {
this.resubscribe(nextProps);
}
}
}
Our
ResubscribingNuclearComponent now rebinds all getters to the new props.
Additional examples here
##Tests
Run tests with karma via
npm test
##Inspirations
Inspired/adapted from
Thanks to those for the help.