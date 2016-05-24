#NuclearJS addons for React

Addons to quickly help you start up with React using NuclearJS, inspired by react-redux.

Provides NuclearJS reactor context via the <Provider reactor={reactor} /> component and binds to getters via connect higher order component (or decorator).

## Install

npm install --save nuclear-js-react-addons

import { Provider, connect, nuclearMixin, } from 'nuclear-js-react-addons'

var NuclearAddons = require ( 'nuclear-js-react-addons' ) var Provider = NuclearAddons.Provider; var connect = NuclearAddons.connect; var nuclearMixin = NuclearAddons.nuclearMixin;

## Documentation

Provider

Container component allowing a reactor to be exposed via context.

Simple App

class App extends React . Component { render() { <Provider reactor={reactor}> < SomeComponent /> </ Provider > } }

Now the reactor is provided as the reactor key of the react context if you declare

contextTypes: { reactor : React.propTypes.object.isRequired }

which you won't have to do manually, because both a mixin and a component are available for you to use.

connect

For usage with ES6 class syntax this Higher Order Component can be used as a decorator or as a javascript function.

Example using the decorator pattern:

import { Component } from 'react' import { getters } from './someModule' ; import { connect } from 'nuclear-js-react-addons' ; @connect( props => ({ foo : getters.foo, bar : getters.bar, }) export default class Child extends Component { render() { const { reactor, foo, bar } = this .props; return ( < div > {foo} {bar} </ div > ) } }

Or as a function

import { Component } from 'react' import { getters } from './someModule' ; import { connect } from 'nuclear-js-react-addons' ; class Child extends Component { render() { const { reactor, foo, bar } = this .props; return ( < div > {foo} {bar} </ div > ) } } function mapStateToProps ( props ) { return { foo : getters.foo, bar : getters.bar, } } const ConnectedChild = connect(mapStateToProps)(Child) export default ConnectedChild

nuclearMixin

import { nuclearMixin } from 'nuclear-js-react-addons' import someNuclearModule from './someModule' import someOtherNucModule from './someModule2' var Child = React.createClass({ mixins : [nuclearMixin], getDataBindings() { return { foo : someNuclearModule.getters.meh, bar : someOtherNucModule.getters.whatever }; }, render() { let reactor = this .context.reactor; let foo = this .state.foo; let bar = this .state.bar; return ( < div > {foo} </ br > {bar} < /div> ); } });

provideReactor

Deprecated in 0.3.0, use <Provider reactor={reactor}> instead

Helper to help you provide your reactor to a react component tree using react contexts.

Simple App

var App = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { <Child/> } });

elsewhere

var Nuclear = require ( 'nuclear-js' ); var reactor = new Nuclear.Reactor(); var provideReactor = require ( 'nuclear-js-react-addons' ).provideReactor; var provideReactor = require ( 'nuclear-js-react-addons/provideReactor' ); var App = require ( './App' ); var App = provideReactor(App); React.render( < App reactor = {reactor}/ > , someDiv);

or decorator pattern (es7)

@provideReactor class App extends React . Component { render() { return < Child /> } }

nuclearComponent

Deprecated in 0.3.0, use connect() instead

If you prefer to stay away from mixin, there's also a nuclear component to suit your needs. It also support the decorator pattern

Example using the decorator pattern:

import { getters } from './someModule' ; import { nuclearComponent } from 'nuclear-js-react-addons' ; @nuclearComponent( ( props ) => { return { foo : getters.meh, bar : getters.haha }; }) class Child extends React . Component { render() { const { reactor, foo, bar } = this .props; return ( < div > {foo} {bar} </ div > ) } }

or simply still using es5

var nuclearModule = require ( './someModule' ); var nuclearComponent = require ( 'nuclear-js-react-addons' ).nuclearComponent; var Child = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { var reactor = this .props.reactor; var foo = this .props.foo; var bar = this .props.bar; return ( < div > {foo} {bar} </ div > ) } }); nuclearModule.exports = nuclearComponent(Child, function ( props ) { return { foo : nuclearModule.getters.meh, bar : nuclearModule.getters.haha }; });

##Examples

Resubscribe to getters when props update

This is possible by extending a @connect component.

import { Component } from 'react' @connect( props => ({ value : [ 'store1' , props.key] })) class NuclearComponent extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context) } render() { <span>{ this .props.value}< /span> } }

this.props.value will always be bound to the initial value of this.props.key , if we want a component that updates when props change we can simply extend it.

class ResubscribingNuclearComponent extends NuclearComponent { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context) } componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { if ( this .props.key !== nextProps.key) { this .resubscribe(nextProps); } } }

Our ResubscribingNuclearComponent now rebinds all getters to the new props.

##Tests

Run tests with karma via npm test

##Inspirations

Inspired/adapted from

Thanks to those for the help.