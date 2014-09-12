Return all the unique elements of an array. You can specify your own uniqueness
comparison function with
nub.by too.
These work like haskell's
nub
and
nubBy
functions in
Data.List.
$ node
> var nub = require('nub')
> nub([1,2,2,3,1,3])
[ 1, 2, 3 ]
> nub.by([ 2, 3, 5, 7, 8 ], function (x,y) { return x + y === 10 })
[ 2, 3, 5 ]
var nub = require('nub')
Return a new array with all the uniqe elements in
xs.
Uniqueness is calculated
=== style so the types matter.
Use
cmp(x,y) function to compare elements instead of the default.
cmp should return whether the two elements are equal as a boolean.
With npm do:
npm install nub
To use nub in the browser, use browserify or fetch a UMD build from browserify CDN.
MIT