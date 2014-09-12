nub

Return all the unique elements of an array. You can specify your own uniqueness comparison function with nub.by too.

These work like haskell's nub and nubBy functions in Data.List.

example

$ node > var nub = require ( 'nub' ) > nub([ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 1 , 3 ]) [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] > nub.by([ 2 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 8 ], function ( x,y ) { return x + y === 10 }) [ 2 , 3 , 5 ]

methods

var nub = require ( 'nub' )

Return a new array with all the uniqe elements in xs .

Uniqueness is calculated === style so the types matter.

Use cmp(x,y) function to compare elements instead of the default. cmp should return whether the two elements are equal as a boolean.

install

With npm do:

npm install nub

To use nub in the browser, use browserify or fetch a UMD build from browserify CDN.

license

MIT