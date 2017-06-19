The following is left as legacy docs.
Nicer TypeScript, making it easier to work with the compiler API 🌹
Kudos to the TypeScript team for maintaining all the code that this project depends on. This project is just a minor automation on top.
Niceness list:
n prefix):
require('ntypescript'),
ntsc
package.json links you to typescript definitions (using
typescript.definition entry)
/* internal */)
ts variable. Just
require('ntypescript') once and start using
ts like you are in the actual compiler source code.
const enum in the compiler definition to
enum. This decreases the typescript compiler version dependence on your dev tools TS->JS emit.
node_modules/ntypescript/src folder in atom-typescript and press
f6 to get a new local rebuild.
Design incompatibilities:
tsserver.
Similar to
typescript you can install and use
ntypescript globally:
npm install ntypescript -g
or in your package.json
npm install ntypescript@latest --save --save-exact
Each release is named after the day it was built and the git commit hash in Microsoft/TypeScript/master that it was built from. We recommend adding
save-exact as there are no guarantees on when stuff might break and you want your users to get the same version you tested.
You can use
ntsc exactly like the
tsc command line tool.
Use
require('ntypescript')
ts
In addition to returning what
typescript returns we also expose
ts as a global.
declare var require: any;
require('ntypescript');
console.log(ts.createScanner);
Which makes it easy to use the compiler API if you are using it heavily. Note you only need to
require once from any file.
For
require('typescript') you can do that quite simply using your package.json:
"dependencies": {
"typescript": "https://github.com/basarat/ntypescript/tarball/<release name>"
}
Release name example :
1.201506301047.1+e1c9d28cb0706f81c14ca95b92fa3e2a223cc60b
This project comes with a built in
grunt task called
ntypescript. Just has just one task level option:
project : path to the project directory i.e. the directory that contains
tsconfig.json.
Here is a sample
Gruntfile.js for usage:
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.loadNpmTasks('ntypescript');
grunt.initConfig({
ntypescript: {
options: {
project: '.'
}
},
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['ntypescript']);
};
Init and setup in
package.json
npm init
npm install ntypescript@latest --save --save-exact
"scripts": {
"build": "ntsc -p ./src"
},
And then you just need to do the following to build your project:
npm run build
Note that this is a personal endeavor, not officially by Microsoft.