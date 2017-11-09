NtSeq is an open source Bioinformatics library written in JavaScript that provides DNA sequence manipulation and analysis tools for node and the browser.
More specifically, it's a library for dealing with all kinds of nucleotide sequences, including degenerate nucleotides. It's built with the developer (and scientist) in mind with simple, readable methods that are part of the standard molecular biologist's vocabulary.
Additionally, NtSeq comes with a novel, highly optimized exhaustive sequence mapping / comparison tool known as Nt.MatchMap.
Nt.MatchMap allows you to find all ungapped alignments between two degenerate nucleotide sequences, ordered by the number of matches. Also provided is a list of results showing the number of each match count, which can be useful for determining if certain sequences or variations are over-represented in a target genome. (P-values, unfortunately, are out of the scope of this project.)
MatchMap uses bit operations to exhaustively scan a search sequence at a rate of up to 10x faster than a standard naive alignment implementation that uses string comparisons. It can run at a rate of up to approximately 500,000,000 nucleotide comparisons per second single-threaded on a 2.4GHz processor.
An explanation of the algorithm used will be made available shortly. In the meantime, the code is open source and MIT-licensed so feel free to figure it out!
Tests and benchmarks are included in this repository which can be easily run from the command line using node / npm. A sample benchmark is also included in this README. :)
New to bioinformatics, or never played with a nucleotide sequence before? Check out Nucleic Acid Notation to get started.
Quickly scan genomic data for target sequences or ungapped relatives using
.mapSequence()
Grab the 5' -> 3' complement of a sequence with
.complement()
Manipulate sequences easily using
.replicate(),
.deletion(),
.insertion(),
.repeat() and
.polymerize()
Translate your nucleotide sequences in a single line of code using
.translate() or
.translateFrame()
Quickly determine AT% content with
.content() or
.fractionalContent()
Grab approximate AT% content for degenerate sequences using
.contentATGC() or
.fractionalContentATGC()
Load FASTA files into memory from your machine (node) with
.loadFASTA() or from a string if you use an external AJAX request (web) using
.readFASTA()
Save large sequences for easy accession in the future using a new filetype,
.4bnt that will cut your FASTA file sizes in half with
.save4bnt() and
.load4bnt() (node only)
NtSeq is available as a node package, and can be installed with:
$ npm install ntseq
You can use NtSeq in your node project by using:
var Nt = require('ntseq');
(The node.js version has some useful additional tools as compared to the web version.)
In order to use NtSeq on a webpage, download
ntseq.js from the
web folder of
this repository and include it in a script tag, like so (assuming it is in the
same directory as your page):
<script src="ntseq.js"></script>
If you're new to writing web applications, a sample page that uses NtSeq is
available as
index.html (in the
web directory).
The
Nt namespace contains two constructor methods,
Nt.Seq and
Nt.MatchMap.
You can use these by calling:
// Create and put data into a new nucleotide sequence
var seqA = new Nt.Seq();
seqA.read('ATGC');
// Create an RNA sequence - identical to DNA, but RNA will output 'U' instead of 'T'
var seqB = new Nt.Seq('RNA');
seqB.read('ATGCATGC');
// Create a MatchMap of seqA aligned against seqB.
var map = new Nt.MatchMap(seqA, seqB);
// Additionally, this line is equivalent to the previous
var map = seqB.mapSequence(seqA);
Let's start with a simple sequence...
var seq = new Nt.Seq();
seq.read('AATT');
Great, now I can start playing around with it. :)
var repeatedSeq = seq.repeat(3);
// Logs 'AATT'
console.log(seq.sequence());
// Logs 'AATTAATTAATT'
console.log(repeatedSeq.sequence());
// Can shorten to one line...
var gcSeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('GCGC');
var insertedSeq = repeatedSeq.insertion(gcSeq, 4);
// Logs 'AATTGCGCAATTAATT'
console.log(insertedSeq.sequence());
We can combine sequences together...
// is 'AATTGCGCAATTAATTGCGC'
insertedSeq.polymerize(gcSeq).sequence();
And we find the reverse complement in a flash!
var complementMe = (new Nt.Seq()).read('CCAATT');
// is 'AATTGG'
complementMe.complement().sequence();
Translating sequences to amino acid sequences is trivial...
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
// Translate at nucleotide offset 0
seq.translate(); // === 'MPDC'
// Translate at nucleotide offset 1
seq.translate(1); // === 'CPTA'
// Translate at nucleotide offset 0, 1 amino acid into the frame
seq.translateFrame(0, 1); // === 'PDC'
Determine the AT% Content of my sequence... what fraction is A?
seq.fractionalContent()['A'] // === 0.23076923076923078, about 23%!
Hmm, well this is a small sequence but I want to find where "CCCG" matches
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('CCCG');
var map = seq.mapSequence(querySeq).initialize().sort();
map.best().position; // === 3
What about degenerate matching, 'ASTG'?
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ASTG');
var map = seq.mapSequence(querySeq).initialize().sort();
map.best().position; // === 7
What if there are no perfect matches?
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('CCCW');
var map = seq.mapSequence(querySeq).initialize().sort();
map.best().position; // === 3
map.best().matches; // === 3
map.best().alignment().sequence(); // === 'CCCG'
// this is the actual nucleotides that match, gaps for non-matches
map.best().alignmentMask().sequence(); // === 'CCC-'
// this is the optimistic sequence that could match both
map.best().alignmentCover().sequence(); // === 'CCCD'
// .matchFrequencyData provides the number of times a certain number of matches were
// found. In this example, the sequence didn't find any matches at 6
// locations. Keep in mind the sequence attempts to align outside of the
// upper and lower bounds of the search space.
// i.e. ATGC
// CCCW
map.matchFrequencyData(); // === [ 6, 8, 3, 2, 0 ]
NtSeq has a number of integration tests that you can access (after cloning the repository).
Run tests with
$ npm test
And run benchmarks with
$ npm run benchmark
You should get an output that looks (roughly) like the following (taken Feb 7th, 2015 on a 2.4GHz processor).
Benchmark | naive | search | naiveScore | searchScore
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1,000,000, 0% | 9ms | 3ms | 9.00ns/nt | 3.00ns/nt
10,000,000, 0% | 63ms | 5ms | 6.30ns/nt | 0.50ns/nt
100,000,000, 0% | 621ms | 60ms | 6.21ns/nt | 0.60ns/nt
1,000,000, 25% | 15ms | 6ms | 15.00ns/nt | 6.00ns/nt
10,000,000, 25% | 124ms | 17ms | 12.40ns/nt | 1.70ns/nt
100,000,000, 25% | 1249ms | 233ms | 12.49ns/nt | 2.33ns/nt
1,000,000, 50% | 15ms | 2ms | 15.00ns/nt | 2.00ns/nt
10,000,000, 50% | 131ms | 20ms | 13.10ns/nt | 2.00ns/nt
100,000,000, 50% | 1305ms | 234ms | 13.05ns/nt | 2.34ns/nt
1,000,000, 100% | 14ms | 2ms | 14.00ns/nt | 2.00ns/nt
10,000,000, 100% | 144ms | 18ms | 14.40ns/nt | 1.80ns/nt
100,000,000, 100% | 1471ms | 240ms | 14.71ns/nt | 2.40ns/nt
naive refers to a simple string implementation of exhaustive alignment mapping (no heuristics), and search refers to the MatchMap optimized bit op alignment mapping, providing the same result (no heuristics either!).
The scores (lower is better) are calculated by dividing the total execution time in nanoseconds by the input size in (m x n where m is search (large) sequence length and n is query sequence length).
The benchmark titles indicate the total size of the search space, and what percent identity (similarity) the sequences have to one another.
Construct a new Nt.Seq object.
seqType can be
'DNA' or
'RNA'.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq());
returns
self
Reads the sequenceData into the
Nt.Seq object.
Expects the sequence data to be read 5' -> 3' (left to right).
seq.read('ATGCATGC');
returns
self
Reads a lone FASTA file into the
Nt.Seq object, removing comments
and ignoring line breaks.
returns
Integer
Returns the size (length in nucleotides) of the sequence.
returns
String
Returns the nucleotide sequence as a string
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq object with complementary sequence data.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGC');
var complement = seq.complement();
// Will read: 'GCAT'
complement.sequence();
returns
Boolean
Tells us whether two sequences are equivalent (same nucleotide data and type, RNA or DNA).
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq object, starting at an optional offset and continuing to
the specified length. If length is unspecified, will continue until the end of
the sequence.
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq object that is the result of concatenating the current
and provided
sequence together.
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq object that is the result of inserting
insertedSequence
at the specified offset.
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq object that is the result of deleting (removing)
nucleotides from the current sequence beginning at
offset and continue to
length.
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq object that is the result of repeating the current
sequence
count number of times. (0 will return an empty sequence, 1 will
return an identical sequence.)
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq object that is the result of aligning the current
sequence and provided
sequence and choosing this most pessimistic match
between nucleotides. (Provides a sequence containing only exactly matching
nucleotides.)
See Nucleic Acid Notation for more information
var seqA = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGC');
var seqB = (new Nt.Seq()).read('AWTS')
var seqC = seqA.mask(seqB);
seqC.sequence(); // === 'AT-C'
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq object that is the result of aligning the current
sequence and provided
sequence and choosing this most optimistic match
between nucleotides. (Provides a sequence that will match both.)
See Nucleic Acid Notation for more information
var seqA = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGC');
var seqB = (new Nt.Seq()).read('AWTS')
var seqC = seqA.cover(seqB);
seqC.sequence(); // === 'AWKS'
returns
Object
Returns a Object (hash table) containing the frequency counts of nucleotides, including degenerate nucleotides (16 results total).
var seqA = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGC');
var content = seqA.content();
/* Looks like:
{
'A': 1, 'T': 1, 'G': 1, 'C': 1, 'S': 0, 'W': 0, 'N': 0 [...]
}
*/
var Acontent = content['A']; // === 1
returns
Object
Returns a Object (hash table) containing the fraction of nucleotides present in the sequence, including degenerate nucleotides (16 results total).
var seqA = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGC');
var content = seqA.fractionalContent();
/* Looks like:
{
'A': 0.25, 'T': 0.25, 'G': 0.25, 'C': 0.25, 'S': 0, 'W': 0, 'N': 0 [...]
}
*/
var Acontent = content['A']; // === 0.25
returns
Object
Returns a Object (hash table) containing frequency counts of only the four non-degenerate nucleotides.
NOTE: Degenerate nucleotides are counted as fractions of A, T, G, or C with this method. (N = 0.25 x A, 0.25 x G, 0.25 x T, 0.25 x C).
var seqA = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATNN');
var content = seqA.contentATGC();
/* Looks like:
{
'A': 1.5,
'T': 1.5,
'G': 0.5,
'C': 0.5
}
*/
var Acontent = content['A']; // === 1.5
returns
Object
Returns a Object (hash table) containing the fraction of only the four non-degenerate nucleotides.
NOTE: Degenerate nucleotides are counted as fractions of A, T, G, or C with this method. (N = 0.25 x A, 0.25 x G, 0.25 x T, 0.25 x C).
var seqA = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATNN');
var content = seqA.fractionalContentATGC();
/* Looks like:
{
'A': 0.375,
'T': 0.375,
'G': 0.125,
'C': 0.125
}
*/
var Acontent = content['A']; // === 0.375
returns
String
Returns a string containing the Amino Acid sequence represented by the nucleotide
sequence, starting at a nucleotide provided by
offset and continuing for
length
nucleotides (not amino acids!). If
offset is not provided, the entire
sequence will be translated. If
length is not provided, translation will
continue until the end of the sequence.
See Amino Acid Abbreviations for more details.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
// Translate at nucleotide offset 0
seq.translate(); // === 'MPDC'
// Translate at nucleotide offset 1
seq.translate(1); // === 'CPTA'
// Translate at nucleotide offset 1, continue for 6 nucleotides (2 AAs)
seq.translate(1, 6); // === 'CP'
returns
String
Returns a string containing the Amino Acid sequence represented by the current
nucleotide sequence. Translation can begin at one of three
frames (0, 1 or 2)
and then begin at an Amino Acid specified by
AAoffset and continuing for
AAlength
Amino Acids. If
AAoffset is not provided, the entire sequence will be translated.
If
AAlength is not provided, translation will continue until the end of the sequence.
NOTE: Remember the difference!
.translateFrame() uses amino acid offsets,
while
.translate() uses nucleotide offsets.
See Amino Acid Abbreviations for more details.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
// Translate entire sequence
seq.translateFrame(); // === 'MPDC'
// Translate beginning at frame 1 (offset by 1 nt)
seq.translateFrame(1); // === 'CPTA'
// Translate from frame 1 (offset by 1 nt), start by offset of 1 amino acid
// and continue for 2 amino acids
seq.translateFrame(1, 1, 2); // === 'PT'
returns
Nt.MatchMap
Creates a new
Nt.MatchMap object using the provided
querySequence as a search
query in the larger sequence. Equivalent to
new MatchMap(querySequence, currentSequence).
See Nt.MatchMap for more details.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('TGC');
var map = seq.mapSequence(querySeq); // === (new Nt.MatchMap(querySeq, seq))
returns
self
NODE ONLY
Will load sequence data from a FASTA file located at the provided
pathname
returns
self
NODE ONLY
Will load sequence data from a
.4bnt file located at the provided
pathname
(
.4bnt is short for "4-bit nucleotide")
returns
self
NODE ONLY
Will save sequence data as
name.4bnt in a directory located at
path.
If
name is not provided, it will be automatically generated as
sequence_TIME.4bnt
where
TIME is the current UNIX timestamp in milliseconds.
If
path is not provided, the directory you're running the process from will be
used.
(
.4bnt is short for "4-bit nucleotide")
Construct a new
Nt.MatchMap object that queries
searchSeq for matches of
querySeq. Performs exhaustive degenerate nucleotide matching at every
combination of nucleotides and stores the results. Results are ordered by alignment
of position 0 of
querySeq with a position in
searchSeq (starting with negative offsets).
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('TGC');
var map = new Nt.MatchMap(querySeq, seq); // === seq.mapSequence(querySeq);
Initialises the
MatchMap so you can query the results.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('TGC');
var map = new Nt.MatchMap(querySeq, seq);
var initializedMap = map.initialize();
returns
Array (of Object)
Provides results in an array, ordered from the leftmost offset (negative alignment
of
querySeq relative to
searchSeq) as element 0.
Objects returned will be hashes containing the following:
{
position: [Integer],
matches: [Integer]
}
Will
Array#slice on the result array depending on
offset and
count.
(Returns subset of the Array).
Sorts the results of
MatchMap so you can return
top,
best and
bottom MatchResults.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('TGC');
var map = new Nt.MatchMap(querySeq, seq).initialize().sort(); // === seq.mapSequence(querySeq);
map.best();
map.top();
map.bottom();
returns
Nt.MatchResult
Provides the best possible alignment match of
querySeq in
searchSeq as
a new
Nt.MatchResult object. See Nt.MatchResult for more details.
NOTE: There is no guarantee that the sorted results based on matches will be stable, do not write code that expects this to always be identical given ties of top match counts.
returns
Array (of Nt.MatchResult)
Provides an Array containing the best possible alignment matches of
querySeq
in
searchSeq as new
Nt.MatchResult objects. See Nt.MatchResult for more
details.
NOTE: There is no guarantee that the sorted results based on matches will be stable, do not write code that expects this to always be identical given ties of top match counts.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('TGC');
var map = new Nt.MatchMap(querySeq, seq).initialize();
var topArray = map.top(2); // === [ Nt.MatchResult, Nt.MatchResult ]
returns
Array (of Nt.MatchResult)
Provides an Array containing the worst possible alignment matches of
querySeq
in
searchSeq as new
Nt.MatchResult objects. See Nt.MatchResult for more
details.
NOTE: There is no guarantee that the sorted results based on matches will be stable, do not write code that expects this to always be identical given ties of bottom match counts.
returns
Array (of Integers)
Provides an Array containing the frequency distribution of all matches.
The Array will be the same length as
querySequence.size(), the 0-indexed
element represents the number of times no (0) matches were found considering
all possible alignments, and the n-indexed element represents the number of
times n matches were found considering all possible alignments.
Create
Nt.MatchResult using the
Nt.MatchMap#best,
Nt.MatchMap#top and
Nt.MatchMap#bottom methods.
The alignment position of this MatchResult in
searchSequence of your
Nt.MatchMap.
The number of matches between
querySequence and
searchSequence at this
alignment position.
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq instance representing the portion of your
searchSequence
aligned at the associated
Nt.MatchResult position. Will be
querySequence.size()
nucleotides long.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('TGCTC');
var map = new Nt.MatchMap(querySeq, seq);
var bestMatch = map.best();
bestMatch.alignment().sequence(); // === 'TGCCC'
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq instance representing a
Nt.Seq#mask() of the portion of your
searchSequence aligned at the associated
Nt.MatchResult position.
Will be
querySequence.size() nucleotides long.
See Nt.Seq#mask for more information.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('TGCTC');
var map = new Nt.MatchMap(querySeq, seq);
var bestMatch = map.best();
bestMatch.alignmentMask().sequence(); // === 'TGC-C'
returns
Nt.Seq
Creates a new
Nt.Seq instance representing a
Nt.Seq#cover() of the portion of your
searchSequence aligned at the associated
Nt.MatchResult position.
Will be
querySequence.size() nucleotides long.
See Nt.Seq#cover for more information.
var seq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('ATGCCCGACTGCA');
var querySeq = (new Nt.Seq()).read('TGCTC');
var map = new Nt.MatchMap(querySeq, seq);
var bestMatch = map.best();
bestMatch.alignmentCover().sequence(); // === 'TGCYC'
The initial purpose for developing this library was to find all sequences similar to a consensus sequence for a protein's DNA-binding domain in a genome. It was hypothesized that this protein could act to inhibit transcription by occluding the binding of RNA polymerase in multiple locations. I wanted a tool that could generate a list of all of these potential sites of inhibition (sites that the protein could potentially bind) ordered by their similarity to a consensus sequence.
I had previous experimental results listing a number of nucleotide sequences that this DNA-binding domain had high-affinity for. I had to use multiple tools to A) generate the consensus from identified binding sequences for this protein, B) use BLAST to try and find sequences that matched. Unfortunately, BLAST did not support the use the degenerate consensus sequence that I felt would give the best and largest set of results (potential binding sites in the genome) to test.
Using NtSeq, the
Nt.Seq#cover method can generate consensus sequences
quickly (though the resulting sequence is unweighted), and
Nt.MatchMap
supports degenerate nucleotide matching and can provide all ungapped matches
(ordered by relevance) of moderately-sized query sequences in the genomic data
I was looking through (~200kbp) in milliseconds.
This project sat unfinished for years, and I felt the need to clean it up and release it. I hope a new generation of young scientists and developers will be help develop and permeate small, focused, well-documented open source JavaScript libraries to create beautiful online experiences. :)
Though it is outside of the scope of this project, I have done some work on determining whether sequences in a genome are over- or under-represented in a genome based on the statistical likelihood of finding a specific frequency of k matches given the ATGC content of the genome and search sequence. (i.e. How many times would I expect to find sequence identity of 15 (k) of 20 nucleotides if I aligned my query sequence at every possible location in a genome?)
Between non-degenerate sequences, you can approximate each alignment check between two nucleotides as a Bernoulli trial, where your probability of success (a match) is based upon the chance of randomly matching a nucleotide from your query sequence with your search sequence (for evenly-distributed ATGC content this is 0.25).
You can calculate the probability of matching two nucleotides for your input sequences by just calculating a sum of probabilities:
Pr(match) = (Pr(SeqA, 'A') * Pr(SeqB, 'A')) +
(Pr(SeqA, 'T') * Pr(SeqB, 'T')) +
(Pr(SeqA, 'G') * Pr(SeqB, 'G')) +
(Pr(SeqA, 'C') * Pr(SeqB, 'C'));
Where
Pr(SeqA, 'A') would be the fractional A content of SeqA. (The
probability of randomly choosing an 'A' nucleotide in SeqA). (This is available
from
Nt.Seq#fractionalContentATGC).
You can then calculate the probability of getting exactly k matches on any one alignment (say 15 of 20 for a length-20 query sequence) using the Probability Mass Function of a Binomial Distribution.
I've written an approximation for calculating the binomial distribution probability mass function in JavaScript as follows:
p is the probability of a match between two randomly selected nucleotides (calculated above).
n is the number of trials (the length of your query sequence)
k should be your number of matches.
function binomialPMF(p, n, k) {
/*
k = # of matches
n = # of trials (length of query sequence)
p = probability of success on a given trial
*/
if (p === 0) {
return 0;
}
if (p === 1) {
return k === n ? 1 : 0;
}
// use symmetry
if (k > (n / 2)) {
k = n - k;
p = 1 - p;
};
/*
Binomial PMF:
(n! / (k! * (n - k)!)) * p^k * (1 - p)^(n - k)
Take the natural logarithm so we can add floats instead of multiply ints
Lose some sensitivity, but if we don't, JS will overflow Number type
log(n! / (k! * (n - k)!)) + (k * log(p)) + ((n - k) * log(1 - p))
*/
var r = logBinomial(n, k) + (k * Math.log(p)) + ((n - k) * Math.log(1 - p));
return Math.exp(r);
}
function logBinomial(n, k) {
var r = 0;
var i;
/*
(n! / (k! * (n - k)!)) can be represented as
Product (i = (n - k + 1) to n): ( i / (n - i + 1) )
i.e. n = 5, k = 2
5! / (2! * 3!) = (5 * 4) / (2 * 1) = (4/2) * (5/1)
Can be represented in log form as
Sum (i = (n - k + 1) to n): ( log(i) - log(n - i + 1) )
*/
for (i = n - k + 1; i <= n; i++) {
r += Math.log(i) - Math.log(n - i + 1);
}
return r;
};
You can use
Nt.MatchMap#matchFrequencyData() to view your match frequencies.
You can calculate the probability of finding that many matches on a given
random alignment trial by using
binomialPMF(probability_match, matchFrequencyData[i], querySeq.size()). (Where i is the number of matches).
We can then approximate the number of expected frequencies for each match
amount by multiplying this by
searchSeq.size() + querySeq.size() (the number
of actual trials,
Nt.MatchMap uses negative alignment offsets) by your
probability result from
binomialPMF.
I have not included this work in the library at present time, as it represents only a preliminary entry into determining the statistical significance of sequence match count frequencies. It is nowhere near complete, and if anybody can offer additional insight it would be great to extend the library further to offer useful p-values to scientists. It is important to note that this approach only provides a useful model when mapping and comparing two non-degenerate sequences.
Thanks for reading. Hope it's helpful! This library is MIT-licensed and completely open source. Use it (and any part of it) wherever you'd like, but credit is always appreciated. :)
