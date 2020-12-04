This library bundles different components for lower-level peer-to-peer connection and message exchange:
The library is based on ethereumjs/node-devp2p as well
as other sub-libraries (
node-* named) (all outdated).
To build the
dist/ directory, run:
npm run build
You can also use
ts-node to run a script without first transpiling to js (you need to
npm i --save-dev ts-node first):
node -r ts-node/register [YOUR_SCRIPT_TO_RUN.ts]
All components of this library are implemented as Node
EventEmitter objects
and make heavy use of the Node.js network stack.
You can react on events from the network like this:
dpt.on('peer:added', (peer) => {
// Do something...
})
Basic example to connect to some bootstrap nodes and get basic peer info:
Communicate with peers to read new transaction and block information:
Run an example with:
DEBUG=devp2p:* node -r ts-node/register ./examples/peer-communication.ts
Maintain/manage a list of peers, see ./src/dpt/, also includes node discovery (./src/dpt/server.ts)
Create your peer table:
const dpt = new DPT(Buffer.from(PRIVATE_KEY, 'hex'), {
endpoint: {
address: '0.0.0.0',
udpPort: null,
tcpPort: null
}
})
Add some bootstrap nodes (or some custom nodes with
dpt.addPeer()):
dpt.bootstrap(bootnode).catch((err) => console.error('Something went wrong!'))
See the following diagram for a high level overview on the library.
DPT (extends
EventEmitter)
Distributed Peer Table. Manages a Kademlia DHT K-bucket (
Kbucket) for storing peer information
and a
BanList for keeping a list of bad peers.
Server implements the node discovery (
ping,
pong,
findNeighbours).
new DPT(privateKey, options)
Creates new DPT object
privateKey - Key for message encoding/signing.
options.refreshInterval - Interval in ms for refreshing (calling
findNeighbours) the peer list (default:
60s).
options.createSocket - A datagram (dgram)
createSocket function, passed to
Server (default:
dgram.createSocket.bind(null, 'udp4')).
options.timeout - Timeout in ms for server
ping, passed to
Server (default:
10s).
options.endpoint - Endpoint information to send with the server
ping, passed to
Server (default:
{ address: '0.0.0.0', udpPort: null, tcpPort: null }).
dpt.bootstrap(peer) (
async)
Uses a peer as new bootstrap peer and calls
findNeighbouts.
peer - Peer to be added, format
{ address: [ADDRESS], udpPort: [UDPPORT], tcpPort: [TCPPORT] }.
dpt.addPeer(object) (
async)
Adds a new peer.
object - Peer to be added, format
{ address: [ADDRESS], udpPort: [UDPPORT], tcpPort: [TCPPORT] }.
For other utility functions like
getPeer,
getPeers see ./src/dpt/dpt.ts.
Events emitted:
|Event
|Description
|peer:added
|Peer added to DHT bucket
|peer:removed
|Peer removed from DHT bucket
|peer:new
|New peer added
|listening
|Forwarded from server
|close
|Forwarded from server
|error
|Forwarded from server
Connect to a peer, organize the communication, see ./src/rlpx/
Instantiate an @ethereumjs/common instance with the network you want to connect to:
const common = new Common({ chain: 'mainnet' })
Create your
RLPx object, e.g.:
const rlpx = new devp2p.RLPx(PRIVATE_KEY, {
dpt: dpt,
maxPeers: 25,
capabilities: [devp2p.ETH.eth63, devp2p.ETH.eth62],
common: common,
listenPort: null,
})
RLPx (extends
EventEmitter)
Manages the handshake (
ECIES) and the handling of the peer communication (
Peer).
new RLPx(privateKey, options)
Creates new RLPx object
privateKey - Key for message encoding/signing.
options.timeout - Peer
ping timeout in ms (default:
10s).
options.maxPeers - Max number of peer connections (default:
10).
options.clientId - Client ID string (default example:
ethereumjs-devp2p/v2.1.3/darwin-x64/nodejs).
options.remoteClientIdFilter - Optional list of client ID filter strings (e.g.
['go1.5', 'quorum']).
options.capabilities - Upper layer protocol capabilities, e.g.
[devp2p.ETH.eth63, devp2p.ETH.eth62].
options.listenPort - The listening port for the server or
null for default.
options.dpt -
DPT object for the peers to connect to (default:
null, no
DPT peer management).
rlpx.connect(peer) (
async)
Manually connect to peer without
DPT.
peer - Peer to connect to, format
{ id: PEER_ID, address: PEER_ADDRESS, port: PEER_PORT }.
For other connection/utility functions like
listen,
getPeers see ./src/rlpx/rlpx.ts.
Events emitted:
|Event
|Description
|peer:added
|Handshake with peer successful
|peer:removed
|Disconnected from peer
|peer:error
|Error connecting to peer
|listening
|Forwarded from server
|close
|Forwarded from server
|error
|Forwarded from server
Upper layer protocol for exchanging Ethereum network data like block headers or transactions with a node, see ./src/eth/.
Send the initial status message with
sendStatus(), then wait for the corresponding
status message
to arrive to start the communication.
eth.once('status', () => {
// Send an initial message
eth.sendMessage()
})
Wait for follow-up messages to arrive, send your responses.
eth.on('message', async (code, payload) => {
if (code === devp2p.ETH.MESSAGE_CODES.NEW_BLOCK_HASHES) {
// Do something with your new block hashes :-)
}
})
See the
peer-communication.ts example for a more detailed use case.
ETH (extends
EventEmitter)
Handles the different message types like
NEW_BLOCK_HASHES or
GET_NODE_DATA (see
MESSAGE_CODES) for
a complete list. Currently protocol versions
PV62 and
PV63 are supported.
new ETH(privateKey, options)
Normally not instantiated directly but created as a
SubProtocol in the
Peer object.
version - The protocol version for communicating, e.g.
63.
peer -
Peer object to communicate with.
send - Wrapped
peer.sendMessage() function where the communication is routed to.
eth.sendStatus(status)
Send initial status message.
status - Status message to send, format
{td: TOTAL_DIFFICULTY_BUFFER, bestHash: BEST_HASH_BUFFER, genesisHash: GENESIS_HASH_BUFFER },
networkId (respectively
chainId) is taken from the
Common instance
eth.sendMessage(code, payload)
Send initial status message.
code - The message code, see
MESSAGE_CODES for available message types.
payload - Payload as a list, will be rlp-encoded.
Events emitted:
|Event
|Description
|message
|Message received
|status
|Status info received
Upper layer protocol used by light clients, see ./src/les/.
Send the initial status message with
sendStatus(), then wait for the corresponding
status message
to arrive to start the communication.
les.once('status', () => {
// Send an initial message
les.sendMessage()
})
Wait for follow-up messages to arrive, send your responses.
les.on('message', async (code, payload) => {
if (code === devp2p.LES.MESSAGE_CODES.BLOCK_HEADERS) {
// Do something with your new block headers :-)
}
})
See the
peer-communication-les.ts example for a more detailed use case.
LES (extends
EventEmitter)
Handles the different message types like
BLOCK_HEADERS or
GET_PROOFS_V2 (see
MESSAGE_CODES) for
a complete list. Currently protocol version
LES/2 running in client-mode is supported.
new LES(privateKey, options)
Normally not instantiated directly but created as a
SubProtocol in the
Peer object.
version - The protocol version for communicating, e.g.
2.
peer -
Peer object to communicate with.
send - Wrapped
peer.sendMessage() function where the communication is routed to.
les.sendStatus(status)
Send initial status message.
status - Status message to send, format
{ headTd: TOTAL_DIFFICULTY_BUFFER, headHash: HEAD_HASH_BUFFER, headNum: HEAD_NUM_BUFFER, genesisHash: GENESIS_HASH_BUFFER },
networkId (respectively
chainId) is taken from the
Common instance
les.sendMessage(code, reqId, payload)
Send initial status message.
code - The message code, see
MESSAGE_CODES for available message types.
reqId - Request ID, will be echoed back on response.
payload - Payload as a list, will be rlp-encoded.
Events emitted:
|Event
|Description
|message
|Message received
|status
|Status info received
There are unit tests in the
test/ directory which can be run with:
npm run test
This library uses debug debugging utility package.
For the debugging output to show up, set the
DEBUG environment variable (e.g. in Linux/Mac OS:
export DEBUG=*,-babel).
Use the
DEBUG environment variable to active the logger output you are interested in, e.g.:
DEBUG=devp2p:dpt:*,devp2p:eth node -r ts-node/register [YOUR_SCRIPT_TO_RUN.ts]
For more verbose output on logging (e.g. to output the entire msg payload) use the
verbose logger
in addition:
DEBUG=devp2p:dpt:*,devp2p:eth,verbose node -r ts-node/register [YOUR_SCRIPT_TO_RUN.ts]
Exemplary logging output:
Add peer: 52.3.158.184:30303 Geth/v1.7.3-unstable-479aa61f/linux-amd64/go1.9 (eth63) (total: 2)
devp2p:rlpx:peer Received body 52.169.42.101:30303 01c110 +133ms
devp2p:rlpx:peer Message code: 1 - 0 = 1 +0ms
devp2p:rlpx refill connections.. queue size: 0, open slots: 20 +1ms
devp2p:rlpx 52.169.42.101:30303 disconnect, reason: 16 +1ms
Remove peer: 52.169.42.101:30303 (peer disconnect, reason code: 16) (total: 1)
For a complete API reference see the generated documentation.
To update the structure diagram files in the root folder open the
devp2p.drawio file in draw.io, make your changes, and open a PR with the updated files. Export
svg and
png with
border
width=20 and
transparency=false. For
png go to "Advanced" and select
300 DPI.
The following is a list of major implementations of the
devp2p stack in other languages:
MIT