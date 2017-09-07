🕐 ntpsync - A NodeJS (LocalClock - NTPTime) Delta Calculator 🕑

Description

ntpsync is a API for asynchronous calculation of the (Local Server Time - NTP Server Time) Delta, in milliseconds. (henceforth referred to as "Delta") value from your NodeJS app. This can be used for global synchronization, local clock drift estimation, website countdown correction or in any other cases you'd want to know the current time exactly without relying on the correctness of your server's local clock setting.

What it does

The "Delta" value is calculated as follows: if your local time in Unix Epoch Milliseconds (e.g. Date.now() ) is D and the current "true" time is T, the ntpsync service will return the estimate of the difference Delta = (D-T), calculated to the best of its abilities by performing multiple Network Time Protocol pings of various NTP servers, and choosing the value from a ping with a lowest latency.

At any moment after the sync is done, you can calculate the true time by subtracting the "Delta" from your local clock's Unix Epoch Milliseconds value: t = D - Delta. (This assumes that local clock hasn't been tampered with or hasn't drifted strongly since the last sync... Experiment away! 😠 But do not stress the public NTP servers 😠, those are there for all to enjoy! ☺️)

You can specify a server pool or use a default one. Servers in a pool will be pinged in a round-robin fashion, starting from the first one in the list. If a request fails or times out, the next server is pinged, all until the successful count of NTP pings is reached (or the entire thing times out). See Configuration Object below for customization details.

The algorithm used is based on a standard NTP Clock Synchronization Algorithm, so its precision depends both on NTP servers' time accuracy and on the latency of succesful NTP pings. Server address is customizable, so if you have some fancy-shmancy GPS-Atomic-etc. Time Server on your local network (like this or something), punch its IP in and let'er rip! By default, though, it uses Public NTP time server pool, so your latency/mileage may vary. Do not assume Public NTP is precise.

What it doesn't do

Does not deal with the time zones, time delta provided is UTC Unix Milliseconds only.

Does not deal with the daylight savings, time delta provided is UTC Unix Milliseconds only.

Does not deal with relativistic time dilation. Developed for Galilean Relativity 4D Space-Time only. Do not use this code to synchronize satellites orbiting a black hole.

Provide millisecond accuracy. Actual confidence interval, at worst, in various conditions, is about fifth of a second (~200 ms).

Installation

npm install ntpsync

API

ntpsync is a Promise-based asynchronous API.

Include

const ntpsync = require ( 'ntpsync' );

Default Usage

ntpsync.ntpLocalClockDeltaPromise().then( ( iNTPData ) => { console .log( `(Local Time - NTP Time) Delta = ${iNTPData.minimalNTPLatencyDelta} ms` ); console .log( `Minimal Ping Latency was ${iNTPData.minimalNTPLatency} ms` ); console .log( `Total ${iNTPData.totalSampleCount} successful NTP Pings` ); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); });

More Examples

For more examples, see source-es6/ntpSyncTest.es6

Configuration Object

Use the configuration object to fine-tune your time request. All of the configuration elements are optional.

Basic Parameters

fServerCarousel an Array of Strings, IP Addresses of a server pool. (default: [ "0.pool.ntp.org", "1.pool.ntp.org", "2.pool.ntp.org", "3.pool.ntp.org" ] )

fRequestedSuccessfulSampleCount : How many successful pings do you want to have in your result calculations? (default: 4)

fTimeoutLatencyMS : Total allotted time (in milliseconds) for a single NTP ping to complete. when to bail on (default: 500)

fBurstTimeoutMS: Total allotted time (in milliseconds) for the entire burst to complete. If it times out, the promise will reject. (default: 4000)

Advanced Parameters (Custom Services)

fLocalClockService : an service object with a Now() function that returns current local time in Unix milliseconds. (default: a wrapper for standard Date.now() )

fTimeoutService : Akin to an $AngularJS dependency injection, a service with setTimeout() function. (default: a wrapper for standard setTimeout )

fSingleNTPRequestService : A custom service with ntpDatePromise() function. This function must take a configuration object as argument, and must returns a promise of completing/failing a single NTP ping. (default: a built-in NTP request function)

Errors

ntpsync does not allow for concurrent NTP requests or chains of NTP requests, so it would throw an error if you attempt a request while another one is in progress. I.e. this code:

ntpsync.ntpLocalClockDeltaPromise().then( ( iNTPData ) => { console .log( "1 OK" ); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log( "1 failed : " +err); }); ntpsync.ntpLocalClockDeltaPromise().then( ( iNTPData ) => { console .log( "2 OK" ); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log( "2 failed : " +err); });

would result in:

2 failed : Error: ERROR! Tried a ntpsync request concurrently! 1 OK

Testing

To run a small/example test suite, run:

npm run test

The test script (see source-es6/ntpSyncTest.es6 ) performs two requests one after the other. One goes to NTP server pool, another to NIST server pool. Your output should be something like this:

NTP DATA: "(Local Time - NTP Time) Delta = 1488.5 ms" "Corresponding Minimal Ping Latency was 73 ms" "Calculated from 8 successful NTP Pings" Local UTC Clock Time: 2016 -03 -20T20:41:46.678Z Adjusted Local UTC Clock Time: 2016 -03 -20T20:41:45.189Z NIST DATA: "(Local Time - NTP Time) Delta = 1512.5 ms" "Corresponding Minimal Ping Latency was 53 ms" "Calculated from 4 successful NTP Pings" Local UTC Clock Time: 2016 -03 -20T20:41:48.119Z Adjusted Local UTC Clock Time: 2016 -03 -20T20:41:46.606Z

Other Test scripts

For another test and an example of usage, see source-es6/ntpSyncMeasureDrift.es6 . When ran, that script samples and records clock drift on a machine, by measuring the Local - NTP delta every 60 seconds.

Building from source

You don't need it, but if you want it, here are the info you need:

Main source files of the github repo are in /source-es6 (ECMASCRIPT 6 files), To transcode via BABEL, do this:

npm install npm run build

That should place all the ECMA-ES5-happy .js files into the /distribution folder, you can then run the test suite either via

npm run test

or directly

node ./distribution/ntpSyncTest.js

References