ntlm

by Node-SMB
0.1.3 (see all)

NTLM authentication and Samba LM/NT hash library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-ntlm, NTLM authentication and Samba LM/NT hash library

Introduction

This library converts passwords into the LAN Manager (LM) and NT Hashes used by SMB/CIFS servers. It was written to populate the sambaLMPassword and sambaNTPassword values in an LDAP directory for use with Samba.

In addition, the library also provides helper methods for encoding and decoding the headers used during NTLM HTTP authentication. This functionality should presently be considered experimental.

Installation

 npm install ntlm

NTLM Usage

NTLM HTTP Authentication headers are Base64-encoded packed structures of three basic varieties. Type 1 & 3 are sent from the client to the server, and Type 2 is from server to client. With the request and agentkeepalive libraries:

// npm install ntlm request agentkeepalive

var url = "https://.../ews/exchange.asmx"
  , domain = ...
  , username = ...
  , password = ...

var ntlm = require('ntlm')
  , ntlmrequest = require('request').defaults({
    agentClass: require('agentkeepalive').HttpsAgent
  });

ntlmrequest(url, {
  headers: {
    'Authorization': ntlm.challengeHeader(hostname, domain),
  }
}, function(err, res) {
  ntlmrequest(url, {
    headers: {
      'Authorization': ntlm.responseHeader(res, url, domain, username, password)
    }
  }, function (err, res, body) {
    console.log(body);
  });
});

Hash Usage

var lmhash = require('smbhash').lmhash;
var nthash = require('smbhash').nthash;

var pass = 'pass123';
console.log('LM Hash: ' + lmhash(pass));
console.log('NT Hash: ' + nthash(pass));

This produces output:

LM Hash: 4FB7D301186E0EB3AAD3B435B51404EE
NT Hash: 5FBC3D5FEC8206A30F4B6C473D68AE76

References

 The NTLM Authentication Protocol and Security Support Provider
 Copyright (C) 2003, 2006 Eric Glass
 http://davenport.sourceforge.net/ntlm.html
 
 NTLM Authentication Scheme for HTTP
 Ronald Tschalaer / 17. June 2003
 http://www.innovation.ch/personal/ronald/ntlm.html

