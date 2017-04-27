node-ntlm, NTLM authentication and Samba LM/NT hash library

Introduction

This library converts passwords into the LAN Manager (LM) and NT Hashes used by SMB/CIFS servers. It was written to populate the sambaLMPassword and sambaNTPassword values in an LDAP directory for use with Samba.

In addition, the library also provides helper methods for encoding and decoding the headers used during NTLM HTTP authentication. This functionality should presently be considered experimental.

Installation

npm install ntlm

NTLM Usage

NTLM HTTP Authentication headers are Base64-encoded packed structures of three basic varieties. Type 1 & 3 are sent from the client to the server, and Type 2 is from server to client. With the request and agentkeepalive libraries:

var url = "https://.../ews/exchange.asmx" , domain = ... , username = ... , password = ... var ntlm = require ( 'ntlm' ) , ntlmrequest = require ( 'request' ).defaults({ agentClass : require ( 'agentkeepalive' ).HttpsAgent }); ntlmrequest(url, { headers : { 'Authorization' : ntlm.challengeHeader(hostname, domain), } }, function ( err, res ) { ntlmrequest(url, { headers : { 'Authorization' : ntlm.responseHeader(res, url, domain, username, password) } }, function ( err, res, body ) { console .log(body); }); });

Hash Usage

var lmhash = require ( 'smbhash' ).lmhash; var nthash = require ( 'smbhash' ).nthash; var pass = 'pass123' ; console .log( 'LM Hash: ' + lmhash(pass)); console .log( 'NT Hash: ' + nthash(pass));

This produces output:

LM Hash: 4FB7D301186E0EB3AAD3B435B51404EE NT Hash: 5FBC3D5FEC8206A30F4B6C473D68AE76

