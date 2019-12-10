openbase logo
nth

nthline

by Boris Chumichev
1.0.2 (see all)

Read nth line without reading entire file

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

node-nthline Build Status Coverage Status

nthline reads specific line from file without buffering the entire file to memory. Under the hood it uses Node’s readline module.

Install

npm i -S nthline

Usage

Module exposes a function with signature: (rowIndex:Number, filePath:String) → Promise<String>. Row indexing is zero-based.

const nthline = require('nthline'),
  filePath = '/path/to/100-million-rows-file',
  rowIndex = 42

console.log(await nthline(rowIndex, filePath))

Since it returns a promise you could rewrite previous example like that:

const nthline = require('nthline'),
  filePath = '/path/to/100-million-rows-file',
  rowIndex = 42

nthline(rowIndex, filePath).then(console.log)

