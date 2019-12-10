nthline reads specific line from file without buffering the entire file to memory. Under the hood it uses Node’s readline module.

Install

npm i -S nthline

Usage

Module exposes a function with signature: (rowIndex:Number, filePath:String) → Promise<String> . Row indexing is zero-based.

const nthline = require ( 'nthline' ), filePath = '/path/to/100-million-rows-file' , rowIndex = 42 console .log( await nthline(rowIndex, filePath))

Since it returns a promise you could rewrite previous example like that: