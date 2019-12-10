nthline reads specific line from file without buffering the entire file to memory. Under the hood it uses Node’s readline module.
npm i -S nthline
Module exposes a function with signature:
(rowIndex:Number, filePath:String) → Promise<String>. Row indexing is zero-based.
const nthline = require('nthline'),
filePath = '/path/to/100-million-rows-file',
rowIndex = 42
console.log(await nthline(rowIndex, filePath))
Since it returns a promise you could rewrite previous example like that:
const nthline = require('nthline'),
filePath = '/path/to/100-million-rows-file',
rowIndex = 42
nthline(rowIndex, filePath).then(console.log)