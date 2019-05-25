Portable Unix shell command
tee, with some extras — read from standard input and write to standard output and files.
gulp.dest() in middle of a pipe? NPM scripts can do as well:
{
"scripts": {
"less": "lessc main.less | postcss --use autoprefixer | ntee main.css | cleancss > main.min.css"
}
}
$ npm install -g ntee
$ ntee --help
Usage:
ntee [OPTION]... FILE...
Copy standard input to each FILE, and also to standard output.
Options:
-a, --append append to the given FILEs, do not overwrite
-i, --ignore-interrupts ignore interrupt signals
-s, --suppress do not output to stdout
-v, --version display the current version
-h, --help display help and usage details
$ whoami | ntee file1.txt file2.txt
Will print current user to stdout and also to
file1.txt and
file2.txt. Note that if these files already exist, they will be overwritten. Use
-a/
--append to avoid it, just like you would do with Richard Stallman's
tee:
$ whoami | ntee -a i-wont-be-overwritten.txt
-i/
--ignore-interrupts will prevent CTRL+C from killing
ntee. Won't work on windows.
I also added an
-s/
--suppress option to suppress output to stdout. This meant to be used on npm scripts:
$ echo "Nothing will be shown in screen" | ntee -s but-it-will-be-saved-here.txt
You can always pipe:
cat long.log | sort | ntee sorted.log | head
MIT ♥