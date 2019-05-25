openbase logo
by Stefan Maric
2.0.0 (see all)

Portable Unix shell command 'tee', with some extras - read from standard input and write to standard output and files

Readme

ntee

Portable Unix shell command tee, with some extras — read from standard input and write to standard output and files.

TL;DR

gulp.dest() in middle of a pipe? NPM scripts can do as well:

{
  "scripts": {
    "less": "lessc main.less | postcss --use autoprefixer | ntee main.css | cleancss > main.min.css"
  }
}

Install

$ npm install -g ntee

Check

$ ntee --help

Use

Usage:
  ntee [OPTION]... FILE...

  Copy standard input to each FILE, and also to standard output.

Options:
  -a, --append              append to the given FILEs, do not overwrite
  -i, --ignore-interrupts   ignore interrupt signals
  -s, --suppress            do not output to stdout
  -v, --version             display the current version
  -h, --help                display help and usage details

$ whoami | ntee file1.txt file2.txt

Will print current user to stdout and also to file1.txt and file2.txt. Note that if these files already exist, they will be overwritten. Use -a/--append to avoid it, just like you would do with Richard Stallman's tee:

$ whoami | ntee -a i-wont-be-overwritten.txt

-i/--ignore-interrupts will prevent CTRL+C from killing ntee. Won't work on windows.

I also added an -s/--suppress option to suppress output to stdout. This meant to be used on npm scripts:

$ echo "Nothing will be shown in screen" | ntee -s but-it-will-be-saved-here.txt

You can always pipe:

cat long.log | sort | ntee sorted.log | head

License

MIT

