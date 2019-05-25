ntee

Portable Unix shell command tee , with some extras — read from standard input and write to standard output and files.

gulp.dest() in middle of a pipe? NPM scripts can do as well:

{ "scripts" : { "less" : "lessc main.less | postcss --use autoprefixer | ntee main.css | cleancss > main.min.css" } }

Install

npm install -g ntee

Check

ntee -- help

Use

Usage: ntee [OPTION]... FILE... Copy standard input to each FILE, and also to standard output. Options: - a, --append append to the given FILEs, do not overwrite - i, --ignore-interrupts ignore interrupt signals - s, --suppress do not output to stdout - v, --version display the current version - h, --help display help and usage details

whoami | ntee file1.txt file2.txt

Will print current user to stdout and also to file1.txt and file2.txt . Note that if these files already exist, they will be overwritten. Use -a / --append to avoid it, just like you would do with Richard Stallman's tee :

whoami | ntee -a i-wont-be-overwritten.txt

-i / --ignore-interrupts will prevent CTRL + C from killing ntee . Won't work on windows.

I also added an -s / --suppress option to suppress output to stdout. This meant to be used on npm scripts:

echo "Nothing will be shown in screen" | ntee -s but-it-will-be-saved-here.txt

You can always pipe:

cat long.log | sort | ntee sorted.log | head

License

MIT ♥