Read, make, and hash check torrents with node.js!
const nt = require('nt');
nt.read('path/to/file.torrent', (err, torrent) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Info hash:', torrent.infoHash());
});
let rs = nt.make('http://myannounce.net/url', __dirname + '/files');
rs.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('mytorrent.torrent'));
// callback style
nt.makeWrite('outputfile', 'http://announce.me', __dirname + '/files',
['somefile.ext', 'another.one', 'inside/afolder.mkv', 'afolder'],
(err, torrent) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Finished writing torrent!');
});
let hasher = torrent.hashCheck(file);
let p;
hasher.on('match', (i, hash, percent) => {
p = percent;
});
hasher.on('end', () => {
console.log('Hash Check:', p + '%', 'matched');
});
Reads a local file, or a readable stream. Returns readable stream.
An error can be returned if the torrent is formatted incorrectly. Does not check if the dictonaries are listed alphabetically. Refer to the BitTorrent Specification for more info on torrent metainfo.
Makes a new torrent.
dir is root directory of the torrent. The
files array will relatively read files from there. If files is omitted, it implicitly adds all of the files in
dir to the torrent, including those in subdirectories.
options can have the following:
announceList - An array of arrays of additional announce URLs.
comment
name - Can be used only in multi file mode. If not given, defaults to name of directory.
pieceLength - How to break up the pieces. Must be an integer
n that says piece length will be
2^n. Default is 256KB, or 2^18.
private - Set true if this is a private torrent.
moreInfo - These go into the
info dictionary of the torrent. Useful if you want to make a torrent have a unique info hash from a certain tracker.
maxFiles - Max files to open during piece hashing. Defaults to 250.
callback is called with a possible
Error, and a
Torrent object when hashing is finished.
make returns a Hasher object that emits raw bencoded
data events.
A shortcut that pumps the returned readable stream from
make into a writable stream that points to the file
output. Returns a Hasher object.
The
read and
make functions all call their callback with a Torrent object.
Contains metadata of the torrent. Example:
{
announce: 'udp://tracker.publicbt.com:80',
'announce-list': [
[ 'udp://tracker.publicbt.com:80' ],
[ 'udp://tracker.ccc.de:80' ],
[ 'udp://tracker.openbittorrent.com:80' ],
[ 'http://tracker.thepiratebay.org/announce' ]
],
comment: 'Torrent downloaded from http://thepiratebay.org',
'creation date': 1303979726,
info: { length: 718583808,
name: 'ubuntu-11.04-desktop-i386.iso',
'piece length': 524288,
pieces: <Buffer e5 7a ...>
}
}
Get a torrent's info hash.
Creates a ReadableStream that emits raw bencoded data for this torrent. Returns the readable stream.
Shortcut that pipes the stream from
Torrent#createReadStream() to a writable file stream. Returns the writable stream.
Hash checks torrent against files in
dir. Returns a Hasher object.
options hash can have
maxFiles to open during hashing. Defaults to
250. Returns a Hasher object.
A Hasher object is returned when a torrent is created with
make and when
Torrent#hashCheck is called. It inherits from ReadableStream.
Pause hash checking.
Resumes hash checking.
Continues hashing if paused or pauses if not.
Stops hashing completely. Closes file descriptors and does not emit any more events.
Finished examining files to be hashed and ready to start hashing their contents.
Buffer - data
Emits raw bencoded torrent data only when hasher is returned from the
make function.
number - percent
number - speed
number - avgSpeed
Emits the progress calculated by amount of bytes read from files.
speed and
avgSpeed are in bytes.
number - index
string - hash
string - file
number - position
number - length
Emitted when a piece is hashed along with hash position and source.
number - index
string - hash
number - percentMatched
string - file
number - position
number - length
Emitted when a piece matches with its
index, the piece, and the percentage of pieces matched so far.
number - index
string - file
number - position
number - length
Emitted when a piece does not match.
Error - err
Error hash checking.
Hash checking is finished.
npm install nt
Tests are written with vows
npm test