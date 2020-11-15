Read, make, and hash check torrents with node.js!

Usage

Read a torrent

const nt = require ( 'nt' ); nt.read( 'path/to/file.torrent' , (err, torrent) => { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Info hash:' , torrent.infoHash()); });

Make a torrent

let rs = nt.make( 'http://myannounce.net/url' , __dirname + '/files' ); rs.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'mytorrent.torrent' )); nt.makeWrite( 'outputfile' , 'http://announce.me' , __dirname + '/files' , [ 'somefile.ext' , 'another.one' , 'inside/afolder.mkv' , 'afolder' ], (err, torrent) => { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Finished writing torrent!' ); });

Hash check a torrent

let hasher = torrent.hashCheck(file); let p; hasher.on( 'match' , (i, hash, percent) => { p = percent; }); hasher.on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'Hash Check:' , p + '%' , 'matched' ); });

API

Reads a local file, or a readable stream. Returns readable stream.

An error can be returned if the torrent is formatted incorrectly. Does not check if the dictonaries are listed alphabetically. Refer to the BitTorrent Specification for more info on torrent metainfo.

Makes a new torrent. dir is root directory of the torrent. The files array will relatively read files from there. If files is omitted, it implicitly adds all of the files in dir to the torrent, including those in subdirectories. options can have the following:

announceList - An array of arrays of additional announce URLs.

- An array of arrays of additional announce URLs. comment

name - Can be used only in multi file mode. If not given, defaults to name of directory.

- Can be used only in multi file mode. If not given, defaults to name of directory. pieceLength - How to break up the pieces. Must be an integer n that says piece length will be 2^n . Default is 256KB, or 2^18.

- How to break up the pieces. Must be an integer that says piece length will be . Default is 256KB, or 2^18. private - Set true if this is a private torrent.

- Set true if this is a private torrent. moreInfo - These go into the info dictionary of the torrent. Useful if you want to make a torrent have a unique info hash from a certain tracker.

- These go into the dictionary of the torrent. Useful if you want to make a torrent have a unique info hash from a certain tracker. maxFiles - Max files to open during piece hashing. Defaults to 250.

callback is called with a possible Error , and a Torrent object when hashing is finished.

make returns a Hasher object that emits raw bencoded data events.

A shortcut that pumps the returned readable stream from make into a writable stream that points to the file output . Returns a Hasher object.

Torrent

The read and make functions all call their callback with a Torrent object.

Contains metadata of the torrent. Example:

{ announce : 'udp://tracker.publicbt.com:80' , 'announce-list' : [ [ 'udp://tracker.publicbt.com:80' ], [ 'udp://tracker.ccc.de:80' ], [ 'udp://tracker.openbittorrent.com:80' ], [ 'http://tracker.thepiratebay.org/announce' ] ], comment : 'Torrent downloaded from http://thepiratebay.org' , 'creation date' : 1303979726 , info : { length : 718583808 , name : 'ubuntu-11.04-desktop-i386.iso' , 'piece length' : 524288 , pieces : < Buffer e5 7a ... > } }

Get a torrent's info hash.

Creates a ReadableStream that emits raw bencoded data for this torrent. Returns the readable stream.

Shortcut that pipes the stream from Torrent#createReadStream() to a writable file stream. Returns the writable stream.

Hash checks torrent against files in dir . Returns a Hasher object. options hash can have maxFiles to open during hashing. Defaults to 250 . Returns a Hasher object.

Hasher

A Hasher object is returned when a torrent is created with make and when Torrent#hashCheck is called. It inherits from ReadableStream.

Pause hash checking.

Resumes hash checking.

Continues hashing if paused or pauses if not.

Stops hashing completely. Closes file descriptors and does not emit any more events.

Finished examining files to be hashed and ready to start hashing their contents.

Buffer - data

Emits raw bencoded torrent data only when hasher is returned from the make function.

number - percent

- percent number - speed

- speed number - avgSpeed

Emits the progress calculated by amount of bytes read from files. speed and avgSpeed are in bytes.

number - index

- index string - hash

- hash string - file

- file number - position

- position number - length

Emitted when a piece is hashed along with hash position and source.

number - index

- index string - hash

- hash number - percentMatched

- percentMatched string - file

- file number - position

- position number - length

Emitted when a piece matches with its index , the piece, and the percentage of pieces matched so far.

number - index

- index string - file

- file number - position

- position number - length

Emitted when a piece does not match.

Error - err

Error hash checking.

Hash checking is finished.

Install

npm install nt

Tests

Tests are written with vows