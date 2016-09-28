openbase logo
nsw

nswatch

by EGOIST
0.2.0 (see all)

Like gulp.watch but for npm scripts.

128

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

nswatch

Install

$ npm install -D nswatch

Usage

Assuming you have an npm script build to compile something, then drop a watch.js in your project:

const watch = require('nswatch')

watch('src/*.js', ['build'])

When you run node watch, the npm run build will be invoked right away, and will also be invoked when file changes are detected.

Parallel and Sequence

Array will be treated as parallel, String will be treated as sequence:

// run in parallel
watch('src/a.js', ['task-a', 'task-b'])
// run in sequence
// use ! as seperator
watch('src/b.js', 'task-a!task-b')

CLI

$ npm install -g nswatch

You can also use nswatch as a command-line program:

Configure watch in package.json

{
  "watch": {
    "./src/*.js": ["build"],
    "./src/*.css": "compile!minify"
  }
}

Then run:

$ nswatch

Or you can pass the config via CLI arguments, this way configurations in package.json will be ignored.

# in parallel
$ nswatch "src/*.js" --script foo --script bar

# in sequence
$ nswatch "src/*.js" --script "foo!bar"

Author

nswatch © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin

