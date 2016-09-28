nswatch

Like gulp.watch but for npm scripts.

Install

$ npm install -D nswatch

Usage

Assuming you have an npm script build to compile something, then drop a watch.js in your project:

const watch = require ( 'nswatch' ) watch( 'src/*.js' , [ 'build' ])

When you run node watch , the npm run build will be invoked right away, and will also be invoked when file changes are detected.

Parallel and Sequence

Array will be treated as parallel, String will be treated as sequence:

watch( 'src/a.js' , [ 'task-a' , 'task-b' ]) watch( 'src/b.js' , 'task-a!task-b' )

CLI

$ npm install -g nswatch

You can also use nswatch as a command-line program:

Configure watch in package.json

{ "watch" : { "./src/*.js" : [ "build" ], "./src/*.css" : "compile!minify" } }

Then run:

$ nswatch

Or you can pass the config via CLI arguments, this way configurations in package.json will be ignored.

$ nswatch "src/*.js" --script foo --script bar $ nswatch "src/*.js" --script "foo!bar"

Author

nswatch © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).