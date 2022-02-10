NSwag | NJsonSchema | Apimundo | Namotion.Reflection
👉 Announcing Apimundo: An API documentation system based on NSwag and NJsonSchema 👈
NSwag is a Swagger/OpenAPI 2.0 and 3.0 toolchain for .NET, .NET Core, Web API, ASP.NET Core, TypeScript (jQuery, AngularJS, Angular 2+, Aurelia, KnockoutJS and more) and other platforms, written in C#. The OpenAPI/Swagger specification uses JSON and JSON Schema to describe a RESTful web API. The NSwag project provides tools to generate OpenAPI specifications from existing ASP.NET Web API controllers and client code from these OpenAPI specifications.
The project combines the functionality of Swashbuckle (OpenAPI/Swagger generation) and AutoRest (client generation) in one toolchain (these two libs are not needed). This way a lot of incompatibilites can be avoided and features which are not well described by the OpenAPI specification or JSON Schema are better supported (e.g. inheritance, enum and reference handling). The NSwag project heavily uses NJsonSchema for .NET for JSON Schema handling and C#/TypeScript class/interface generation.
The project is developed and maintained by Rico Suter and other contributors.
Features:
Ways to use the toolchain:
Tutorials:
OpenAPI/Swagger Generators:
Code Generators:
JQueryCallbacks
JQueryPromises
AngularJS
Angular
Fetch (use this template in your React/Redux app)
Aurelia (based on the Fetch template)
Axios (preview)
Downloads
NPM Packages
NuGet Packages
Specification:
OpenAPI generation:
Code generation:
ASP.NET and ASP.NET Core:
Frontends:
dotnet nswag)
<DotNetCliToolReference Include="NSwag.ConsoleCore" Version="..." />
CI NuGet Feed: https://www.myget.org/F/nswag/api/v3/index.json
The NuGet packages may require the Microsoft.NETCore.Portable.Compatibility package on .NET Core/UWP targets (if mscorlib is missing).
To register the middlewares to generate a OpenAPI spec and render the UI, register NSwag in
Startup.cs:
public class Startup
{
...
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services)
{
services.AddOpenApiDocument(); // add OpenAPI v3 document
// services.AddSwaggerDocument(); // add Swagger v2 document
}
public void Configure(IApplicationBuilder app, IHostingEnvironment env, ILoggerFactory loggerFactory)
{
...
app.UseOpenApi(); // serve OpenAPI/Swagger documents
app.UseSwaggerUi3(); // serve Swagger UI
app.UseReDoc(); // serve ReDoc UI
}
}
The following code shows how to read an OpenAPI/Swagger specification and generate C# client classes to call the described web services:
var document = await OpenApiDocument.FromFileAsync("openapi.json");
var clientSettings = new CSharpClientGeneratorSettings
{
ClassName = "MyClass",
CSharpGeneratorSettings =
{
Namespace = "MyNamespace"
}
};
var clientGenerator = new CSharpClientGenerator(document, clientSettings);
var code = clientGenerator.GenerateFile();
Check out the project Wiki for more information.
The generators can be used in a comfortable and simple Windows GUI called NSwagStudio:
Companies or individuals which paid a substantial amount for implementing, fixing issues, support or sponsoring are listed below. Thank you for supporting this project! You can also become a financial contributor:
Please contact Rico Suter for paid consulting and support.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.
Top sponsors:
Sponsors:
Thank you to all our backers!