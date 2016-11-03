An elegant way to define lightweight protocols on-top of TCP/TLS sockets in node.js
Working within node.js it is very easy to write lightweight network protocols that communicate over TCP or TLS. The definition of such protocols often requires repeated (and tedious) parsing of individual TCP/TLS packets into a message header and some JSON body.
[sudo] npm install nssocket
With
nssocket this tedious bookkeeping work is done automatically for you in two ways:
.send() and deserializes messages from
data events.
Messages in
nssocket are serialized JSON arrays of the following form:
["namespace", "to", "event", { "this": "is", "the": "payload" }]
Although this is not as optimal as other message formats (pure binary, msgpack) most of your applications are probably IO-bound, and not by the computation time needed for serialization / deserialization. When working with
NsSocket instances, all events are namespaced under
data to avoid collision with other events.
var nssocket = require('nssocket');
//
// Create an `nssocket` TCP server
//
var server = nssocket.createServer(function (socket) {
//
// Here `socket` will be an instance of `nssocket.NsSocket`.
//
socket.send(['you', 'there']);
socket.data(['iam', 'here'], function (data) {
//
// Good! The socket speaks our language
// (i.e. simple 'you::there', 'iam::here' protocol)
//
// { iam: true, indeedHere: true }
//
console.dir(data);
})
});
//
// Tell the server to listen on port `6785` and then connect to it
// using another NsSocket instance.
//
server.listen(6785);
var outbound = new nssocket.NsSocket();
outbound.data(['you', 'there'], function () {
outbound.send(['iam', 'here'], { iam: true, indeedHere: true });
});
outbound.connect(6785);
nssocket exposes simple options for enabling reconnection of the underlying socket. By default, these options are disabled. Lets look at a simple example:
var net = require('net'),
nssocket = require('nssocket');
net.createServer(function (socket) {
//
// Close the underlying socket after `1000ms`
//
setTimeout(function () {
socket.destroy();
}, 1000);
}).listen(8345);
//
// Create an NsSocket instance with reconnect enabled
//
var socket = new nssocket.NsSocket({
reconnect: true,
type: 'tcp4',
});
socket.on('start', function () {
//
// The socket will emit this event periodically
// as it attempts to reconnect
//
console.dir('start');
});
socket.connect(8345);
Writes
data to the socket with the specified
event, on the receiving end it will look like:
JSON.stringify([event, data]).
Equivalent to the underlying
.addListener() or
.on() function on the underlying socket except that it will permit all
EventEmitter2 wildcards and namespaces.
Helper function for performing shorthand listeners namespaced under the
data event. For example:
//
// These two statements are equivalent
//
someSocket.on(['data', 'some', 'event'], function (data) { });
someSocket.data(['some', 'event'], function (data) { });
Equivalent to the
.connect() method of the underlying socket with additional error handling of the arguments passed
Closes the current socket, emits
close event, possibly also
error
Remove all listeners, destroys socket, clears buffer. It is recommended that you use
socket.end().
All tests are written with vows and should be run through npm:
$ npm test