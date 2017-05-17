npm install nslookup
nslookup('fxck.it')
.server('8.8.8.8') // default is 8.8.8.8
.type('mx') // default is 'a'
.timeout(10 * 1000) // default is 3 * 1000 ms
.end(function (err, addrs) {
console.log(addrs); // => ['66.6.44.4']
});
nslookup(domain) and chain with methods
nslookup(domain, function (err, addrs)). Simply query
a type and use
8.8.8.8.
String or Object
String:
.server(8.8.8.8)
Object:
.server({ address: '8.8.8.8', port: 53, type: 'udp' })
here can be
mx or
a or
ns
e.g.:
.type('ns')
default is 3 * 1000 ms.
if timeout, then the
NSLookupTimeoutError error would be callback.
.timeout(3 * 1000)
callback = function (err, addrs)
addrs is an Array