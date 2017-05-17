openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nsl

nslookup

by alsotang
1.1.1 (see all)

a nslookup library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

909

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nslookup

Build Status

install

npm install nslookup

quick example

nslookup('fxck.it')
  .server('8.8.8.8') // default is 8.8.8.8
  .type('mx') // default is 'a'
  .timeout(10 * 1000) // default is 3 * 1000 ms
  .end(function (err, addrs) {
    console.log(addrs); // => ['66.6.44.4']
  });

API

nslookup

nslookup(domain) and chain with methods

nslookup(domain, function (err, addrs)). Simply query a type and use 8.8.8.8.

.server(server)

String or Object

String: .server(8.8.8.8)

Object: .server({ address: '8.8.8.8', port: 53, type: 'udp' })

.type(type)

here can be mx or a or ns

e.g.: .type('ns')

.timeout(timeout)

default is 3 * 1000 ms.

if timeout, then the NSLookupTimeoutError error would be callback.

.timeout(3 * 1000)

.end(callback)

callback = function (err, addrs)

addrs is an Array

TODO

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial