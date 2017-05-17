nslookup

install

npm install nslookup

quick example

nslookup( 'fxck.it' ) .server( '8.8.8.8' ) .type( 'mx' ) .timeout( 10 * 1000 ) .end( function ( err, addrs ) { console .log(addrs); });

API

nslookup

nslookup(domain) and chain with methods

nslookup(domain, function (err, addrs)) . Simply query a type and use 8.8.8.8 .

String or Object

String: .server(8.8.8.8)

Object: .server({ address: '8.8.8.8', port: 53, type: 'udp' })

here can be mx or a or ns

e.g.: .type('ns')

default is 3 * 1000 ms.

if timeout, then the NSLookupTimeoutError error would be callback.

.timeout(3 * 1000)

callback = function (err, addrs)

addrs is an Array

