openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ns1

by ns1
0.1.15 (see all)

NS1 JavaScript client

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NS1 JS API

This project is in maintenence status.

Build Status

This is a high level JS client for NS1.com's REST API. Works as a Node.js module, tested on Node v 5+. Requires an NS1 account w/ an API key.

Using Gitflow so most up-to-date version will be in the develop branch.

Check out our API documentation at http://ns1.github.io/ns1-js

All method signatures reflect endpoints from the NS1 REST API, documentation available at https://ns1.com/api

Installation

$ npm install -s ns1

TLDR Example Usage

All methods return A+ style promises.

var NS1 = require('ns1')

NS1.set_api_key([your api key])

NS1.Zone.find().then(function(zones) {
  console.log(zones) //=> Array of NS1.Zone objects
})

NS1.Zone.find('yourzone.com').then(function(zone) {
  console.log(zone) //=> NS1.Zone object of just the zone
  zone.update({ zone: 'anotherdomain.com' }).then(function(zone) {
    console.log(zone) //=> NS1.Zone object w/ updated info
  })
})

NS1.Zone.create({ zone: 'yourzone.com' }).then(function(zone) {
  console.log(zone) //=> Your newly created zone
})

new NS1.Zone({ zone: 'yourzone.com' }).save().then(function(zone) {
  console.log(zone) //=> same as above
})

Code Usage

All objects (with the exception of NS1Request and RestResource) follow the resource concept and have static find and create methods for retrieving and creating objects of those types, respectively. For some objects, find can be passed with no arguments to get all objects of that data type, e.g. NS1.Zone.find().

Once you've retrieved an object from the server, you can use update and pass an object of values you'd like to update, or you can adjust the variables on the object's attributes object, and then call save.

All method signatures follow the NS1 API, so whatever is passed to "find" a record via GET requests listed on the api is the required argument for a find method call.

Some examples:

var NS1 = require('ns1')

NS1.set_api_key([your api key])

// find a record, records require zone + type info in string
NS1.Record.find('zone.com/www.zone.com/A')
.then(function(record) {
  return record.update({
    ttl: 300
  })
}).then(function(record) {
  console.log(record.attributes.ttl) // ==> 300
})

// adding an email to a notification list
NS1.NotificationList.find(...)
.then(function(list) {
  list.attributes.notify_list.push({
    "config": {
      "email": "example_email_@ddress.com"
    },
    "type": "email"
  })
  return list.save()
})

// manually send a request to the API
new NS1.NS1Request('get', '/zones/zone.com/www.zone.com/A')
.then(function(zone) {
  ...
})

Contributions

Pull Requests and issues are welcome. See the NS1 Contribution Guidelines for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial