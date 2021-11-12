This project is in maintenence status.
This is a high level JS client for NS1.com's REST API. Works as a Node.js module, tested on Node v 5+. Requires an NS1 account w/ an API key.
Using Gitflow so most up-to-date version will be in the develop branch.
Check out our API documentation at http://ns1.github.io/ns1-js
All method signatures reflect endpoints from the NS1 REST API, documentation available at https://ns1.com/api
$ npm install -s ns1
All methods return A+ style promises.
var NS1 = require('ns1')
NS1.set_api_key([your api key])
NS1.Zone.find().then(function(zones) {
console.log(zones) //=> Array of NS1.Zone objects
})
NS1.Zone.find('yourzone.com').then(function(zone) {
console.log(zone) //=> NS1.Zone object of just the zone
zone.update({ zone: 'anotherdomain.com' }).then(function(zone) {
console.log(zone) //=> NS1.Zone object w/ updated info
})
})
NS1.Zone.create({ zone: 'yourzone.com' }).then(function(zone) {
console.log(zone) //=> Your newly created zone
})
new NS1.Zone({ zone: 'yourzone.com' }).save().then(function(zone) {
console.log(zone) //=> same as above
})
All objects (with the exception of
NS1Request and
RestResource) follow the resource concept and have static
find and
create methods for retrieving and creating objects of those types, respectively. For some objects,
find can be passed with no arguments to get all objects of that data type, e.g.
NS1.Zone.find().
Once you've retrieved an object from the server, you can use
update and pass an object of values you'd like to update, or you can adjust the variables on the object's
attributes object, and then call
save.
All method signatures follow the NS1 API, so whatever is passed to "find" a record via GET requests listed on the api is the required argument for a
find method call.
Some examples:
var NS1 = require('ns1')
NS1.set_api_key([your api key])
// find a record, records require zone + type info in string
NS1.Record.find('zone.com/www.zone.com/A')
.then(function(record) {
return record.update({
ttl: 300
})
}).then(function(record) {
console.log(record.attributes.ttl) // ==> 300
})
// adding an email to a notification list
NS1.NotificationList.find(...)
.then(function(list) {
list.attributes.notify_list.push({
"config": {
"email": "example_email_@ddress.com"
},
"type": "email"
})
return list.save()
})
// manually send a request to the API
new NS1.NS1Request('get', '/zones/zone.com/www.zone.com/A')
.then(function(zone) {
...
})
Pull Requests and issues are welcome. See the NS1 Contribution Guidelines for more information.