nsPopover

nsPopover is a simple component for angularjs applications that adds small overlays of content, like those on the iPad, to any element for housing secondary information.. It has only angularjs as dependency.

Getting Involved

We use the Collective Code Construction Contract (http://rfc.zeromq.org/spec:22). collaboration model.

Install

You can download all necessary nsPopover files manually or install it with bower:

bower install nsPopover npm install grunt compile

Usage

You need only to include the nsPopover.js (as minimal setup) to your project and then you can start using the nsPopover directives.

Directive

angular .module( 'nsPopoverExample' , [ 'nsPopover' ]) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.items = [{ name : "Action" }, { name : "Another action" }, { name : "Something else here" }]; });

< script type = "text/ng-template" id = "popover" > < ul > < li ng-repeat = "item in items" > < a > {{item.name}} </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ script > < button ns-popover ns-popover-template = "popover" ns-popover-trigger = "click" ns-popover-placement = "bottom" > Popover </ button >

Attributes

nsPopover defines a simple set of attributes that can be used to customize the popover behavior.

The popover will show by default but ff you set ns-popover attribute equal to a scope variable whose value is false, the popover will not be displayed. IE:

$scope.displayPopover = false ; < div ns-popover = "displayPopover" > </ div >

The id of the template that contains the popover content. The content will be loaded through the angular $http service and cached (content will not be loaded if it is already in $templateCache ). It can be loaded through path to external html template or <script> tag with text

g-template .

<script type= "text/ng-template" id= "templateId" > < h1 > Template heading </ h1 > < p > Some content </ p > </ script >

Also it is possible to use simple strings as template together with ns-popover-plain option.

A flag that indicates if the ns-popover-template is a plain string or not, default: false .

The ns-popover-trigger specify how the popover is triggered. This can be any event that the associated DOM element can trigger, default: click .

The ns-popover-timeout specify the time to wait before closing the popover and after the mouseout event is triggered by the popover, default 1.5 seconds, use -1 to disable to timeout.

Specifies how to position the popover relative to the triggering element. The placement attribute has the given syntax: [position]|[alignment]. The [position] parameter specifies the position (top/right/bottom/left) of the popover, and the alignment defines the alignment of the popover (left/center/right). The list below shows the possible combinations of [position] and [alignment].

Position Alignment Description top center The popover will be positioned above the triggering element and its horizontal center will be aligned with the horizontal center of the triggering element. top left The popover will be positioned above the triggering element and its left side will be aligned with the left side of the triggering element. top right The popover will be positioned above the triggering element and its right side will be aligned with the right side of the triggering element. bottom center The popover will be positioned on the below the triggering element and its horizontal center will be aligned with the horizontal center of the triggering element. bottom left The popover will be positioned below the triggering element and its left side will be aligned with the left side of the triggering element. bottom right The popover will be positioned below the triggering element and its right side will be aligned with the right side of the triggering element. left center The popover will be positioned on the left side of the triggering element and its vertical center will be aligned with vertical center of the triggering element. left top The popover will be positioned on the left side of the triggering element and its top will be aligned with the top of the triggering element. left bottom The popover will be positioned on the left side of the triggering element and its bottom will be aligned with the bottom of the triggering element. right center The popover will be positioned on the right side of the triggering element and its vertical center will be aligned with vertical center of the triggering element. right top The popover will be positioned on the right side of the triggering element and its top will be aligned with the top of the triggering element. right bottom The popover will be positioned on the right side of the triggering element and its bottom will be aligned with the bottom of the triggering element.

The ns-popover-hide-on-inside-click attribute specifies whether or not to close the popover when clicking on it (or an element inside of it). Setting this to false allows for element-targeted closing of the popover (i.e. a close button inside the popover). Defaults to false .

Locks the position relative to the mouse. The following are possible values:

x - Constraints the x axis to follow the mouse.

y - Constraints the y axis to follow the mouse.

xy - Constraints both the x and y axis to follow the mouse.

The ns-popover-group specifies the group of popovers which should be closed when this instance is shown. This allows the construction of popovers that acts like a modal dialog.

Programmatic Hiding of the Popover

Register the hidePopover() function against a ng-click directive to hide the popover when a specific element is clicked (e.g. a close button):

< button ng-click = "hidePopover()" > Close </ button >

This button lives within the popover template.

Themes

You can customize the nsPopover through themes. You can use the nsPopover to create your own theme, like so.

.ns-popover-custom-theme { ul , .list { } li , .list-item { list-style-type : none; a { &:hover { } } } }

and them specify this theme on the HTML

< button ns-popover ns-popover-template = "popover" ns-popover-theme = "ns-popover-custom-theme" > Popover </ button >

License

MIT Licensed

Copyright (c) 2013, nohros.com contact@nohros.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sub-license, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.