nrm -- NPM registry manager

nrm can help you easy and fast switch between different npm registries, now include: npm , cnpm , taobao , nj(nodejitsu) .

How to configure yarn to use private registry ?

just add .yarnrc in your project’s directory and write there: registry “http://your.registry”

Or you can configure it in your HOME directory's .yarnrc

Install

npm install -g nrm

Example

$ nrm ls * npm ---------- https: yarn --------- https: tencent ------ https: cnpm --------- https: taobao ------- https: npmMirror ---- https:

$ nrm use cnpm Registry has been set to: http:

Usage

Usage : nrm [options] [command] Commands: ls List all the registries current Show current registry name use <registry> Change registry to registry add <registry> < url > [home] Add one custom registry login <registry> [ value ] Set authorize information for a registry with a base64 encoded string or username and pasword -a -u -p -e set -hosted-repo <registry> < value > Set hosted npm repository for a custom registry to publish packages set - scope <scopeName> < value > Associating a scope with a registry del- scope <scopeName> Remove a scope set <registryName> Set custom registry attribute -a -v del <registry> Delete one custom registry rename <registryName> <newName> Set custom registry name home <registry> [browser] Open the homepage of registry with optional browser publish [<tarball>|<folder>] Publish package to current registry if current registry is a custom registry. The field 'repository' of current custom registry is required running this command. If you 're not using custom registry, this command will run npm publish directly -t --tag [tag] Add tag -a --access <public|restricted> Set access -o --otp [otpcode] Set otpcode -dr --dry-run Set is dry run test [registry] Show the response time for one or all registries help Print this help Options: -h --help output usage information -V --version output the version number

Registries

Notice

When you are using preset registries the publish command will proxy to the npm official registry. When you are using a custom registry you will need to run the set-hosted-repo to set a url to publish pacakges to your hosted registry.

