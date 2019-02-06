Yet another javascript parser/writer for "Intel HEX" files.
This is part of Nordic Semiconductor's javascript tools to
interface with nRF SoCs and development kits. Although the HEX format is a de facto
standard and
nrf-intel-hex should work on other hardware platforms, Nordic Semiconductor
cannot offer support. This software is provided "as is".
If you have some .hex files around, and can copy-paste them, try the interactive browser demo.
Do a
npm install nrf-intel-hex or
yarn add nrf-intel-hex, then
import MemoryMap from 'nrf-intel-hex';
let intelHexString =
":100000000102030405060708090A0B0C0D0E0F1068\n" +
":00000001FF";
let memMap = MemoryMap.fromHex(intelHexString);
memMap is a
MemoryMap, a
Map
in which each key is a memory address offset, and each value is a
Uint8Array
containing binary data.
For contiguous data, that
Map will have only one entry. For sparse data, it will have
several entries, indexed by the start offset of each data block. Its keys are guaranteed
to be in ascending order.
In order to write .hex records, provide a
Map of
Uint8Arrays, where each key is the
start address of that block:
import MemoryMap from 'nrf-intel-hex';
let memMap = new MemoryMap();
let bytes = new Uint8Array(....);
memMap.set(0x0FF80000, bytes); // The block with 'bytes' will start at offset 0x0FF80000
let string = memMap.asHexString();
The return value will be a string of text containing all the records.
This module also provides some utility functions for handling
Maps of
Uint8Arrays.
Check the full API documentation at https://nordicsemiconductor.github.io/nrf-intel-hex/doc/
There are already other parsers/writers for HEX files (or, as the format is formally known, "Hexadecimal Object File Format". However, because the original specification is (very) vague in some aspects, the existing implementations all have shortcomings.
This format was designed to «Allow the placement of code and data within [the][address space](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Address_space) of Intel processors». Altough the common use case is use the Intel HEX format for binary files, there are also use cases for:
Also, the specification is vague about:
Some of the shortcomings in other parsers are:
0x00s or
0xFFs
These assumptions might be right in the best case, but might cause destructive overwrites in the worst case.
We wanted to cover the use cases at Nordic Semiconductor while clarifying behaviour and overcoming the problems of other implementations. So, this opinionated implementation has the following behaviour for parsing:
\n,
\r,
\r\n and empty record separators
The behaviour for writing .hex format is stricter and predictable, in line with the robustness principle:
\n is used as a record separator.
nrf-intel-hex relies on ES2015,
Map,
Uint8Array and
String.prototype.padStart.
It will work out of the box in a Node.js version 8 (or higher), and in all major modern browsers
(starting with Edge v15, Chrome/Chromium v57, Firefox v52, Safari v10). Node.js version 6
requires a
String.prototype.padStart shim.
With proper ES2015→ES5 transpiling and shims, is should work in a nodejs environment as old as version 4, and in all major browsers (as old as Edge v12, Chrome/Chromium v38, Firefox v48, Safari v9).
Some features that would be nice to have, but that are not needed for the current use cases yet:
Distrubuted under a BSD-3 license. See the
LICENSE file for details.