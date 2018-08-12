Utilities for nps (npm-package-scripts)
nps is a great package to empower your scripts and there are some common
things you wind up doing to keep your
package-scripts.js file clean, useful,
and maintainable. So you wind up duplicating utility functions across projects.
This has several utility functions you'll often want when using
nps.
Check out what the
concurrent and
runInNewWindow methods can do:
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev nps-utils
You'll most likely use this in your
package-scripts.js file:
const npsUtils = require('nps-utils')
module.exports = {
scripts: {
validate: npsUtils.concurrent.nps('lint', 'build', 'test --coverage'),
lint: 'eslint .',
build: 'webpack --env.production',
test: 'jest'
}
}
API docs can be found here
nps also exports
common-tags as
commonTags which can be
really helpful for long scripts or descriptions.
Or, see the JSDoc right in the source code 😎
This package was inspired by the removal of
--parallel from
p-s
here.
I am unaware of other solutions, but if you come across any, please add a PR to list them here!
