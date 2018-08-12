Utilities for nps (npm-package-scripts)

The problem

nps is a great package to empower your scripts and there are some common things you wind up doing to keep your package-scripts.js file clean, useful, and maintainable. So you wind up duplicating utility functions across projects.

This solution

This has several utility functions you'll often want when using nps .

Check out what the concurrent and runInNewWindow methods can do:

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev nps-utils

Usage

You'll most likely use this in your package-scripts.js file:

const npsUtils = require ( 'nps-utils' ) module .exports = { scripts : { validate : npsUtils.concurrent.nps( 'lint' , 'build' , 'test --coverage' ), lint : 'eslint .' , build : 'webpack --env.production' , test : 'jest' } }

Available methods:

API docs can be found here

nps also exports common-tags as commonTags which can be really helpful for long scripts or descriptions.

Or, see the JSDoc right in the source code 😎

Inspiration

This package was inspired by the removal of --parallel from p-s here.

Other Solutions

I am unaware of other solutions, but if you come across any, please add a PR to list them here!

LICENSE

MIT