NProxy

A cli proxy tool specialized in file replacing

Why NProxy

Maybe you have such question as why NProxy when we have Fiddler, Charles, Rythem and Tinyproxy. Yes, there is no doubt that they are all great tools, however they don't meet my requirements:

Support Mac, Linux and Windows(especially Mac and Linux)

Support replacing combo files with separated source files

Support directory mapping

This is the main reason why NProxy is here. Besides, NProxy can improve the efficiency of my daily development for enterprise-level product with a bunch of complex building processes, which cost me lots of time.

I've written a post named NProxy: The Mjolnir for UI Developers and a keynote NProxy: A Sharp Weapon for UI Developers to explain my reason for developing NProxy in detail.

Features

Support Mac, Linux and Windows

Support both single file and combo file replacing

Support directory mapping with any files

Support both HTTP and HTTPS

Installation

npm install -g nproxy (node >= v0. 8 .x is required )

If you are not familiar with Node.js and NPM, you can visit the How to install NProxy wiki page to get detail information about installation of NProxy

Usage

nproxy -l replace_rule.js Setting your browser's proxy to 127.0 .0 .1 :port(8989 by default)

If you don't know how to set proxy for browser, please read this wiki: How to set brower's proxy

More Options:

Usage : nproxy [options] Options: - h , -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number - l , -- list [ list ] Specify the replace rule file -p, --port [port] Specify the port nproxy will listen on (8989 by default) -t, --timeout [timeout] Specify the request timeout (5 seconds by default)

Template of Replace Rule file(should be a .js file)

module . exports = [ { pattern: 'homepage.js' , responder: "/home/goddyzhao/workspace/homepage.js" }, { pattern: 'homepage.js' , responder: "http://www.anotherwebsite.com/assets/js/homepage2.js" }, { pattern: 'group/homepageTileFramework.*.js' , responder: [ '/home/goddyzhao/workspace/webapp/ui/homepage/js/a.js' , '/home/goddyzhao/workspace/webapp/ui/homepage/js/b.js' , '/home/goddyzhao/workspace/webapp/ui/homepage/js/c.js' ] }, { pattern: 'group/homepageTileFramework.*.js' , responder: { dir: '/home/goddyzhao/workspace/webapp/ui/homepage/js' , src: [ 'a.js' , 'b.js' , 'c.js' ] } }, { pattern: 'ui/homepage/img' , responder: '/home/goddyzhao/image/' }, { pattern: /https?:\/\/[\w\.]*(?::\d+)?\/ui\/(.*)_dev\.(\w+)/, reponder: 'http://localhost/proxy/$1.$2' }, { pattern: /ui\/(.*)\/img\ responder: '/home/$1/image/' } ];

You can use the template file and replace it with your own configurations.

Quickly setup rule files for SF project

For UI Developers from SuccessFactors, here is a bonus for you guys. You can use the sf-transfer tool to transfer the combo xml file to NProxy rule file automatically!

License

NProxy is available under the terms of the MIT License