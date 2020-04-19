NProgress

Minimalist progress bar

Slim progress bars for Ajax'y applications. Inspired by Google, YouTube, and Medium.

Installation

Add nprogress.js and nprogress.css to your project.

< script src = 'nprogress.js' > </ script > < link rel = 'stylesheet' href = 'nprogress.css' />

NProgress is available via bower and npm.

$ npm install

Also available via unpkg CDN:

Basic usage

Simply call start() and done() to control the progress bar.

NProgress.start(); NProgress.done();

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 5+, and use this: (explained here)

$( document ).on( 'turbolinks:click' , function ( ) { NProgress.start(); }); $( document ).on( 'turbolinks:render' , function ( ) { NProgress.done(); NProgress.remove(); });

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 1.3.0+, and use this: (explained here)

$( document ).on( 'page:fetch' , function ( ) { NProgress.start(); }); $( document ).on( 'page:change' , function ( ) { NProgress.done(); }); $( document ).on( 'page:restore' , function ( ) { NProgress.remove(); });

Pjax

Try this: (explained here)

$( document ).on( 'pjax:start' , function ( ) { NProgress.start(); }); $( document ).on( 'pjax:end' , function ( ) { NProgress.done(); });

Ideas

Add progress to your Ajax calls! Bind it to the jQuery ajaxStart and ajaxStop events.

Make a fancy loading bar even without Turbolinks/Pjax! Bind it to $(document).ready and $(window).load .

Advanced usage

Percentages: To set a progress percentage, call .set(n) , where n is a number between 0..1 .

NProgress.set( 0.0 ); NProgress.set( 0.4 ); NProgress.set( 1.0 );

Incrementing: To increment the progress bar, just use .inc() . This increments it with a random amount. This will never get to 100%: use it for every image load (or similar).

NProgress.inc();

If you want to increment by a specific value, you can pass that as a parameter:

NProgress.inc( 0.2 );

Force-done: By passing true to done() , it will show the progress bar even if it's not being shown. (The default behavior is that .done() will not do anything if .start() isn't called)

NProgress.done( true );

Get the status value: To get the status value, use .status

Configuration

minimum

Changes the minimum percentage used upon starting. (default: 0.08 )

NProgress.configure({ minimum : 0.1 });

template

You can change the markup using template . To keep the progress bar working, keep an element with role='bar' in there. See the default template for reference.

NProgress.configure({ template : "<div class='....'>...</div>" });

easing and speed

Adjust animation settings using easing (a CSS easing string) and speed (in ms). (default: ease and 200 )

NProgress.configure({ easing : 'ease' , speed : 500 });

trickle

Turn off the automatic incrementing behavior by setting this to false . (default: true )

NProgress.configure({ trickle : false });

trickleSpeed

Adjust how often to trickle/increment, in ms.

NProgress.configure({ trickleSpeed : 200 });

showSpinner

Turn off loading spinner by setting it to false. (default: true )

NProgress.configure({ showSpinner : false });

parent

specify this to change the parent container. (default: body )

NProgress.configure({ parent : '#container' });

Customization

Just edit nprogress.css to your liking. Tip: you probably only want to find and replace occurrences of #29d .

The included CSS file is pretty minimal... in fact, feel free to scrap it and make your own!

Resources

Support

Bugs and requests: submit them through the project's issues tracker.



Questions: ask them at StackOverflow with the tag nprogress.



Chat: join us at gitter.im.



Thanks

NProgress © 2013-2017, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.