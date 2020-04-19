openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
npr

nprogress

by Rico Sta. Cruz
0.2.0 (see all)

For slim progress bars like on YouTube, Medium, etc

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

594K

GitHub Stars

23.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/538
Read All Reviews
Emad-salah
gauravsahu34

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

NProgress

Status npm version jsDelivr Hits

Minimalist progress bar

Slim progress bars for Ajax'y applications. Inspired by Google, YouTube, and Medium.

Installation

Add nprogress.js and nprogress.css to your project.

<script src='nprogress.js'></script>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='nprogress.css'/>

NProgress is available via bower and npm.

$ npm install --save nprogress

Also available via unpkg CDN:

Basic usage

Simply call start() and done() to control the progress bar.

NProgress.start();
NProgress.done();

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 5+, and use this: (explained here)

$(document).on('turbolinks:click', function() {
  NProgress.start();
});
$(document).on('turbolinks:render', function() {
  NProgress.done();
  NProgress.remove();
});

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 1.3.0+, and use this: (explained here)

$(document).on('page:fetch',   function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('page:change',  function() { NProgress.done(); });
$(document).on('page:restore', function() { NProgress.remove(); });

Pjax

Try this: (explained here)

$(document).on('pjax:start', function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('pjax:end',   function() { NProgress.done();  });

Ideas

  • Add progress to your Ajax calls! Bind it to the jQuery ajaxStart and ajaxStop events.

  • Make a fancy loading bar even without Turbolinks/Pjax! Bind it to $(document).ready and $(window).load.

Advanced usage

Percentages: To set a progress percentage, call .set(n), where n is a number between 0..1.

NProgress.set(0.0);     // Sorta same as .start()
NProgress.set(0.4);
NProgress.set(1.0);     // Sorta same as .done()

Incrementing: To increment the progress bar, just use .inc(). This increments it with a random amount. This will never get to 100%: use it for every image load (or similar).

NProgress.inc();

If you want to increment by a specific value, you can pass that as a parameter:

NProgress.inc(0.2);    // This will get the current status value and adds 0.2 until status is 0.994

Force-done: By passing true to done(), it will show the progress bar even if it's not being shown. (The default behavior is that .done() will not do anything if .start() isn't called)

NProgress.done(true);

Get the status value: To get the status value, use .status

Configuration

minimum

Changes the minimum percentage used upon starting. (default: 0.08)

NProgress.configure({ minimum: 0.1 });

template

You can change the markup using template. To keep the progress bar working, keep an element with role='bar' in there. See the default template for reference.

NProgress.configure({
  template: "<div class='....'>...</div>"
});

easing and speed

Adjust animation settings using easing (a CSS easing string) and speed (in ms). (default: ease and 200)

NProgress.configure({ easing: 'ease', speed: 500 });

trickle

Turn off the automatic incrementing behavior by setting this to false. (default: true)

NProgress.configure({ trickle: false });

trickleSpeed

Adjust how often to trickle/increment, in ms.

NProgress.configure({ trickleSpeed: 200 });

showSpinner

Turn off loading spinner by setting it to false. (default: true)

NProgress.configure({ showSpinner: false });

parent

specify this to change the parent container. (default: body)

NProgress.configure({ parent: '#container' });

Customization

Just edit nprogress.css to your liking. Tip: you probably only want to find and replace occurrences of #29d.

The included CSS file is pretty minimal... in fact, feel free to scrap it and make your own!

Resources

Support

Bugs and requests: submit them through the project's issues tracker.
Issues

Questions: ask them at StackOverflow with the tag nprogress.
StackOverflow

Chat: join us at gitter.im.
Chat

Thanks

NProgress © 2013-2017, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.

ricostacruz.com  ·  GitHub @rstacruz  ·  Twitter @rstacruz

 

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

It's really simple to setup especially Next.js projects to use nprogress, and using it greatly improves the UX for users on slow connections that are trying to interact with your site. It shows a neat progress bar at the top of the window that keeps incrementing up until 100% in a realistic way to give the user the illusion that something is being loaded behind the scenes

0
Gaurav SahuJaipur Rajasthan86 Ratings78 Reviews
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
6 days ago
Easy to Use

It is a very simple and easy to use library. It enhances the UX of my web site as it captures the loading of web pages. It is very easy to use, just place the javascript code anywhere before the closing body tag. Great and simple library.

0
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
shahrokhr686928 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
black5 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial