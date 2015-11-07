nPool

A platform independent thread pool add-on for Node.js and io.js.

nPool's primary features and benefits include:

Linux, Mac and Windows support CI with automated testing on all platforms

Efficient and straightforward interface

Emulated Node.js module loading system within threads

Transparent marshalling of Javascript objects in and out of the thread pool

User defined context of the callback function executed after task completion

Use of object types to complete units of work

Support for UTF-8 strings

Exception and error handling within background threads

Node.js global object support within background threads console.log , __filename , __dirname , require

Verified and validated with a comprehensive mocha test suite

Support for all stable Node.js and io.js releases:

0.8.x, 0.10.x, 0.12.x, 4.x.x, 5.x.x

1.x.x, 2.x.x, 3.x.x

The Implementation

nPool is written entirely in C/C++. The thread pool and synchronization frameworks are written in C and the add-on interface is written in C++. The library has no third-party dependencies other than Node.js, V8, and nan.

The cross-platform threading component utilizes pthreads for Mac and Linux. On Windows, native threads ( _beginthreadex ) and CRITICAL_SECTIONS are used. Task based units of work are performed via a FIFO queue that is processed by the thread pool. Each thread within the thread pool utilizes a distinct v8::Isolate to execute javascript parallely. Callbacks to the main Node.js thread are coordinated via libuv’s uv_async inter-thread communication mechanism.

One thing to note, unordered_maps are used within the add-on interface, therefore, it is necessary that the platform of choice provides C++11 (Windows and Linux) or TR1 (Apple) implementations of the standard library.

Installation

Building From Source

nPool can be easily compiled on Mac, Linux and Windows using node-gyp .

Simply run the following command within a console or terminal node-gyp clean configure build .

This will automatically configure the environment and produce the add-on module.

Requirements:

Node.js or io.js

Standard C and C++ libraries

Windows: C++11

Linux: C++0x/C++11

Mac: TR1

Core GNU build toolchain

Currently during development the following compilers are tested:

gcc/g++ 4.9.1 (Ubuntu)

clang 5.0 (Mac OS X Mavericks)

Visual Studio Express 2013 (Windows 8.1)

Example

A reference implementation is provided with the source in the ./example folder.

API Documentation

nPool provides a very simple and efficient interface. Currently, there are a total of five functions:

Example:

var nPool = require ( 'npool' ); var callbackFunction = function ( callbackObject, workId, exceptionObject ) { ... } nPool.loadFile( 1 , __dirname + '/objectType.js' ); nPool.createThreadPool( 2 ); var unitOfWork = { workId : 9124 , fileKey : 1 , workFunction : "objectMethod" , workParam : { aProperty : [ 134532 , "xysaf" ] }, callbackFunction : callbackFunction, callbackContext : this } nPool.queueWork(unitOfWork);

createThreadPool

createThreadPool(numThreads)

This function creates the thread pool. At this time, the module only supports one thread pool per Node.js process. Therefore, this function should only be called once, prior to queueWork or destroyThreadPool .

The function takes one parameter:

numThreads uint32 - number of threads to create within the thread pool

Example:

nPool.createThreadPool( 2 );

destroyThreadPool

destroyThreadPool()

This function destroys the thread pool. This function should only be called once and only when there will be no subsequent calls to the queueWork function. This method can be called safely even if there are tasks still in progress. At a lower level, this actually signals all threads to exit, but causes the main thread to block until all threads finish their currently executing in-progress units of work. This does block the main Node.js thread, so this should only be executed when the process is terminating.

This function takes no parameters.

Example:

nPool.destroyThreadPool();

loadFile

loadFile(fileKey, filePath)

This function serializes a javascript file that contains a constructor function for an object type. The file buffer will be cached on the Node.js main thread.

This function can be called at any time. It should be noted that this is a synchronous call, so the serialization of the file will occur on the main thread of the Node.js process. That being said, it would be prudent to load all necessary files at process startup, especially since they will be cached in memory.

Each thread, on first execution with a unit of work which requires the file referenced by fileKey , will de-serialize and compile the contents into a V8 function. The function is used to instantiate a new persistent V8 object instance of the object type. The persistent object instance is then cached per thread. Every subsequent unit of work referencing the fileKey will retrieve the already cached object instance.

This function takes two parameters:

fileKey uint32 - uniquely identifies a file

uint32 - uniquely identifies a file filePath string - path to javascript file to be cached

Each file must have a unique key.

Also, it is important that the full path to the javascript file is provided. The best practice is to use __dirname in addition to the relative path to the file.

Example:

nPool.loadFile( 1 , __dirname + '/objectType.js' );

Files that are loaded should define an object type (function) that can be instantiated. Keep in mind this object is used as a service and should be stateless.

An example file is given below:

var _ = require ( './underscore.js' ); var ApplesOranges = function ( ) { this .getFruitNames = function ( workParam ) { var fruitCount = 0 ; _.each(workParam.fruitArray, function ( element ) { fruitCount++; }); return { origFruitArray : workParam.fruitArray, fruitNames : _.pluck(workParam.fruitArray, "name" ), fruitCount : fruitCount }; }; } module .exports = ApplesOranges;

removeFile

removeFile(fileKey)

This function removes a javascript file from the file cache. This function can be called at any time, with one caveat. The user should take care to not remove files that are currently referenced in pending units of work that have yet to be processed by the thread pool.

This function takes one parameter:

fileKey uint32 - unique key for a loaded file

There must exist a file for the given key.

Example:

nPool.removeFile( 1 );

queueWork

queueWork(unitOfWorkObject)

This function queues a unit of work for execution on the thread pool. This function should be called after createThreadPool and prior to destroyThreadPool .

The function takes one parameter, a unit of work object which contains specific and required properties.

A unitOfWorkObject contains the following named properties:

workId uint32 - This parameter is a unique integer that identifies a unit of work. This integer is later passed as a parameter to the work complete callback function.

fileKey uint32 - This parameter is an integer that is used as a key to reference a file that was previously cached via the loadFile function. At this time there is no run-time logic to handle the a case when a file key does not reference a previously loaded file. Therefore, ensure that a file exists for the given key.

workFunction string - This parameter is a string that declares the name of a function. This function name will be used in conjunction with the fileKey in order to reference a specific object instance method. The function name must match a method on the object type that is defined by the file associated with the given fileKey . The method will be called from within a background thread to process the unit of work object passed to queueWork . This function should ultimately return an object which is passed to the callbackFunction .

workParam object - This is user defined object that is the input for the task. The object will be passed as the only parameter to the object instance method that is executed in the thread pool. Any function properties on the object will not be available when it is used in the thread pool because serialization does not support packing functions.

callbackFunction function - This property specifies the work complete callback function. The function is executed on the main Node.js thread. The work complete callback function takes the following parameters:

callbackObject object - the object that is returned by the workFunction

workId uint32 - the unique identifier, workId , that was passed with the unit of work when it was queued

exceptionObject object - the object that contains exception information This is null if no exceptions occured during work This object contains the following properties: message string - the exception message (always present) resourceName string - name of the file where the exception occured (not always present depending on error) lineNum uint32 - line number within the resource where the exception occured (not always present depending on error) sourceLine string - line of code within resource where the exception occured (not always present depending on error) stackTrace string - string format of stack trace (includes '

's) of the exception (not always present depending on error)

callbackContext context - This property specifies the context ( this ) of the callbackFunction when it is called.

Example:

function myCallbackFunction ( callbackObject, workId, exceptionObject ) { if (exceptionObject == null ) { ... } else { console .log(exceptionObject); } } var unitOfWork = { workId : 34290 , fileKey : 1 , workFunction : "objectMethodName" , workParam : { arrayProperty : [ ... ], objectProperty : { ... }, valueProperty : 123 , stringProperty : "abcd" }, callbackFunction : myCallbackFunction, callbackContext : someOtherObject };

nPool.queueWork(unitOfWork);

Thread Module Support

nPool emulates the Node.js module system for loaded files. The module loading system is emulated because the native functionality is embedded within the Node.js process and is only available within the main Node.js thread.

The emulated module loading system has the following features/limitations:

Similar require(...) syntax as Node.js

syntax as Node.js Currently only individual file-based require() is supported

Paths that start with ./ and ../ automatically resolve relative to the file performing the require()

and automatically resolve relative to the file performing the Limited to pure Javascript modules

No native or compiled add-ons

Supports nested modules

Required module requiring other modules

var TheModule = require ( './aModule.js' );

var TheModule = require ( '../aModule.js' );

var TheModule = require (__dirname + '/aModule.js' );

The reference implementation provided with the source ( ./example ) demonstrates the emulated module loading mechanism.

Future Development

Full Node.js require() algorithm support (excluding native add-ons). Event based notification and completion mechanism (ie. could be used to indicate progress of task). Multiple thread pools per Node.js process

