npms-cli

by npms-io
1.6.0 (see all)

The CLI search utility for npms

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

263

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npms-cli

Search https://npms.io from the command line!

npms-cli

Install

$ npm install --global npms-cli

Usage

The most used feature is the search command:

$ npms search <query>

Usage: npms search <query...> [options]

Search npms.io for packages.
For advances filters and modifiers visit https://api-docs.npms.io/#api-search-query.

Options:
  --version, -v         Show version number                                                  [boolean]
  --help, -h            Show help                                                            [boolean]
  --color               Allows disabling or enabling colored output          [boolean] [default: true]
  --from, -f            The offset in which to start searching from              [number] [default: 0]
  --size, -s            The total number of results to return                   [number] [default: 10]
  --output, -o          Format the results in a table or as JSON                    [default: "table"]

Examples:
  npms search cross spawn                Search for "cross spawn"
  npms search cross spawn --output json  Search for "cross spawn" and print results as JSON

Besides searching, the CLI provides some more useful commands.
Please run $ npms -h for more information.

Tests

$ npm test
$ npm test-cov # to get coverage report

License

Released under the MIT License.

