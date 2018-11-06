Search https://npms.io from the command line!
$ npm install --global npms-cli
The most used feature is the search command:
$ npms search <query>
Usage: npms search <query...> [options]
Search npms.io for packages.
For advances filters and modifiers visit https://api-docs.npms.io/#api-search-query.
Options:
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
--help, -h Show help [boolean]
--color Allows disabling or enabling colored output [boolean] [default: true]
--from, -f The offset in which to start searching from [number] [default: 0]
--size, -s The total number of results to return [number] [default: 10]
--output, -o Format the results in a table or as JSON [default: "table"]
Examples:
npms search cross spawn Search for "cross spawn"
npms search cross spawn --output json Search for "cross spawn" and print results as JSON
Besides searching, the CLI provides some more useful commands.
Please run
$ npms -h for more information.
$ npm test
$ npm test-cov # to get coverage report
Released under the MIT License.