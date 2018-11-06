Search https://npms.io from the command line!

Install

$ npm install --global npms-cli

Usage

The most used feature is the search command:

$ npms search <query> Usage: npms search <query...> [options] Search npms.io for packages. For advances filters and modifiers visit https: Options: --version, -v Show version number [ boolean ] --help, -h Show help [ boolean ] --color Allows disabling or enabling colored output [ boolean ] [ default : true ] -- from , -f The offset in which to start searching from [ number ] [ default : 0 ] --size, -s The total number of results to return [ number ] [ default : 10 ] --output, -o Format the results in a table or as JSON [ default : "table" ] Examples: npms search cross spawn Search for "cross spawn" npms search cross spawn --output json Search for "cross spawn" and print results as JSON

Besides searching, the CLI provides some more useful commands.

Please run $ npms -h for more information.

Tests

$ npm test $ npm test -cov

License

Released under the MIT License.