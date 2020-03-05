openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
npm

npmrc

by Conrad Pankoff
1.1.1 (see all)

Switch between different .npmrc files with ease and grace.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

409

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npmrc

Switch between different .npmrc files with ease and grace.

Overview

If you use a private npm registry, you know the pain of switching between a bunch of different .npmrc files and manually managing symlinks. Let that be a problem no more! npmrc is here to save the day, by making it dead simple to switch out your .npmrc with a specific named version. It also tries to protect you from your own stupid self by making sure you don't accidentally overwrite an .npmrc that you actually want to keep.

Installation

npm install -g npmrc

Usage

➜  ~  npmrc --help

npmrc

  Switch between different .npmrc files with ease and grace.

Usage:
  npmrc                 list all profiles
  npmrc [name]          change npmrc profile (uses fuzzy matching)
  npmrc -c [name]       create a new npmrc profile called name
  npmrc -r [registry]   use an npm mirror

Available mirrors for npmrc -r:
  au      - Australian registry mirror
  eu      - European registry mirror
  cn      - Chinese registry mirror
  default - Default registry

Initialisation

Calling npmrc without arguments creates an ~/.npmrcs/ directory if it doesn't exist, and copies your current ~/.npmrc as the 'default' .npmrc profile.

➜  ~  npmrc
Creating /Users/conrad/.npmrcs
Making /Users/conrad/.npmrc the default npmrc file
Activating .npmrc 'default'

Create a new .npmrc profile

➜  ~  npmrc -c newprofile
Removing old .npmrc (/home/rvagg/.npmrcs/default)
Activating .npmrc 'newprofile'

A blank profile will be created. To point your profile to a non-default registry:

➜  ~  npm config set registry http://npm.nodejs.org.au:5984/registry/_design/app/_rewrite

Then use npm adduser or npm login to authenticate with the new profile.

List available .npmrc profiles

➜  ~  npmrc 
Available npmrcs:
    
* default
  work

Switch to a specific .npmrc

➜  ~  npmrc work
Removing old .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/default)
Activating .npmrc 'work'

You can also pass only the first few characters of a profile and npmrc will autocomplete the profile's name.

➜  ~  npmrc def
Removing old .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/work)
Activating .npmrc 'default'

npmrc <name> will also go to some lengths to make sure you don't overwrite anything you might care about:

➜  ~  npmrc default
Removing old .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/work)
Activating .npmrc 'default'
➜  ~  npmrc default  
Current .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrc) is already 'default' (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/default)
➜  ~  rm ~/.npmrc
➜  ~  touch ~/.npmrc
➜  ~  npmrc default
Current .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrc) is not a regular file, not removing it
➜  ~  rm ~/.npmrc
➜  ~  npmrc default
Activating .npmrc 'default'

Note For Windows Users

You may have to run npmrc in a shell (cmd, PowerShell, Git Bash, etc) with elevated (Administrative) privileges to get it to run.

Environment Variables

  • NPMRC_STORE - Path to directory of profiles. Default: ~/.npmrcs/
  • NPMRC - Path to the npmrc file used by npm. Default: ~/.npmrc

Known npm registry Mirrors

For your convenience, you can change registries easily using the -r flag. Currently we provide aliases for:

Switching registry example

➜  ~  npm -r eu
Using eu registry
➜  ~  npm info npmrc
npm http GET http://registry.npmjs.eu/npmrc
^C
➜  ~  npm -r default
Using default registry
➜  ~  npm info npmrc
npm http GET https://registry.npmjs.org/npmrc
^C

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.

Contact

Awesome People

  • Jaime "the binary wizard" Pillora (github)
  • Tim "two hands" Oxley (github)
  • Jakob "fastest blur in the west" Krigovsky (github)
  • Rod "the destroyer" Vagg (github)
  • Eugene "ludicrous gibs" Asiedu (github)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial