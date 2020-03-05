Switch between different .npmrc files with ease and grace.
If you use a private npm registry, you know the pain of switching between a
bunch of different .npmrc files and manually managing symlinks. Let that be a
problem no more!
npmrc is here to save the day, by making it dead simple to
switch out your .npmrc with a specific named version. It also tries to protect
you from your own stupid self by making sure you don't accidentally overwrite an
.npmrc that you actually want to keep.
npm install -g npmrc
➜ ~ npmrc --help
npmrc
Usage:
npmrc list all profiles
npmrc [name] change npmrc profile (uses fuzzy matching)
npmrc -c [name] create a new npmrc profile called name
npmrc -r [registry] use an npm mirror
Available mirrors for npmrc -r:
au - Australian registry mirror
eu - European registry mirror
cn - Chinese registry mirror
default - Default registry
Calling
npmrc without arguments creates an
~/.npmrcs/ directory if it doesn't exist,
and copies your current
~/.npmrc as the 'default' .npmrc profile.
➜ ~ npmrc
Creating /Users/conrad/.npmrcs
Making /Users/conrad/.npmrc the default npmrc file
Activating .npmrc 'default'
➜ ~ npmrc -c newprofile
Removing old .npmrc (/home/rvagg/.npmrcs/default)
Activating .npmrc 'newprofile'
A blank profile will be created. To point your profile to a non-default registry:
➜ ~ npm config set registry http://npm.nodejs.org.au:5984/registry/_design/app/_rewrite
Then use
npm adduser or
npm login to authenticate with the new profile.
➜ ~ npmrc
Available npmrcs:
* default
work
➜ ~ npmrc work
Removing old .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/default)
Activating .npmrc 'work'
You can also pass only the first few characters of a profile and
npmrc will
autocomplete the profile's name.
➜ ~ npmrc def
Removing old .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/work)
Activating .npmrc 'default'
npmrc <name> will also go to some lengths to make sure you don't overwrite
anything you might care about:
➜ ~ npmrc default
Removing old .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/work)
Activating .npmrc 'default'
➜ ~ npmrc default
Current .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrc) is already 'default' (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/default)
➜ ~ rm ~/.npmrc
➜ ~ touch ~/.npmrc
➜ ~ npmrc default
Current .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrc) is not a regular file, not removing it
➜ ~ rm ~/.npmrc
➜ ~ npmrc default
Activating .npmrc 'default'
You may have to run npmrc in a shell (cmd, PowerShell, Git Bash, etc) with elevated (Administrative) privileges to get it to run.
NPMRC_STORE - Path to directory of profiles. Default:
~/.npmrcs/
NPMRC - Path to the npmrc file used by npm. Default:
~/.npmrc
For your convenience, you can change registries easily using the
-r
flag. Currently we provide aliases for:
➜ ~ npm -r eu
Using eu registry
➜ ~ npm info npmrc
npm http GET http://registry.npmjs.eu/npmrc
^C
➜ ~ npm -r default
Using default registry
➜ ~ npm info npmrc
npm http GET https://registry.npmjs.org/npmrc
^C
3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.