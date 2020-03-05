npmrc

Switch between different .npmrc files with ease and grace.

Overview

If you use a private npm registry, you know the pain of switching between a bunch of different .npmrc files and manually managing symlinks. Let that be a problem no more! npmrc is here to save the day, by making it dead simple to switch out your .npmrc with a specific named version. It also tries to protect you from your own stupid self by making sure you don't accidentally overwrite an .npmrc that you actually want to keep.

Installation

npm install -g npmrc

Usage

➜ ~ npmrc --help npmrc Switch between different .npmrc files with ease and grace . Usage : npmrc list all profiles npmrc [name] change npmrc profile (uses fuzzy matching) npmrc -c [name] create a new npmrc profile called name npmrc -r [registry] use an npm mirror Available mirrors for npmrc -r : au - Australian registry mirror eu - European registry mirror cn - Chinese registry mirror default - Default registry

Initialisation

Calling npmrc without arguments creates an ~/.npmrcs/ directory if it doesn't exist, and copies your current ~/.npmrc as the 'default' .npmrc profile.

➜ ~ npmrc Creating /Users/conrad/ .npmrcs Making /Users/conrad/ .npmrc the default npmrc file Activating .npmrc 'default'

Create a new .npmrc profile

➜ ~ npmrc -c newprofile Removing old .npmrc ( /home/ rvagg/.npmrcs/ default ) Activating .npmrc 'newprofile'

A blank profile will be created. To point your profile to a non-default registry:

➜ ~ npm config set registry http:

Then use npm adduser or npm login to authenticate with the new profile.

List available .npmrc profiles

➜ ~ npmrc Available npmrcs: * default work

Switch to a specific .npmrc

➜ ~ npmrc work Removing old .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/ default ) Activating .npmrc 'work'

You can also pass only the first few characters of a profile and npmrc will autocomplete the profile's name.

➜ ~ npmrc def Removing old .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/ work ) Activating .npmrc 'default'

npmrc <name> will also go to some lengths to make sure you don't overwrite anything you might care about:

➜ ~ npmrc default Removing old .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/ work ) Activating .npmrc 'default' ➜ ~ npmrc default Current .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrc) is already 'default' (/Users/conrad/.npmrcs/ default ) ➜ ~ rm ~/.npmrc ➜ ~ touch ~/.npmrc ➜ ~ npmrc default Current .npmrc (/Users/conrad/.npmrc) is not a regular file, not removing it ➜ ~ rm ~/.npmrc ➜ ~ npmrc default Activating .npmrc 'default'

Note For Windows Users

You may have to run npmrc in a shell (cmd, PowerShell, Git Bash, etc) with elevated (Administrative) privileges to get it to run.

Environment Variables

NPMRC_STORE - Path to directory of profiles. Default: ~/.npmrcs/

- Path to directory of profiles. Default: NPMRC - Path to the npmrc file used by npm. Default: ~/.npmrc

Known npm registry Mirrors

For your convenience, you can change registries easily using the -r flag. Currently we provide aliases for:

Australia: npmrc -r au

Europe: npmrc -r eu

China: npmrc -r cn

Switching registry example

➜ ~ npm -r eu Using eu registry ➜ ~ npm info npmrc npm http GET http://registry.npmjs.eu/npmrc ^C ➜ ~ npm -r default Using default registry ➜ ~ npm info npmrc npm http GET https://registry.npmjs.org/npmrc ^C

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.

